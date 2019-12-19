Malzahn stacking more talent with Auburn’s top 10 recruiting class

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Gus Malzahn and the Auburn Tigers added even more talent to its roster by way of its 22 member 2020 recruiting class signed on Wednesday.

247 Sports ranks Auburn’s class No. 7 nationally, while Rivals.com places Malzahn’s current class as the eighth best in the country.

In a release from the athletic department, the team provided biographies for each of its signees.

Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby (RB, 6-0, 209; Callaway HS; LaGrange, Ga.): Top five-rated running back nationally … rushed for 1,636 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior for Coach Pete Wiggins, leading the Cavaliers to the state semifinals … 2018 Class AA state and region offensive player of the year after rushing for 2,221 yards for a team that finished 11-3 and reached the state semifinals … Under Armour All-American Game … AJC Super 11 … also a track and field letterman … five-star prospect rated nation’s top RB by Rivals … top 7 recruit in Georgia by 247, Rivals, ESPN, PrepStar.

Elijah Canion (WR, 6-4, 201; Chaminade-Madonna HS; Sunrise, Fla.): Talented big-play receiver who averaged more than 21 yards per catch during his career for Coach Dameon Jones and the Chaminade Lions, winning three consecutive Class 3A state championships … first team all-Broward County as a junior and senior … also a track and field letterman … ranked among the top 75 prospects in Florida and the top 80 receivers nationally by ESPN, 247, Rivals … PrepStar all-Southeast.

Ze’Vian Capers (WR, 6-4, 192; Denmark HS; Alpharetta, Ga.): Tall, talented target at wide receiver … 45 receptions for 922 yards, 10 TD as a senior for Coach Terry Crowder at Denmark High … first team all-state, all-region, all-county … Forsyth County News offensive player of the year as a junior, with 60 catches for 1,182 yards and 11 scores … AJC Super 11 … also a basketball letterman … ESPN, 247, PrepStar rank him among top 15 players in Georgia.

Brenden Coffey (OT, 6-6, 264; Butte (Calif.) CC; Paradise HS; Paradise, Calif.): Elite blocker with a top 5 juco rating … two-year starter at tackle for Coach Rob Snelling at Butte College in Oroville, Calif., earning all-conference honors … CCCAA state and Golden Valley Conference shot put champion … for Coach Rick Prinz at Paradise High … three-sport competitor for the Bobcats who was a state qualifier in shot put … ESPN rates him the No. 2 juco offensive line prospect … top 5 California juco recruits by 247.

Marco Domio (CB, 6-1, 172; Blinn (Texas) JC; Heights HS; Houston, Texas): One of the nation’s top-rated junior college defensive backs … 26 tackles, 8 PBU as a second team all-conference selection for Coach Ryan Mahon at Blinn College … first team all-district in 2017 and 2018 at Heights High for Coach Stephen Dixon … also competed for the basketball and track teams … top 5 juco DB prospect by ESPN, PrepStar, 247 … No. 3 among Texas juco players by 247.

JJ Evans (WR, 6-2, 192; Montevallo HS; Montevallo, Ala.): Speedy receiving prospect with dynamic skills … consistent playmaker for Coach Brandon Wilcox, helping the Bulldogs to the Class 4A playoffs … 74 receptions for 1,706 yards and 18 TD as a junior … Class 4A Back of the Year finalist … 38 catches for 617 yards, 7 TD, during an injury-plagued senior season … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … 247 ranks him No. 5 among state recruits, ESPN and Rivals No. 7.

Daniel Foster-Allen (DE, 6-4, 264; St. Paul’s HS; Saraland, Ala.): Explosive defender who recorded 53 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks, 13 QB hurries as a senior, helping Coach Steve Mask’s Saints advance to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … also a basketball letterman … ranked among the top 25 overall recruits in the state by ESPN, 247, Rivals, PrepStar.

