Clarence Carter is a legendary Alabama Music Maker still performing the hits 51 mins ago / Faith and Culture
Byrne: October 2016 call for Trump to step down from GOP ticket ‘a mistake’ — ‘You learn from your mistake and you do better’ 2 hours ago / News
Marsh: I wish the legislature would’ve let the people of Alabama vote on lottery 3 hours ago / News
A look at what passed and failed in the Alabama legislature 5 hours ago / News
Baseball legend Lou Piniella is guest of honor for Birmingham Barons’ Rickwood Classic 6 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Aderholt: ‘Pelosi is going to be very hard-pressed in going forward with an impeachment of President Trump’ 8 hours ago / News
Hangout Fest organizers bask in Alabama being ‘center of the music universe’ 9 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Roy Moore: U.S. Senate run decision to come in June — ‘Why is there such fear in Washington, D.C. at the mere mention of my name?’ 11 hours ago / News
Alabama Congressmen Byrne, Brooks disagree about where the House could end up on impeachment 24 hours ago / News
NASA, Boeing continue next phase for Space Launch System 1 day ago / News
Group praises legislature for proposed state constitutional amendment restricting voting to U.S. citizens 1 day ago / News
SEC removes prohibition on alcohol sales in stadiums; UA President Bell involved in studying issue 1 day ago / News
Marsh, Reed celebrate historic education proposal, Common Core repeal heading to referendum 1 day ago / News
Rumors and Rumblings, 2nd Ed. Vol. IX 1 day ago / Analysis
Alabama legislature passes law mandating seat belt usage 1 day ago / News
Marsh’s historic education proposal passes Alabama legislature, Common Core repeal heads to vote of the people 1 day ago / News
Fmr Gov. Jim Folsom, Jr. defends Alabama’s education system: ‘If our school systems were so terrible, you wouldn’t be seeing Mazda come to Huntsville’ 1 day ago / News
State Rep. Jimmy Martin of Clanton passes away 1 day ago / News
Making correctional education work for Alabama 1 day ago / Sponsored
Alabama executes man for pastor’s Christmastime slaying 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

Marsh: I wish the legislature would’ve let the people of Alabama vote on lottery

MONTGOMERY — In separate interviews immediately following the end of the Alabama legislature’s 2019 regular session, Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) both discussed the lottery proposal that died in the lower chamber in recent weeks.

SB 220, sponsored by State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore), was considered a “clean,” paper-only lottery proposal that political observers viewed as the best chance for a Yellowhammer State lottery in decades.

As a constitutional amendment, the proposal would have gone to a referendum on the state’s March 2020 primary election ballot. However, after passing the Senate with just the minimum threshold required, the lottery legislation was defeated in the House on a procedural vote.

While Marsh said the 2019 regular session was broadly one of the most productive in his time in the legislature, he expressed that the lottery failing to advance to a vote of the people was a significant disappointment.

Marsh advised that the legislature’s success started with passing the Rebuild Alabama Act in a special session and that this momentum continued into the regular session.

“I look at it as one of the best sessions I’ve ever seen,” he summarized.

However, not every priority was accomplished.

“The one thing I wish had happened: at the end of the day, I wish I could’ve gotten to the people, the voters of this state, the opportunity to vote on a straight lottery,” Marsh lamented.

“The Senate passed that bill,” he continued. “It went to the House. Unfortunately, it never got up for a [final] vote in the House. I wish the people would’ve had that opportunity. And, it would’ve, in my opinion, eased some pressure on the state General Fund going forward.”

Ultimately, while the state had a very good year for both budgets this time around, things do not look so rosy going forward, as major financial obligations like the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and the corrections/prisons crisis are set to increase by huge amounts.

House Ways and Means General Fund Chairman Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) this week said there are “real thunderstorms” on the horizon for the General Fund.

One of these major issues could be addressed in another special session later this year. Rumors have persisted that Governor Kay Ivey is set to call a special session for the prison system in October, but McCutcheon on Friday said he is still hesitant to forecast exactly when that special session will be.

While much more needs to be overhauled at the Alabama Department of Corrections policy-wise, one big-ticket expenditure is expected to be the construction of new men’s prisons in the state. The logistics of that, and how the state pays for it, is a looming legislative battle — with a consensus seemingly far off still.

When asked by a reporter on Friday, Marsh said the lottery could play into this discussion on prisons, as the need for significant new revenue seems inevitable regardless of what the final corrections plan will look like.

“There’s no doubt there’s going to be financial requirements [for prisons]… I think the lottery is an option,” Marsh said.

‘The issue of politics’

McCutcheon called the 2019 session “very good,” saying the legislature did not run away from the “tough issues” this year.

He and Marsh both outlined that the legislature did take steps to improve the prison system during the regular session, including an important Board of Pardons and Paroles reform bill, funding for 500 new corrections officers in the General Fund budget and legislation to provide a two-step pay increase for DOC officers.

McCutcheon expressed optimism that giving legislators more time will ultimately lead to better outcomes for a comprehensive corrections reform package.

“The thing that I would hope as we move into the summer is that we get away from the political, legislative pressure of trying to promote legislation in a hurry,” the speaker said. “And we start looking at all of these areas — and we start looking at ways we can fix the problem.”

He added that a “cooperative effort” between the U.S. Department of Justice, the governor’s office and the legislature will be key.

“I think by the time we get into the fall and the end of this year, I think you’re going to see some significant pieces of legislation, as well as some plans moving forward that will help us,” McCutcheon advised.

He noted the legislature has already been “discussing ways that we can fund” corrections improvements.

“These issues are going to come with a price tag,” McCutcheon emphasized. “And we’re going to have to find out – or find out how – that we can address some of these issues with the funding that we need.”

He said this looming “price tag” was even discussed in this year’s General Fund conference committee, with legislative leaders talking about planning ahead for the “corrections cost that’s going to be coming.”

“So, it’s top priority,” McCutcheon continued, saying the General Fund will have a “very difficult” time next year between corrections and CHIP.

He did not single out any ideas for raising new revenue for corrections, but later in the interview McCutcheon discussed the lottery dying in the House.

Asked about the “major obstacles” that prevented the lottery from passing the chamber, the speaker said, “I think there were several issues out there.”

“Of course, you always have the issue of politics,” McCutcheon continued. “You’ve got the different governing bodies, between the Democrats and Republicans and different philosophies of how they think we should [raise] revenue. You had the issues of the rural healthcare, Medicaid expansion, food tax. There were all of these debates out there.”

One of these points of debate was allocating lottery revenue. The Senate-passed version of SB 220 gave all of the proceeds to the General Fund, while the supposed “compromise” substitute version approved by a House committee would have sent 25% to the Education Trust Fund. However, there were influential legislators who wanted a 50/50 split, or even more than half of the revenues going to education.

While McCutcheon extolled the “methodical” nature in which the House examined the lottery, it sounds like perfect may have been the enemy of good.

“Then you got into the discussion of, ‘If you’re going to put it into education, what’s it going to fund in the education budget?’ Then there was the scholarship program that was being discussed. And then there was, ‘Was there enough money being transferred over to education?’ Then you had the debate between, ‘Well, the General Fund is going to need money for the corrections [system],’ and that became a discussion. And I think through all of the discussions and the fact that the House was being methodical about each piece of legislation, I personally welcomed that – I didn’t want to try and push that bill or rush that bill through, and as you got into discussion, there were just not enough votes there,” McCutcheon explained, saying he did not have the “feeling like everybody was unified enough to pass a lottery bill the way it was proposed” and considering “the issues we were facing.”

When asked, he added that respective bills to legalize electronic bingo in Macon and Greene Counties popping up while the House considered the lottery did not help SB 220’s chances of passage.

‘Medicaid expansion is a component of having good rural healthcare’

McCutcheon also noted that Medicaid expansion became a major point of discussion in the House debate over where lottery revenues would go.

He emphasized a promise was never made during Rebuild Alabama Act consideration between House Republican leadership and the minority caucus to expand Medicaid.

However, McCutcheon explained that the discussion over rural healthcare and the potential of Medicaid expansion was an ongoing issue for the House.

“We’re going to continue to have those discussions, because I think Medicaid expansion is a component of having good rural healthcare,” the speaker said. “Not to say we have to have Medicaid expansion, but you can’t have discussions about rural hospitals and rural healthcare without at least talking about Medicaid. And, so in that, there’s a discussion that needs to be taking place.”

Marsh told House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) in a recent meeting (while SB 220 was still alive) that Medicaid expansion was not currently a financial possibility for the state’s General Fund but that lottery revenues could make Medicaid expansion a realistic option in Alabama.

McCutcheon on Friday acknowledged that cost was an obstacle right now to Medicaid expansion becoming a more “serious” discussion.

“There’s a cost involved,” he stressed.

Overall, McCutcheon graded the 2019 regular session as an “A minus.” Marsh gave it between a “B plus” and an “A minus.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

51 mins ago

Clarence Carter is a legendary Alabama Music Maker still performing the hits

Clarence Carter taught himself to play guitar while attending the Alabama School for the Blind in Talladega. This Alabama music maker, a rhythm and blues singer from Montgomery, still performs at age 83.

Carter is best known for his 1970 hit “Patches,” about a boy who was forced to care for his family after his father died, which the child does by working the fields and continuing his education. Carter didn’t grow up on a farm and never worked the fields, but he was so convincing many listeners thought he was telling the story of his life. His 1980s hit “Strokin’” is also a fan favorite.

238
His earliest releases were with Clarence Thomas: They were known as “C and C Boys.” The blind duo made seven singles. When Thomas suffered serious injuries in a car accident in 1966, Carter became a solo act.

In the late ’60s, he became a hitmaker at FAME Studios, where in addition to “Patches” he recorded the popular “Slip Away” and “Too Weak To Fight.” He received a degree in music at Alabama State University.

Carter said he used to have a lot of fun recording in Muscle Shoals, where Percy Sledge also recorded.  “Sledge woke up a lot of eyes to black artists with ‘When a Man Loves a Woman,’” Carter said. “Back in the day, when he would sing it to an audience, they would stand up like it was the national anthem.”

Music was not his first love. “I wanted to teach school,” Carter said. “I admire teachers because they have to have so much patience.”  He views his job as a musician as much easier than teaching.

Singer-songwriter Ray Charles was one of Carter’s first musical idols. He also was influenced by Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gay, Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup and Robert Clifford Brown, known professionally as Washboard Sam.

Carter continues singing regularly to his base in the South as well as internationally. He enjoys performing but says, “If I ever gets to the point where I don’t enjoy it, I won’t get on stage anymore.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

Byrne: October 2016 call for Trump to step down from GOP ticket ‘a mistake’ — ‘You learn from your mistake and you do better’

MUSCLE SHOALS — Despite having voted with President Donald Trump nearly 97% of the time over his career (and 100% of the time in 2019), there’s one thing that continues to dog U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), a 2020 candidate for U.S. Senate, regarding his relationship with the current commander-in-chief.

Back in October 2016, Byrne made what many perceived to be a miscalculation regarding then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

In the waning days of the 2016 presidential campaign, The Washington Post published audio of Trump making lewd comments about women in 2005 to Billy Bush of “Access Hollywood.” Not even 24 hours after the Post report surfaced, Byrne and a few of his other fellow Republicans suggested Trump step aside and let then-Republican vice-presidential nominee Mike Pence assume the presidential nomination.

379
“Donald Trump’s comments regarding women were disgraceful and appalling,” Byrne said in a statement to the media issued on October 8, 2016. “There are absolutely no circumstances under which it would ever be appropriate to speak of women in such a way.”

“It is now clear Donald Trump is not fit to be President of the United States and cannot defeat Hillary Clinton. I believe he should step aside and allow Governor Pence to lead the Republican ticket.”

Saturday during a question-and-answer session following an address to the Shoals Republican Club, Byrne was asked by Madison Republican activist Tom Scovill about his decision to react as he did to the Post’s report.

Scovill’s question was a follow-up question to Byrne’s statement regarding his decision not to abandon 2017 GOP special election senatorial nominee Roy Moore during his controversy, and if that was “learning.”

The U.S. senatorial hopeful called it a “mistake,” and explained how he has learned from making mistakes.

“Yes, sir,” Byrne replied. “Do you ever learn? I learn every day. And part of learning is knowing when you make a mistake, you learn from your mistake and you do better next time. That’s what I do. I do that all the time. Smart people are not people that don’t make mistakes. Smart people are people that learn from their mistakes. And I make mistakes. I don’t ever say that I don’t make mistakes. I think actually wise people understand they make mistakes and they deal with their mistakes. And they move on.”

The subject could become a thorny campaign issue for Byrne during the primary as Republican candidates over the last few election cycles have sought to bolster their campaigns by touting their Trump bona fides.

According to a report from NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard, former State Rep. Perry Hooper, Jr. said Byrne’s statement could sway Trump to rival former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s camp.

Currently, there are only three formally announced candidates: Byrne, Tuberville and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs). Other potential candidates include former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and freshman State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville).

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of "The Jeff Poor Show" from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

5 hours ago

A look at what passed and failed in the Alabama legislature

Alabama lawmakers ended the 2019 legislative session on Friday. Here’s a look at some of the proposals that passed and failed this year.

WHAT WAS APPROVED:

709
GAS TAX

Gov. Kay Ivey called lawmakers into special session to approve the gas tax increase to fund road and bridge construction. The 10-cent-a-gallon gas tax increase will be phased in over three years beginning with a six-cent increase on Sept. 1.

ABORTION BAN

The ban makes it a felony to perform an abortion unless the mother’s life is in danger. It is anticipated that it will be blocked by the courts. A lawsuit has been filed challenging the ban.

THIRD GRADE READING

The legislation will require third graders to meet reading benchmarks before moving to fourth grade. The bill also spells out initiatives, such as requiring regional reading specialists to work with struggling students, to boost test scores.

STATE SCHOOL BOARD

Alabama voters will decide next year whether they want to abolish the elected state school board and replace it with a nine-member commission. Members would be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Alabama Senate.

PAY RAISES FOR TEACHERS, OTHERS

Teachers and other public school employees will receive a 4% pay raise. State employees will receive a 2% raise. Lawmakers also voted to raise the pay for correctional officers as the state faces a federal court order to add officers.

PAROLE BOARD OVERHAUL

The bill makes multiple changes at the state parole board, including making a gubernatorial appointee who could be dismissed at will by the governor. The board currently hires the director.

EQUAL PAY

The legislation prohibits businesses from paying workers less than employees of another race or sex for the same work unless there are reasons such as seniority, a merit system or productivity to account for the difference.

JAIL FOOD FUNDS

Alabama lawmakers voted to end a practice that allowed some sheriffs to pocket leftover jail food funds. The bill requires the food allowance to go into a separate account that can only be used for feeding prisoners.

CIVIL ASSET FORFEITURE

The measures would track how often prosecutors use civil actions to seize a person’s property for suspected criminal activity. State prosecutors agreed this year to track the forfeitures, but the legislation would mandate it.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA STUDY COMMISSION

Lawmakers voted to create a medical marijuana commission that would make recommendations for legislation that lawmakers might consider in 2020.

BROADBAND ACCESS

The governor signed into law two bills aimed at expanding broadband access. One bill expands an existing grant program for broadband providers in rural communities. Another allows electricity providers to use existing infrastructure to provide broadband services.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses would be replaced with a new form called a marriage certificate. The change comes after several probate judges stopped issuing marriage licenses so they don’t have to give them to gay couples. Judges wouldn’t have to sign the new forms before a wedding.

BACKSEAT SEATBELTS

The measure would require a person to wear a seat belt in the backseat of a moving vehicle. The legislation is named for a Montgomery teen killed in a car crash.

WHAT FAILED:

LOTTERY

A proposal to start a state lottery cleared the Alabama Senate, but it did not get a vote in the House.

PERMITLESS CARRY

A bill to allow a person to carry a concealed handgun without getting a special permit failed to win approval in a Senate committee. The bill was backed by gun rights groups but opposed by state sheriffs.

MARIJUANA DECRIMINALIZATION

The bill would have made possession of small amounts of marijuana punishable by a fine instead of jail time. An Alabama Senate committee advanced the bill, but it did not get final approval.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA

The Senate approved a bill that would allow people with certain medical conditions to purchase medical marijuana with a doctor’s approval. However, the measure stalled in the House.

PAYDAY LOAN

The proposal would extend the time that people have to repay a payday loan to 30 days. The proposal was designed to give borrowers more opportunity to raise the funds needed to repay a loan.

MANDATORY KINDERGARTEN

The proposal would have required student to attend kindergarten before starting first grade. Most students do attend kindergarten, but it is not mandatory.

ETHICS OVERHAUL

A Senate committee shelved a proposal that would have done away with a ban on gifts to public officials but replaced it with a requirement to report everything that was given.

DISTRACTED DRIVING

The proposal would have forbidden motorists from holding a cellphone and other devices while driving.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

6 hours ago

Baseball legend Lou Piniella is guest of honor for Birmingham Barons’ Rickwood Classic

Lou Piniella recalled spending one year as a student at the University of Tampa, where he played basketball and baseball.

“I saw I wasn’t going to be a Rhodes scholar in college,” Piniella said, “so I signed (a baseball contract) after my freshman season.”

Piniella, 75, would go on to play 1,700 games and manage 3,000 games in the major leagues, earning three World Series championship rings.

626
The former major leaguer was the guest of honor for the 2019 Rickwood Classic, which pits the home-standing Birmingham Barons against the Montgomery Biscuits.

Levy’s Fine Jewelers sponsors the annual return to Rickwood Field on Birmingham’s westside. Tuesday, Piniella visited with baseball fans at the jewelry store and recorded a conversation with Curt Bloom, the radio voice of the Barons.

Piniella signed autographs during his visit to the jewelry store Tuesday. Most of his signatures were placed on baseballs, with a few going onto baseball cards, a replica baseball jersey and one on an old magazine.

Perhaps the most unusual item Piniella signed was a base from his final major league baseball game, Aug. 22, 2010. The autographed base will be a surprise birthday present for the brother of the man who got the autograph.

“The Cubs sold a lot of their stuff to a group called Steiner Sports,” the man said. “He’s a big Cubs fan.”

The former major leaguer said that while his baseball career took him to several stops, he’s “always a Yankee.” Will that bother the man’s brother?

“Nah,” he said with a laugh. “We’re not Yankee haters. We’re big fans of (Piniella). We love his style.”

Mike Eady, 66, had the replica jersey of the Kansas City Royals, the team with which Piniella played his rookie season.

“They were giveaways at the Kansas City ballpark last year when they honored Piniella on his rookie year,” said Eady, a retired school teacher. “I’ll always keep it.”

Eady was at Levy’s because a visit from the Barons’ special guest is an annual part of the Rickwood Classic.

“I haven’t missed one yet,” the Irondale resident said of the Barons’ annual return to the vintage ballpark. “I just love the atmosphere and coming down here and meeting a former ballplayer who’s probably going to be in the Hall of Fame as a manager or a ballplayer.”

An outfielder in the major leagues, Piniella played 16 seasons with the Baltimore OriolesCleveland IndiansKansas City Royals and New York Yankees. During his playing career, he was named American League Rookie of the Year in 1969 and captured two World Series championships with the Yankees.

Following his playing career, Piniella became a manager for the New York Yankees (1986-1988), Cincinnati Reds (1990-1992), Seattle Mariners (1993-2002), Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2003-2005) and Chicago Cubs (2007-2010). He won the 1990 World Series championship with the Reds and led the Mariners to four postseason appearances in seven years.

The former player and manager also captured back-to-back division titles (2007-2008) during his time with the Cubs. Piniella was named Manager of the Year three times during his career (1995, 2001 and 2008) and finished his managerial career ranked 14th all time on the list of managerial wins.

He was nicknamed “Sweet Lou,” both for his swing as a major league hitter and, facetiously, to describe his demeanor as a player and manager.

Tuesday was not Piniella’s first trip to Alabama. He was a member of the New York Yankees team in 1978 that traveled to face the Crimson Tide in a preseason contest.

“They came to Tuscaloosa because George Steinbrenner and Bear Bryant were close,” Eady recalled. “Bear wanted them to come up and they did.”

Piniella recalled that his first minor league stint was for a team in Selma in the old Alabama-Florida League. Well after his playing days, he had a small piece of the Montgomery Biscuits for about 10 years.

While Piniella earned three World Series rings in his baseball career, he wears only one ring, the one he got with the 1977 Yankees.

“I would think the first one is more special,” he said. But even without a ring to show for it, Piniella has fond memories of his managerial stop with the Seattle Mariners.

“We won 116 (regular season games in 2001),” he recalled. “That’s an all-time American League record.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

8 hours ago

Aderholt: ‘Pelosi is going to be very hard-pressed in going forward with an impeachment of President Trump’

Some congressional Democrats are using the occasion of the Justice Department special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign official end, which included Robert Mueller’s public remarks and resignation, to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

However, U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) does not think those Democrats pushing for impeachment have the votes.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Aderholt reacted to Mueller’s final remarks and said he did not think anything new came from those remarks.

331
“My initial reaction: It was a sort of bizarre and unusual type of press conference for Mueller,” Aderholt said on Thursday’s “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I think it lasted less than 10 minutes and I think once you heard it, you’re trying to figure out exactly what his point was. And of course, the Democrats — their point that they received from that was that perhaps they should move forward with impeachment.”

“But I think there was nothing said at the press conference that wasn’t already said in the Mueller report itself,” he continued. “The other thing that you definitely got from that press conference is that he is closing his office and he’ll be going back into the private sector, and the $40 million investigation is closed. And the bottom line: there are no charges that are being levied against the president, the sitting president, Trump.”

Aderholt said an effort to proceed with impeachment would be “foolish” and that he did not think House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) could do it as things stood.

“Here, there’s so many questions and so many things I think that are unknown out there that the Democrats would be pretty foolish in going forward with it, especially in light of this Mueller report, which says there was no crime that was committed and that they basically they said they didn’t find anything that was worth charging the president over. That’s what sort of made this whole thing unique, odd and bizarre when Mueller came out yesterday with his press conference.”

“But I think at the end of the day, quite honestly, I think that Speaker Pelosi is going to be very hard-pressed in going forward with an impeachment of President Trump,” he added.

The Winston County Republican estimated more than half of the Democrats in the House favored impeachment but noted that was not nearly enough.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of "The Jeff Poor Show" from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

