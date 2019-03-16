Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Alabama basketball coach to join husband in High School HOF 4 hours ago / Sports
House Speaker McCutcheon: No deal made with Dems to expand Medicaid for ‘Rebuild Alabama’ gas tax hike support 5 hours ago / News
Barry Alexander Brown, Spike Lee filming ‘Son of the South’ in Montgomery 5 hours ago / News
Byrne on Rebuild Alabama gas tax hike: ‘I haven’t really followed it that closely’; Says GOMESA revenue should be used for Port of Mobile expansion 6 hours ago / News
Street named for Ronnie Sikes memorializes impact of coaching legend’s career 7 hours ago / News
Go to Can’t Miss Alabama for St. Patrick’s Day festivities 8 hours ago / News
Air Force launches high-priority national security satellite atop Alabama-made ULA rocket 10 hours ago / News
NCAA Division I track and field championship shows Birmingham’s potential as sports host 11 hours ago / Sports
The demonization of Dr. John Christy 13 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Advisory board gets crash course in chronic wasting disease: ‘Alabama does not have CWD’ 15 hours ago / Outdoors
Ivey, Ainsworth leading on technology’s role in education, jobs of tomorrow 1 day ago / News
Freshman state rep. on Rebuild Alabama ‘yes’ vote: ‘A show of cowardice would not have served my constituents’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell urges Congress to ratify USMCA trade agreement 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Leaders deliver results for a stronger Alabama 1 day ago / Sponsored
Dothan woman wins ‘Top Chef’ competition, $135k prize 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
State Sen. Andrew Jones sees ‘the funding to finish’ major I-759 project with Rebuild Alabama passage 1 day ago / News
Gas tax: The good, the bad and the ugly 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
7 Things: Terror attack in New Zealand, Alabama senators split on rescinding emergency declaration on border security, Trump praises Toyota growth that includes Huntsville jobs and more … 2 days ago / Analysis
State Sen. McClendon: ‘This is the year for the lottery to go through’ 2 days ago / News
College admissions expert: Don’t be like Aunt Becky 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
5 hours ago

House Speaker McCutcheon: No deal made with Dems to expand Medicaid for ‘Rebuild Alabama’ gas tax hike support

Last week at a town hall listening session in Huntsville, House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) explained to those in attendance that the Republican leadership in the legislature got his support on the Rebuild Alabama Act, which will raise state fuel taxes 10 cents per gallon by 2021, because Republicans pledged to work with Democrats on some of the issues Daniels had prioritized.

Among those issues was Medicaid expansion, which has fueled speculation a deal was made by Republicans with Democrats. In exchange for their support on the Rebuild Alabama Act, Democrats would get support from Republicans on the expansion of the Medicaid rolls, according to this speculation.

However, in an interview on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Friday, House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) said that was not the case.

“Gosh, no I don’t know of any deal,” McCutcheon said when asked by WVNN’s Dale Jackson.

Later, Jackson followed up by asking about the possibility of Medicaid expansion despite the speaker’s denial of any “deal” with Democrats.

“I don’t think so,” McCutcheon replied. “Everybody seems to be using Medicaid expansion as the theme of a subject that we need to address, and that is rural hospitals and health care. Now, Medicaid expansion comes into that discussion. I made a commitment to Anthony [Daniels]. But again, I’ve made this commitment from the very beginning that we need to be talking about our health care system. If you want to call it Medicaid expansion, that’s not what we’re talking about. We’re talking about health care.”

During his town hall last week, Daniels explained that efforts to expand Medicaid might come with a different label other than “Medicaid expansion.”

“Right now, I’ve been meeting with a number of the stakeholders, including the hospital association and other groups with coming up with plans to do some form of expansion,” Daniels said last Monday. “And other states, like Georgia, in their legislature – it’s not called ‘Medicaid expansion.’ It’s called ‘Access to Rural Sustainability Act,’ or whatever it is. I think sometimes we get caught up in the actual name when the contents can be the same under a different name. I’m more interested in the content. And so, what we’re looking at is a way to expand access to health care, and to save our rural hospitals and hospitals in general. And you know, it may not be called what you want it to be called, but we know what it is. And so, we’re working hard in a bipartisan way on ways to prevent further closures of hospitals in rural areas.”