Chayil Garnett (QB, 6-1, 211; Lakeland HS; Lake Wales, Fla.): Highly rated dual-threat quarterback prospect … injury limited his play to eight games as a senior for Coach Bill Castle … passed for 2,028 yards, 18 touchdowns as a junior at Lake Wales High … Lakeland Ledger Super 16 … honor student … ranked among the top 15 prospects at his position by PrepStar, ESPN … Florida top 60 by ESPN.

Romello Height (Buck, 6-4, 217; Dublin HS; Dublin, Ga.): Tall, agile defensive prospect … set a school record for sacks as a junior and senior playing for Coach Roger Holmes at Dublin High … led the Fighting Irish to the 2019 Class AA state title … GACA all-star classic … second team all-region … also a basketball letterman … top 30 prospect in state of Georgia by ESPN … 247 ranks him 28th nationally at his position.

Kobe Hudson (WR, 6-0, 185; Troup County HS; Pine Mountain, Ga.): Ultra-talented athlete who projects as a wide receiver prospect … 62 catches for 1,424 yards, 13 TD as a freshman and sophomore for Coach Tanner Glisson and the Troup County Tigers … AJC Super 11 … Class 4A state player of year and Region 5-AAAA player of year as a junior QB, passing for 3,386 yards, 32 TD, and rushing for 1,410 yards, 18 scores … passed for 1,629 yards, 18 TD and rushed for 976 yards, 7 TD as a senior … All-American Bowl … also a basketball letterman … top 10 recruit in state of Georgia by 247, ESPN, PrepStar … Rivals, ESPN, 247 rank him among the top 20 nationally at his position.

Avery Jernigan (C, 6-3, 306; Pierce County HS; Blackshear, Ga.): Explosive offensive line prospect … first team all-region and all-state for Coach Ryan Herring as a junior and senior … honors student … also a basketball and track and field letterman … rated among the to p20 at his position nationally by 247, ESPN, PrepStar.

Tate Johnson (OG, 6-3, 325; Callaway HS; LaGrange, Ga.): Versatile, hard-working lineman with great size and skills … outstanding leader as a senior for Coach Pete Wiggins, spurring the Cavaliers to the state semifinals as a junior and senior … GSWA first team Class AA all-state … Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl … ranked among top 15 at his position nationally by Rivals, ESPN.

JJ Pegues (TE, 6-2, 298; Oxford HS; Oxford, Miss.): Versatile offensive threat who projects as a tight end at the collegiate level … led Coach Chris Cutcliffe’s Oxford Chargers to the Class 6A state championship as a senior … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … Clarion Ledger Dandy Dozen … also a basketball letterman … top 10 prospect nationally at his position by 247, Rivals, ESPN … ranked among top six recruits overall in state of Mississippi.

Eric Reed, Jr. (CB, 6-0, 195; Calvary Baptist Academy; Shreveport, La.): Highly rated cornerback prospect … all-state performer for Coach Rodney Guin, helping the Cavaliers to the state playoffs … Shreveport Times Top 10 … also a basketball and track letterman … 247, Rivals and ESPN all rank him among the top seven recruits in Louisiana … rated among the top 15 nationally at his position

Cam Riley (LB, 6-4, 207; Hillcrest HS; Evergreen, Ala.): Productive linebacking prospect with a quick first step … 112 tackles as a junior for Coach Clinton Smith … Jaguars won a state title his sophomore year … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … also a track letterman … rated among the top 15 prospects in the state by 247, ESPN, PrepStar, Rivals.

Wesley Steiner (LB, 6-0, 226; 6-0, 226; Houston County HS; Warner Robins, Ga.): Powerful defender with great commitment and dedication … recorded 81 tackles, 6.0 TFL as a senior for Coach Ryan Crawford and the Houston County Bears … Under Armour All-America Game … HHJ multi-sport athlete of the year … two-time state champion in the discus and a wrestling letterman … ESPN rates him the No. 6 prospect in Georgia … top five nationally at his position by 247, PrepStar, ESPN.

