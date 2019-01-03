Mo Brooks sworn in for fifth term in U.S. House of Representatives

Republican Representative Mo Brooks (AL-5) was sworn in on Thursday for the fifth time in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Brooks, who was the first Republican elected in the Fifth District in 136 years, participated in an en masse swearing in ceremony in the House Chamber earlier today.

“As the 116th Congress begins its work, I am deeply honored to again have the opportunity to serve the people of Alabama’s Fifth Congressional District,” Brooks stated. “As a Congressman, I have fought hard to defend the foundational principles that have made America the greatest nation in world history. I will continue to fight for those values in the face of stiff and majority-controlling Socialist Democrats in the 116th Congress.”

He added, “In particular, I will work to rein in out-of-control Washington spending, secure America’s borders and elections, defend free-enterprise policies from a strong and dangerous but naïve Socialist agenda, while also promoting strong national security and technological advancement NASA promotes for the benefit of all. The prosperity and freedom of America’s future generations is at stake. I appreciate the trust citizens of the Tennessee Valley have placed in me, and I look forward to a fifth term in the U.S. House.”