As far as any kind of dealmaking, McCutcheon acknowledged there were discussions with the minority caucus about the issue.

“From my standpoint, and I think it’s important that we understand this, is that when it comes to the minority caucus, as speaker, I want to know what their issues are,” the House speaker said to WVNN. “What are their concerns? So, if I sit down at the table and I talk to the minority caucus, and I ask them, ‘Tell me what your concerns are?’ And they tell me Medicaid expansion is one of their concerns, and in the process, they say, ‘What do you want to get done, Mr. Speaker?’ I said, ‘Well, we’re here for the infrastructure.’ Now, are we making a deal? No, we’re talking about issues that concern us.”

Daniels insisted he had received assurances from the governor and House leadership about a potential future “conversation.” He referred to the string of rural hospital closures around the state and explained that many of those were in House districts held by Republicans, which has made some GOP legislators more open to the issue than in previous years.

“They’re interested in having a conversation about it now, and we’ve put together some concepts,” he added. “We’ve been working on it the last couple of weeks. We are optimistic about the governor and leadership in the House. We just have to make sure the Senate is dancing to the same tune of music, and that’s where I think you’ll have the biggest problem, if there’s a problem.”

The Rebuild Alabama Act was passed with all but two of the 28 Democrats supporting it in the House and all but one of the 8 Democrats in the Senate.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

4 hours ago

Alabama basketball coach to join husband in High School HOF

Carolyn Mae Wright’s induction into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame carries an historical distinction. She joins her husband, Bobby Wright, to become the second husband-wife members of the prestigious group of individuals enshrined. They follow Tom and Lenette Calvin who were inducted in 1991 and 1992, respectively.

Wright is being inducted as a member of the Class of 2019 into the Sports HOF on March 18 at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center. The AHSAA and AHSADCA founded the Hall of Fame in 1991.

On Dec. 8, the Central-Phenix City Lady Red Devils presented Carolyn Wright with her 500th win. She finished the season reaching the Southeast Regional finals and now has a career 517-294 career record, Bobby Wright’s career slate is 645-202 – making the duo the winningest husband-wife basketball coaching tandem in state history with a combined 1,162 victories

807
Keep reading 807 WORDS

A native of Tuskegee, Wright graduated from Tuskegee Institute High School in 1974 and from Alabama State University in1978. She also holds a master’s degree in specific learning disability. She was first a teacher and later decided to also go into coaching. She began her career at St. Jude Home for Children in Montgomery. She also taught special education students in Georgia and at Stanhope Elmore High School. She spent her summers working with the Upward Bound Programand the National Sports Youth Program at Alabama State.

In 1986 she accepted a position at McIntyre Junior High School, where she added coaching basketball, softball, track, volleyball and bowling to her teaching duties. She held that position until 1991 when she moved to Phenix City as chair of the Central High School Department of Health and Physical Education.

At Central, she has coached girls track and basketball and was an assistant in boys track. She added volleyball to her duties in 2002. She gave up track in 2011 but continues to coach basketball and volleyball.

She coached more than 30 individual boys’ and girls’ state track champions. In 16 years of volleyball, she has won more than 200 games. But it is basketball that she has had her greatest impact. In addition to her 517 wins, she has guided the Lady Red Devils to area championships and 15 state and sub-state tournament appearances. Three teams advanced to the state tournament semifinals. She has averaged 18 wins per season, won numerous Coach of the Year honors and has also coached the South team in All-Star Week.

Former player Stephanie Pedersen wrote about her relationship with Coach Wright in the Columbus (Georgia) Ledger-Enquirer. In part, she said: “When I was in the 8th grade, I was scared to death to go to Central High School, and it wasn’t because the school scared me. The ladies’ basketball coach was my fear. I remember going to games in the late ‘90s and seeing coach Carolyn Wright stomp around in her coach’s box with her fancy heels and nice outfits. She scared me to death. When she became agitated, she would take off her jewelry. You didn’t want to be the referee if she had to take of her suit jacket. Someone was getting chewed out if that happened.”

“I played for coach Wright for three years,” Pederson added. “She was strict when she needed to be, but she also stood up for her players when we needed it. During one lunch break, a boy at my table hit me with his folder. It tore my top lip open. When I went to her office to get some ice, she did what any good coach would do. She forced me to tell her his name, went to the lunchroom and blessed him out. She had my back when I needed it.”

She said her coach always had the players’ best interest at heart.

“She showed tough love when I needed it as well,” she said. “If one of us twisted an ankle, coach Wright’s prescription always was a bucket of ice water. I’m certain that medicine hurt worse than the ankle rolling. And if we didn’t keep our foot in the bucket, she’d sit in our laps until it went numb. As you can imagine, we rarely complained about ankles after a few frozen buckets.”

Pedersen explained that her beloved coach teaches the lessons the students need.

“She taught me discipline, and she showed me how to be a leader. She made us better people.”

Another former player, Jimecheia Banks, shared a letter she wrote to coach Wright.

“It has been four years of play with you as my coach,” she wrote. “The years have been a great learning experience, not only from your coaching and guidance but also from the different players and assistant coaches that you’ve mentored along the way. Your positive coaching, guidance, and convincing encouragement have made a larger and more sentimental impact on my life than any other teacher or administrator I know. You’ve disciplined me with love and coached me with passion. At times you’ve had more faith in me on the floor than I’ve had in myself. You’ve always told me that God is the way to everything.

“I want to thank you for allowing me to fulfill the role as the conductor and captain on the floor as a sophomore to a senior. It was one of the most influential acts that I could ever experience growing up. I want to say thank you for molding me into a confident, God-fearing, passionate young black woman. I love you and value your life in mine. The value of the influence you’ve given me is priceless. I plan to take it into the world ahead of me to go above and beyond my limitations and exceed abundantly through Christ.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama High School Athletic Association website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
5 hours ago

Barry Alexander Brown, Spike Lee filming ‘Son of the South’ in Montgomery

When Bob Zellner’s “The Wrong Side of Murder Creek,” his memoir of a white Alabamian joining the ranks of some of the greatest figures of the civil rights movement, came out in 2008, a movie was in the works almost immediately.

Now, a little over a decade later, it’s going to happen. Directed by Barry Alexander Brown, longtime editor for director Spike Lee’s acclaimed movies, “Son of the South,” based on Zellner’s book and life, is in pre-production in Montgomery. Finally.

“It’s definitely happening,” Brown says. “I read recently that the average number of years to get a movie made is nine. You hear that movies are a miracle, and this is a miracle.”

756
Keep reading 756 WORDS

No casting has been announced, yet, but Brown says to expect some “very, very well-known names” when they’re made public. They’ll be playing Zellner and the myriad civil rights leaders and figures he encountered, including Rosa Parks, Virginia Foster Durr, Congressman John Lewis and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Zellner, whose book is newly available in paperback from Montgomery’s NewSouth Books, first crossed paths with Brown in 1968, when, as a student at Montgomery’s Lanier High School, Brown contacted Zellner – by then a well-known figure in civil rights – about his high school not being allowed to lower their flag to half-mast following King’s assassination.

“That was the beginning of his activism,” Zellner says.

Zellner’s activism had begun much earlier, when he was studying at Montgomery’s Huntingdon College and became involved in the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC). That was quite the leap for the son and grandson of Klansmen, and it began a career in activism that continues to this day.

Zellner took notes along his journey, but about the time the movie “Mississippi Burning” was released in 1988, he got serious about writing a memoir. The result was “The Wrong Side of Murder Creek: A White Southerner in the Freedom Movement.”

“I saw it as a movie early on, because at the time, there were not that many young white people from the Deep South who were on the front lines of the SNCC,” Zellner says. “Mostly the leadership were young black women and men from the South, mainly with a church background. We had a small group of white activists.”

Brown wrote the script for “Son of the South” almost a decade ago.

“He had so many stories, and every one of the stories was jaw-dropping, so I knew there was a movie there,” Brown says of Zellner. “I just didn’t know what the movie was. Then it hit me to do it about his transition about being somebody about to graduate from Huntingdon College – sort of a good ol’ boy – and in a matter of a few months, he was in the center of the civil rights movement.”

Though he has directed his own films (including the Oscar-nominated documentary “The War at Home”), the British-born Brown is best-known for his work with Lee, beginning with “She’s Gotta Have It,” the 1986 feature that launched Lee’s career. Brown has been his editor on films such as “Malcolm X,” “Inside Man,” “Do the Right Thing” and last year’s “BlacKkKlansman,” for which he earned an Oscar nomination.

“We came along together in the movie business and learned so much as we were growing,” Brown says of Lee, who is an executive producer of “Son of the South.” “We learned so much about how to make movies with each other. We work together easily, and we like it.”

Brown, whose mother still lives in Montgomery, has been back in Alabama since September working on pre-production aspects of “Son of the South.”

“We’re going to shoot all of it right around Montgomery,” he says. “About 60 percent of the original story takes place right here, so I was hellbent to shoot it here. There was some pushback because the sense was that there wasn’t enough support in Montgomery, Alabama, to make a movie. But I don’t like to hear that. I’m from here, and there’s got to be more people like me. Turns out there are incredible people here.”

The plan is to begin shooting in April and finish in the middle of May. “Son of the South” doesn’t have a distributor, yet, and Brown is particularly proud of the movie’s homegrown financing. “All of the investors for this movie have come from Alabama,” he says. “Every single one.”

“Quite frankly, it’s so personally satisfying to me that people here in Alabama have shown up for this movie and see that it’s important,” Brown adds. “One of the things I’m trying to do with this movie is dispel the perception of the civil rights movement that young students came down from the North and turned the South around. That is not what happened. It was a fight fought by local people across the South – mainly African-American people, but not all African-American people.”

Brown promises authenticity in his depiction of the South.

“I’ve seen movies set in the South, and I don’t recognize the place at all,” he says. “When you see ‘Son of the South,’ it’s going to feel like the South. Every person is going to be a human being, not some cardboard character. You’re going to see real people and a real place.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
6 hours ago

Byrne on Rebuild Alabama gas tax hike: ‘I haven’t really followed it that closely’; Says GOMESA revenue should be used for Port of Mobile expansion

While much of the state’s focus on politics has been on the Alabama legislature’s handling of its Rebuild Alabama Act infrastructure legislation, which was signed into law last week by Gov. Kay Ivey, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) has been making his way around the state promoting his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the 2020 U.S. Senate contest.

The winner of the contest will likely face Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook), who won the seat in 2017.

In an appearance on Huntsville’s WVNN on Friday, Byrne was asked to weigh in on the legislature’s recent passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act and the process by which it was passed.

453
Keep reading 453 WORDS

Byrne told WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” it was not something he had been following given that it is a state issue, and he is a federal elected official.

“You know, I haven’t really followed it that closely,” Byrne replied. “It’s a state thing, not a federal thing. We’ve kind of had our hands full with the federal thing. I’ve signed a ‘no new taxes’ pledge. I’ve had some people from Alabama come to ask me to support an increase in the federal gas tax, and I have always said, ‘I can’t do that. I’m not going to do that.’ So my position is no new taxes at the federal level, including no new gas taxes.”

“I’m not a state official,” he added. “State officials looked at this and made a decision they wanted to do it. They’ve done it. The governor has signed it. And if there’s going to be a reaction here, it’s up to the people of Alabama. It’s not up to me.”

When asked about money generated by the gas tax hike to fund the Port of Mobile’s expansion, which is matched by federal money 3-to-1, Byrne suggested GOMESA oil and gas revenue could be used instead.

“In terms of being able to match federal money for that project in Mobile, there was another source for that money,” he said. “It’s the GOMESA [Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act] money that the state gets from revenue – that the state derives off of the federal offshore gas wells. There’s a federal law that allows some of that money to go to the states, and that could have been used for that.”

“But once again, state officials said we’re not going to use the GOMESA money,” he continued. “We’re going to raise gas taxes, use some of that money for that.”

The Baldwin County Republican referenced the decision by state officials to fund I-10 bridge construction using a toll and said that could have been another use for the GOMESA money.

“Look, we’re going to build an I-10 bridge across the Mobile River,” he explained. “They’ve decided to raise the state portion of that money using a toll. I don’t like a toll, but it’s their decision. It’s not a federal decision. I’ve done what I’m supposed to do to make sure we’ve got the federal money for that and the federal approvals. And the state has the authority to issue these tolls. I’m a federal official, not a state official. I really don’t have any control over that.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
7 hours ago

Street named for Ronnie Sikes memorializes impact of coaching legend’s career

The city of Notasulga went the extra mile, sort of, to honor former Notasulga High Coach Ronnie Sikes’ impact on the small Macon County town. The City Council renamed a street Sikes-Taylor Loop for the much-loved football coach.

Sikes had two stints as a coach at Notasulga, one as an assistant and the other as a head coach, with both being memorable rides to success. Sikes, who also had successful coaching tenures at Lanett, Valley, Beulah and Mortimer Jordan high schools, is a member of the Class of 2019 being inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame March 18. The banquet will be held at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center at 6:30 p.m. A press conference with all 11 members of the 29th class will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Renaissance.

A native of Wedowee and a 1977 graduate of Randolph County High School, Sikes attended Southern Union Junior College and Auburn University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in 1981. He earned a master’s degree from Auburn in 1987.

752
Keep reading 752 WORDS

He began his teaching and coaching career at Valley High School in 1981.

“During my first year as head football coach and athletic director at Valley High School, we hired Coach Sikes,” recalled Dwight Sanderson, who was enshrined into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. “He was fresh out of college, but we hired him even though there were two other applicants that had eight and 10 years of experience. He was that impressive.

“His football assignments were running backs on offense and the secondary on defense. He was the B-team basketball coach (the 1984 team was 17-3) and head track coach. Valley had never had a track program, but, by the second year, Coach Sikes’ track program was solid.”

Next, he went to Notasulga High School as an assistant for four years, then moved to Mortimer Jordan High School as an assistant. He took over as head football coach the following year, leading the Blue Devils to a 7-4 season and a berth in the AHSAA state playoffs. The school had been 5-25 the previous three years. Sikes moved to Beulah High School in 1990-91 as an assistant.

In 1992, he returned to Notasulga, this time as head football coach. Over the next 12 years, his teams compiled a 91-51 record with 10 state playoff appearances. He had undefeated regular seasons in 1998 and 1999. The 1999 team advanced to the semifinals in the state playoffs. Notasulga had four straight seasons of 10 or more wins and put together a 25-game regular-season winning streak during that stretch.

Sikes accepted the head football coach’s position at Lanett High School in 2004, taking over a program that had been struggling. He remained there for five years, compiling a record of 36-23. The Panthers reached the state playoffs four straight years, with the 2007 team finishing the regular season undefeated and advancing to the quarterfinals. That was the first Lanett team to go undefeated in its first 12 games in school history.

Sikes retired from the Alabama Public School System in 2009. He was at Springwood Academy from 2009 to 2013. Since then, he has coached at various schools in Georgia. His record in Alabama is 161-96.

In 1998, he was named Coach of the Year by the Opelika-Auburn News. He was twice named Coach of the Year by the Valley Times-News. He was selected as a coach in the North-South All-Star football game three times.

Christopher R. Martin, assistant police chief in Dadeville, shared his grateful experience with Sikes. “I would not be an assistant police chief today if it were not for Coach Ronnie Sikes and his leadership,” Martin said. “I would not have been a sergeant first class in the United States Army with 16 years of service, a Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medals, five Army Achievement Medals and three successful deployments to some of the most hostile places on planet Earth if it were not for Coach Ronnie Sikes and his leadership, mentorship and discipline.

“What Coach Ronnie Sikes gave to me, I’ll never be able to repay. It has allowed me to mentor others, succeed beyond what I ever thought I would. It allowed me to come from some of the most inhospitable places imaginable. With all he has given me, the least I can do is write this letter to you all, telling you that this man, this coach, this father figure, this coaching genius, and this all-around great man should have his place in the Hall of Fame.”

Martin said his world was turning upside down when he first met Sikes.

“I became acquainted with Coach Sikes during my junior year while I attended Reeltown High School in 1999,” he explains. “I was taken in by Karey Thompson of Notasulga after I had an unfortunate set of circumstances that left me without a guardian. Mr. Thompson introduced me to Coach Sikes, and we immediately began talking about football. Football was my passion. At that time, for a child like I was, football was one of the only structured things that I had in my life. It was what I looked to in an effort to stay out of trouble and keep me straight in my endeavors.

“Coach Sikes was more than happy to welcome me to the team and give me a chance to play. Many of the words spoken to me when I was a teenager still carry on with me today. I attribute my success in life to what Coach Ronnie Sikes instilled into me with a football helmet and adrenaline in my blood.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
8 hours ago

Go to Can’t Miss Alabama for St. Patrick’s Day festivities

Shamrock Shindig at Iron City

Show off your green at the 7th annual Shamrock Shindig at Iron City Friday, March 15, from 7 to 11 p.m. With live music by The Divines, hors d’oeuvres, drinks, balloon drop, and a chance to win $1,000, the Shamrock Shindig is sure to continue the tradition of providing a night of spectacular entertainment.

The proceeds will go The Arc of Central Alabama’s mission of serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the State of Alabama.

Tickets are $35.

568
Keep reading 568 WORDS

St. Patrick’s Day at Five Points South

Great St. Patrick’s Day events are underway through Sunday, March 17, at Five Points South. Enjoy Birmingham’s biggest celebrations of the holiday at the Irish Flag Raising and The Great Birmingham Irish Toast, the annual dinner and parade.

Visit the website for the details.

Follow the event on Facebook.

St. Patrick’s Day at Corbin Farms Winery

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Corbin Farms Winery Saturday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festivities include green wine and Irish food. Reservations are not required.

To learn more, call 205-685-0655.

Corbin Farms Winery is at 800 County Road 87 in Calera.

Birmingham Hammerfest

Sixteen professional cycling teams will race through the streets of Birmingham St. Patrick’s Day weekend at Birmingham Hammerfest. Amateurs can test their skills with professional cyclers March 16-17 in the Lakeview district downtown. Children can show off their decorative St. Patrick’s Day bicycles and tricycles. Enjoy a dog parade, contests and more. Food trucks, restaurants and bars can be found in the Lakeview District.

Register here or contact info@alabamasportscouncil.com.

Bellingrath Gardens and Home

More than 250,000 azaleas are in bloom on 65 acres of Bellingrath Gardens through Sunday, March 31. Visit bellingrath.org for peak bloom times. Follow this link for ticket information. Bellingrath is at 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road in Theodore. Call 251-973-2217 or 800-247-8420.

Stay current on FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube and Pinterest.

Shen Yun

Travel back to ancient Shen Yun 2019 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex March 16-17. Explore the Chinese spiritual heritage through art, dance and music. Enjoy storytelling, beautiful costumes, state-of-the-art backdrop technology and more. Tickets start at $80. Children younger than 4 are not admitted. Showtimes are Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Call 205-458-8400 for tickets.

Pepper Place Winter Farmers Market

Through Saturday, April 6, you will find your favorite local veggies, meats and cheeses, bread, pastries, granola, hot coffee, chai tea, salsa and pasta at the 20th Indoor Winter Farmers Market. See local artisans offering soap, handmade aprons, scarves and clothing.

For more information visit www.pepperplacemarket.com.

Birmingham Museum of Art

“Embodying Faith: Imagining Jesus through the Ages” is underway through Sunday, April 21, at the Birmingham Museum of Art. The religious art on exhibit served many purposes, from embellishing altars and aiding in private devotion, to educating the faithful and acting as propaganda either for or against the church during the Protestant Reformation. This winter’s exhibition in the Arrington Gallery traces how artists imagined Jesus through examples drawn primarily from the Birmingham Museum of Art’s own collection. Included are prints, drawings, paintings, sculpture, quilts, flags and books spanning more than 500 years.

Follow this link to learn more.

SWAC Men and Women

It is time for the 2019 SWAC Basketball Tournament presented by the Southwestern Athletic Conference at Bill Harris Arena at the Crossplex in Birmingham March 15-16. Session 1 for the Women’s Semifinals is Friday at noon and Session 2 at 6 p.m. Session 1 for the Men’s Semifinals is Friday at 2:30 p.m. and Session 2 is at 8:30 p.m. The Women’s Finals are Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The Men’s Finals are Saturday at 5 p.m.

Purchase tickets at www.swac.org.

Festival of Tulips

The third annual Festival of Tulips is underway through March 16 at American Village. Choose from a field of more than 100,000 tulips. Tulips and bulbs are $1.50 each. “Big Red,” “Foxtrot,” “Yumi no Murasaki,” “Flair,” “Orange Squared” and “Gentle Giants” are in bloom, with many other buds to come. Cameras are welcome.

For inclement weather, visit the website.

The American Village is at 3727 Alabama Highway 119 in Montevallo.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less