Ladarius Tennison (S, 5-10, 195; Rockledge HS; Rockledge, Fla.): Hard-hitting athletic safety prospect … recorded 98 tackles, 24.0 TFL as a senior for Coach Wayne Younger’s Raiders … Space Coast Daily player of the year … all-Space Coast team … also a track and field letterman … ranked as the No. 4 athlete nationally by 247 … top 15 at his position by Rivals, ESPN, PrepStar.

Chris Thompson Jr. (S, 6-1, 201; Duncanville HS; DeSoto, Texas): Physical defender who was a punishing tackler for Coach Reginald Samples at Duncanville High, helping the Panthers advance to the Class 6A state semifinals as a senior and finals as a junior … Under Armour All-America Game … second team TSWA all-state as a junior … preseason SportsDay area defensive player of the year … also a track and field letterman … MaxPreps All-American … ESPN rates him the No. 2 safety prospect nationally … top 30 player in Texas by 247, ESPN, PrepStar.

Desmond Tisdol (LB, 6-0, 210; Wilcox County HS; Rochelle, Ga.): Terrific athlete productive on both sides of the football … first team all-state linebacker for Coach Rob Stowe’s Wilcox County Patriots … All-American Bowl … Region 2-A defensive player of year … also a basketball and baseball letterman … ESPN and 247 rank him among the top 25 overall recruits in Georgia … rated No. 6 nationally at his position by ESPN.

Zykeivous Walker (DE, 6-4, 267; Schley County HS; Ellaville, Ga.): Aggressive pass rusher who led the Schley County Wildcats to the playoffs … 85 tackles, 11.0 sacks, 29,0 TFL as a senior for Coach Darren Alford … GHSA regional player of the year as a junior with 10.5 sacks … GSWA all-state … also a basketball and track and field letterman … 247 ranks him the No. 7 prospect nationally at his position … top 15 recruit from Georgia by 247, Rivals, PrepStar.

Jeremiah Wright (OL, 6-5, 340; Selma HS; Selma, Ala.): Sizeable offensive line prospect with plenty of potential … played offensive tackle and defensive tackle for Coach Willie Gandy and the Selma Saints … Selma Times-Journal all-Dallas County … ESPN ranks him the No. 13 player nationally at his position … top 30 prospect in Alabama by ESPN, 247, PrepStar.

Kilian Zierer (OT, 6-7, 284; College of Canyons CC; Hohenkirchen, Germany): Top-rated junior college offensive line prospect … starting tackle for Coach Ted Iacenda, helping the Cougars to the Southern California championship game … SCFA all-league second team … started playing football at age 16 … ESPN and 247 rate him the No. 1 juco prospect nationally at his position … Rivals ranks him No. 11 overall among juco recruits.

Already dreading the inevitable holiday weight gain? Wondering how you’re going to get back in shape after weeks of Christmas parties and sugary desserts? If this sounds familiar, Iron Tribe Fitness has the perfect solution for you: the 2020 28-Day Challenge.

Challenge participants will have access to three cutting-edge workouts a week at an Iron Tribe gym, a personal accountability coach, world-class online support and a custom meal plan that includes a grocery list, individualized food-prep instructions and 42 recipes.

Forrest Walden, Iron Tribe’s founder and CEO said the challenge is more than just a workout — it’s a life-changing experience.

“It’s truly astounding! So many people have walked through our doors this past year and have had their lives completely transformed by the program. Blending proper nutrition and high-intensity exercise training is a game changer,” Walden said.

Founded locally in Birmingham, Alabama, the nationally acclaimed group fitness program is ranked as one of America’s top five best workouts, with thousands of locals swearing by it.

With new workouts every day, Iron Tribe members can look forward to their time at the gym. In addition to exciting programming, those who join the challenge will drop weight, gain muscle and see their confidence improve.

