Martha Roby pledges to ‘continue to fight for the issues that impact Alabamians’ in 116th Congress

Congresswoman Martha Roby (AL-2) on Thursday was sworn into her fifth term serving Alabama’s Second District in the U.S. House of Representatives, saying she “will continue to fight for the issues that impact Alabamians.”

In a press release, Roby shared some of her priorities for the 116th Congress.

“I am honored and deeply humbled to represent Alabama’s Second District in Congress and serve as a voice for our shared conservative priorities,” Roby said.

The Republican added, “With every vote I cast, my guiding principle is that Alabama always comes first. From supporting Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base and Fort Rucker to improving veterans’ health care and advancing smart agriculture policy, I will continue to fight for the issues that impact Alabamians.”

Some of the issues that are most important to Alabama’s Second District, and thus priorities for Roby, include properly funding our nation’s military, caring for veterans, fighting for farmers, cracking down on illegal immigration and defending the unborn.

Roby’s fifth term began after she proudly took the following oath:

“I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

Roby most recently served on the Appropriations Committee and the Judiciary Committee. Committee assignments outside of leadership positions for the 116th Congress have not yet been made.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn