14 mins ago

A look at what passed and failed in the Alabama Legislature

Alabama lawmakers ended the 2019 legislative session on Friday. Here’s a look at some of the proposals that passed and failed this year.

WHAT WAS APPROVED:

GAS TAX

Gov. Kay Ivey called lawmakers into special session to approve the gas tax increase to fund road and bridge construction. The 10-cent-a-gallon gas tax increase will be phased in over three years beginning with a six-cent increase on Sept. 1.

ABORTION BAN

The ban makes it a felony to perform an abortion unless the mother’s life is in danger. It is anticipated that it will be blocked by the courts. A lawsuit has been filed challenging the ban.

THIRD GRADE READING

The legislation will require third graders to meet reading benchmarks before moving to fourth grade. The bill also spells out initiatives, such as requiring regional reading specialists to work with struggling students, to boost test scores.

STATE SCHOOL BOARD

Alabama voters will decide next year whether they want to abolish the elected state school board and replace it with a nine-member commission. Members would be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Alabama Senate.

PAY RAISES FOR TEACHERS, OTHERS

Teachers and other public school employees will receive a 4% pay raise. State employees will receive a 2% raise. Lawmakers also voted to raise the pay for correctional officers as the state faces a federal court order to add officers.

PAROLE BOARD OVERHAUL

The bill makes multiple changes at the state parole board, including making a gubernatorial appointee who could be dismissed at will by the governor. The board currently hires the director.

EQUAL PAY

The legislation prohibits businesses from paying workers less than employees of another race or sex for the same work unless there are reasons such as seniority, a merit system or productivity to account for the difference.

JAIL FOOD FUNDS

Alabama lawmakers voted to end a practice that allowed some sheriffs to pocket leftover jail food funds. The bill requires the food allowance to go into a separate account that can only be used for feeding prisoners.

CIVIL ASSET FORFEITURE

The measures would track how often prosecutors use civil actions to seize a person’s property for suspected criminal activity. State prosecutors agreed this year to track the forfeitures, but the legislation would mandate it.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA STUDY COMMISSION

Lawmakers voted to create a medical marijuana commission that would make recommendations for legislation that lawmakers might consider in 2020.

BROADBAND ACCESS

The governor signed into law two bills aimed at expanding broadband access. One bill expands an existing grant program for broadband providers in rural communities. Another allows electricity providers to use existing infrastructure to provide broadband services.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses would be replaced with a new form called a marriage certificate. The change comes after several probate judges stopped issuing marriage licenses so they don’t have to give them to gay couples. Judges wouldn’t have to sign the new forms before a wedding.

BACKSEAT SEATBELTS

The measure would require a person to wear a seat belt in the backseat of a moving vehicle. The legislation is named for a Montgomery teen killed in a car crash.

WHAT FAILED:

LOTTERY

A proposal to start a state lottery cleared the Alabama Senate, but it did not get a vote in the House.

PERMITLESS CARRY

A bill to allow a person to carry a concealed handgun without getting a special permit failed to win approval in a Senate committee. The bill was backed by gun rights groups but opposed by state sheriffs.

MARIJUANA DECRIMINALIZATION

The bill would have made possession of small amounts of marijuana punishable by a fine instead of jail time. An Alabama Senate committee advanced the bill, but it did not get final approval.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA

The Senate approved a bill that would allow people with certain medical conditions to purchase medical marijuana with a doctor’s approval. However, the measure stalled in the House.

PAYDAY LOAN

The proposal would extend the time that people have to repay a payday loan to 30 days. The proposal was designed to give borrowers more opportunity to raise the funds needed to repay a loan.

MANDATORY KINDERGARTEN

The proposal would have required student to attend kindergarten before starting first grade. Most students do attend kindergarten, but it is not mandatory.

ETHICS OVERHAUL

A Senate committee shelved a proposal that would have done away with a ban on gifts to public officials but replaced it with a requirement to report everything that was given.

DISTRACTED DRIVING

The proposal would have forbidden motorists from holding a cellphone and other devices while driving.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Baseball legend Lou Piniella is guest of honor for Birmingham Barons’ Rickwood Classic

Lou Piniella recalled spending one year as a student at the University of Tampa, where he played basketball and baseball.

“I saw I wasn’t going to be a Rhodes scholar in college,” Piniella said, “so I signed (a baseball contract) after my freshman season.”

Piniella, 75, would go on to play 1,700 games and manage 3,000 games in the major leagues, earning three World Series championship rings.

The former major leaguer was the guest of honor for the 2019 Rickwood Classic, which pits the home-standing Birmingham Barons against the Montgomery Biscuits.

Levy’s Fine Jewelers sponsors the annual return to Rickwood Field on Birmingham’s westside. Tuesday, Piniella visited with baseball fans at the jewelry store and recorded a conversation with Curt Bloom, the radio voice of the Barons.

Piniella signed autographs during his visit to the jewelry store Tuesday. Most of his signatures were placed on baseballs, with a few going onto baseball cards, a replica baseball jersey and one on an old magazine.

Perhaps the most unusual item Piniella signed was a base from his final major league baseball game, Aug. 22, 2010. The autographed base will be a surprise birthday present for the brother of the man who got the autograph.

“The Cubs sold a lot of their stuff to a group called Steiner Sports,” the man said. “He’s a big Cubs fan.”

The former major leaguer said that while his baseball career took him to several stops, he’s “always a Yankee.” Will that bother the man’s brother?

“Nah,” he said with a laugh. “We’re not Yankee haters. We’re big fans of (Piniella). We love his style.”

Mike Eady, 66, had the replica jersey of the Kansas City Royals, the team with which Piniella played his rookie season.

“They were giveaways at the Kansas City ballpark last year when they honored Piniella on his rookie year,” said Eady, a retired school teacher. “I’ll always keep it.”

Eady was at Levy’s because a visit from the Barons’ special guest is an annual part of the Rickwood Classic.

“I haven’t missed one yet,” the Irondale resident said of the Barons’ annual return to the vintage ballpark. “I just love the atmosphere and coming down here and meeting a former ballplayer who’s probably going to be in the Hall of Fame as a manager or a ballplayer.”

An outfielder in the major leagues, Piniella played 16 seasons with the Baltimore OriolesCleveland IndiansKansas City Royals and New York Yankees. During his playing career, he was named American League Rookie of the Year in 1969 and captured two World Series championships with the Yankees.

Following his playing career, Piniella became a manager for the New York Yankees (1986-1988), Cincinnati Reds (1990-1992), Seattle Mariners (1993-2002), Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2003-2005) and Chicago Cubs (2007-2010). He won the 1990 World Series championship with the Reds and led the Mariners to four postseason appearances in seven years.

The former player and manager also captured back-to-back division titles (2007-2008) during his time with the Cubs. Piniella was named Manager of the Year three times during his career (1995, 2001 and 2008) and finished his managerial career ranked 14th all time on the list of managerial wins.

He was nicknamed “Sweet Lou,” both for his swing as a major league hitter and, facetiously, to describe his demeanor as a player and manager.

Tuesday was not Piniella’s first trip to Alabama. He was a member of the New York Yankees team in 1978 that traveled to face the Crimson Tide in a preseason contest.

“They came to Tuscaloosa because George Steinbrenner and Bear Bryant were close,” Eady recalled. “Bear wanted them to come up and they did.”

Piniella recalled that his first minor league stint was for a team in Selma in the old Alabama-Florida League. Well after his playing days, he had a small piece of the Montgomery Biscuits for about 10 years.

While Piniella earned three World Series rings in his baseball career, he wears only one ring, the one he got with the 1977 Yankees.

“I would think the first one is more special,” he said. But even without a ring to show for it, Piniella has fond memories of his managerial stop with the Seattle Mariners.

“We won 116 (regular season games in 2001),” he recalled. “That’s an all-time American League record.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

3 hours ago

Aderholt: ‘Pelosi is going to be very hard-pressed in going forward with an impeachment of President Trump’

Some congressional Democrats are using the occasion of the Justice Department special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign official end, which included Robert Mueller’s public remarks and resignation, to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

However, U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) does not think those Democrats pushing for impeachment have the votes.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Aderholt reacted to Mueller’s final remarks and said he did not think anything new came from those remarks.

“My initial reaction: It was a sort of bizarre and unusual type of press conference for Mueller,” Aderholt said on Thursday’s “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I think it lasted less than 10 minutes and I think once you heard it, you’re trying to figure out exactly what his point was. And of course, the Democrats — their point that they received from that was that perhaps they should move forward with impeachment.”

“But I think there was nothing said at the press conference that wasn’t already said in the Mueller report itself,” he continued. “The other thing that you definitely got from that press conference is that he is closing his office and he’ll be going back into the private sector, and the $40 million investigation is closed. And the bottom line: there are no charges that are being levied against the president, the sitting president, Trump.”

Aderholt said an effort to proceed with impeachment would be “foolish” and that he did not think House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) could do it as things stood.

“Here, there’s so many questions and so many things I think that are unknown out there that the Democrats would be pretty foolish in going forward with it, especially in light of this Mueller report, which says there was no crime that was committed and that they basically they said they didn’t find anything that was worth charging the president over. That’s what sort of made this whole thing unique, odd and bizarre when Mueller came out yesterday with his press conference.”

“But I think at the end of the day, quite honestly, I think that Speaker Pelosi is going to be very hard-pressed in going forward with an impeachment of President Trump,” he added.

The Winston County Republican estimated more than half of the Democrats in the House favored impeachment but noted that was not nearly enough.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

4 hours ago

Hangout Fest organizers bask in Alabama being ‘center of the music universe’

Hangout Music Festival ended over a week ago, but organizers are still basking in the success of what has become one of the most anticipated music festivals each year.

“For three days, Alabama became the center of the music universe,” said Sean O’Connell, Hangout director. “We’re so grateful to all the fans for supporting such a diverse and celebrated mix of artists. We have the best fans! Our goal from the beginning was to create the best music festival experience in the world. With the support from fans, musicians and the city of Gulf Shores, we’re delivering on that vision. Nothing beats our Alabama beaches. We can’t wait for next year!”

The annual music festival featured several big-name artists as part of the 2019 lineup including Travis ScottThe Lumineers, Hippie Sabotage, Cardi BVampire WeekendKhalid and Kygo.

Here are some fast facts about the Hangout Fest:

  • More than 2,300 employees worked the Hangout Fest May 16-19.
  • Alabama performers included The Red Clay Strays, Elley Duhe and Chika.
  • The Lumineers headlined the festival the night of Sunday, May 19, seven years after being the first band to play in the early afternoon at Hangout Fest 2012.
  • Tickets were sold in all 50 states and 33 countries.
  • The average age of attendees was 26.
  • Guest appearances included singer, songwriter and businessman Jimmy Buffett, who appeared with Kygo to perform “Margaritaville,” and Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer who joined lovelytheband on stage.
  • Spotted in the crowd was K.J. Apa (actor in “Riverdale”) who was said to be shooting scenes for a movie at Hangout.
  • More than 300 palm trees were planted for Hangout Fest.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

6 hours ago

Roy Moore: U.S. Senate run decision to come in June — ‘Why is there such fear in Washington, D.C. at the mere mention of my name?’

Just the suggestion of former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore making another run at the U.S. Senate draws adverse reactions from some in the political class, and in recent days that has shown to be the case.

In 2017, Moore lost by nearly 22,000 votes, a margin of 1.7%, to now-Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) for a seat that is up once again in 2020.

During an interview on Friday with Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Moore said he had not yet made a decision on whether or not to run again but expects to during June.

“I said I would announce in the month of June,” Moore said on WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I haven’t made the final decision. I will when I announce, of course. But it’s a very serious step forward. And you know, there’s been a lot of things that have come up, and I must consider it carefully, but I’m seriously considering it.”

Moore said adverse reactions to a possibility of a U.S. Senate run were a surprise but attributed them to the fear from the so-called Washington, D.C. establishment of him pulling out an electoral victory.

“I am surprised,” he replied. “Why is there such fear in Washington, D.C. at the mere mention of my name? This opposition is coming from the Washington, D.C. establishment. And the only reason they fear me is because they know I can win a race. And yet they say, ‘Well, I can’t win a race.’ Well, they wouldn’t be doing it if they knew I couldn’t. They are doing it because they know I can. The recent polls – that Mason-Dixon poll – and the other polls they’ve taken show exactly that. So, they’ve got to come up with some reason to try to dissuade me from running so that their chosen candidate can get elected, whoever that may be. But it’s not me. They plainly know what I stand for, that I’ll not be a part of the club, that I’ll represent the people of Alabama if I choose to run. That is what I’ve always done, and that’s what I’ll do if I choose to run.”

The Etowah County Republican declined to comment on the current announced GOP field, which includes State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs), former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope). Instead, he explained how he saw the “establishment” attempting to control Alabama politics.

“I’m not one to run negative advertisements,” Moore said. “I’ve never done that in my life, although I’ve had a lot of negativism and falsehoods alleged against me. And I’m not going to start now. Everybody has a right to run for the United States Senate. I will say this: The Washington establishment has more control over what happens in Alabama than people realize, just like the last election showed. That election was so fought by established Republicans, and of course Democrats, which naturally would than you could imagine. So, I think people should know there is an attempt to steal to their vote.”

Moore also said he was surprised that both President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump, Jr. spoke out on social media against him running again in 2020.

“It surprises me because I’ve always supported the things and the positions that Donald Trump has taken about securing our borders, about restoring our military,” he said. “I fought in Vietnam. I’m a graduate of the United States Military Academy. I have a special feeling for the military. I have a son up there now at the United States Military Academy, and one in the Army. You know, I think we have to look at the issues that he’s talked about, and I fully support those issues. So it surprises me that his son would take this tactic.”

Moore said he likes his chances should he run again and that he had faith in the public to see through “false tactics.”

“I think the polls indicate that the false tactics that they used in the last election, which even my opponent recognized — you know, they failed,” Moore added. “People see through this stuff. I mean, you know, I heard about the false news and fake news from Donald Trump when he ran, and I guess I didn’t even realize how fake it was – that it had come apparently to the American population that there’s a lot of attempts to deflect and distract from the truth by the national media. And I think they see through that, too.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

19 hours ago

Alabama Congressmen Byrne, Brooks disagree about where the House could end up on impeachment

When FBI special counsel Robert Mueller left the podium, the only thing he told us that was new is that he was resigning.

The media and their Democrats decided that he had declared he wanted to charge President Donald Trump and would have had it not been for the Department of Justice’s guidance declaring the president cannot be charged with a crime and that Mueller and Attorney General William Barr are in conflict. And off the media went with that narrative.

Except that wasn’t true.

Mueller’s office and DOJ issued a joint statement rebuking the reporting.

Excerpt as follows:

The Attorney General has previously stated that the Special Counsel repeatedly affirmed that he was not saying that, but for the OLC opinion, he would have found the President obstructed justice. The Special Counsel’s report and his statement today made clear that the office concluded it would not reach a determination — one way or the other — about whether the President committed a crime. There is no conflict between these statements.

The media and their Democrats didn’t care. That statement was out by early Wednesday evening and they just ignored it.

They felt their impeachment narrative had new life. Now, we are learning that almost 52 Democrats and Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) are on board with impeachment.

They only need 165 more and they are ready to go.

U.S. Representatives Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) both appeared separately on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show”  on Friday and have different reads on where the House is at this point on the matter.

Byrne doesn’t think they can get the votes together, saying, “I think they’re going to try, I think we’ll hear too much about it over the next several months, but now I don’t think they can get the votes together for impeachment.”

He cited 30 Democratic members of Congress from districts that voted for President Trump and added, “I don’t think those people are going to want to be anywhere near an impeachment vote.”

But Brooks sees things differently.

He stated, “If there’s a House floor vote, and no one knows for sure, but if there’s a House floor vote that the Democrats have the votes for impeachment.”

He cited Democratic primaries as a reason, explaining, “A Democrat that does not vote to impeach is apt to lose a Democrat primary.”

My takeaway:

The confusion and misinformation on the matter is so common that two congressmen view their colleagues in Washington, D.C. in two different ways.

The pressure in this situation is clearly on the media and the Democrats. They promised that President Trump was corrupt, they said Mueller would prove it and it would take down the president of the United States.

Obviously, Mueller did not prove that, but they have decided to declare him corrupt anyway and say the absence of evidence is evidence of a “cover-up.” The media and their Democrats will now struggle to make that their narrative and use it to win an election in 2020.

Listen:


Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