“It’s so easy to get burnt out or bored at the gym. That’s not the case with Iron Tribe. We have members who have been doing the program since we opened our doors years ago, and they’re still seeing results,” Walden said.

Ready to kick-start your New Year’s resolutions and weight-loss goals? Sign up today to join the Iron Tribe 28-Day Challenge. Act fast, as spots for this popular program tend to fill up quickly.

And, while you’re at it, you can download a free copy of Iron Tribe’s holiday survival guide here.

NASA has selected United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Atlas V rocket to power the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T) into space.

The GOES-T is the third of the next generation of weather satellites operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This series of satellites will provide advanced imagery and atmospheric measurements of Earth’s weather, oceans and environment, real-time mapping of total lightning activity and improved monitoring of solar activity and space weather. GOES-T is the second to last satellite planned for the GOES constellation.

The Atlas V rocket, manufactured at ULA’s 1.6 million square foot facility in Decatur, has “more than 15 years of 100% mission success founded on a heritage of more than 600 Atlas program launches,” according to the company.

Tory Bruno, president and CEO of ULA, expressed his company’s excitement for the opportunity to continue its partnership with NASA and NOAA on this valuable mission.

“ULA is pleased once again to be selected to launch a GOES mission and we look forward to working with our mission partners from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for this important launch,” Bruno remarked. “ULA and its heritage vehicles have a long history with the GOES Program and have launched all 17 operational missions to date.”

Considered one of the most reliable and versatile rockets, the Atlas V is set to power the critical test flight for Boeing’s Starliner on Friday as the nation works toward launching American astronauts into space from American soil.

The Alabama rocket maker boasts a launch success record of 100% and has successfully delivered more than 130 satellites to orbit that provide Earth observation capabilities, enable global communications, strengthens the United States’ national security, unlock the mysteries of the solar system and support life-saving technology.

The GOES-T launch is scheduled for December 2021 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

Alabama Power Company on Wednesday announced that Patrick Murphy has been named as the company’s Mobile division vice president, effective January 1.

Murphy will focus on Alabama Power’s business operations in the southwest region of the state through his new role. He will lead the company’s Mobile division team in customer service, community relations and regional economic development efforts.

Alabama Power CEO Mark Crosswhite said in a statement, “Patrick is a strong leader with a proven track record of helping grow Alabama and its economy through recruiting new business and industries.”

“His talents will be of great value to the communities in our Mobile Division,” Crosswhite added.

Currently serving as Alabama Power’s vice president of marketing and economic development, Murphy leads the company’s growth initiatives for generating revenue through sales, technical support, commercial business development and economic and community development. He is also responsible for Alabama Power’s major accounts in the industrial, commercial and residential sectors.

Murphy joined Alabama Power in 2011 as a senior project manager. Prior to joining the company, he was the senior vice president of economic development for the Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA). In that position, he led business recruitment, retention and expansion efforts in the Magic City’s seven-county metropolitan area.

However, his economic development endeavors do not stop there.

A graduate of Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in finance, Murphy is the current past president of the Economic Development Association of Alabama and he serves on the board of directors for the Auburn University Harbert College of Business, the Government and Economic Development Institute at Auburn University and the Auburn Research and Technology Foundation. Additionally, the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham and the Birmingham Monday Morning Quarterback Club are among the numerous civic organizations in which he is involved. Murphy was a member of the Leadership Alabama class of 2018.

Murphy will fill the vacancy left by Nick Sellers recently departing Alabama Power’s Mobile division to become the CEO of The World Games 2021, which will be held in Birmingham.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7. Bond for teen in Bramblett case revoked

  • The 16-year-old, Johnston Edward Taylor, who is being charged in the crash that killed the Voice of the Auburn Tigers Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula has had his bond revoked due to continued reckless driving by Taylor.
  • Taylor was under the influence of marijuana and going 89 mph during the May 25 crash, he was again ticketed for driving 68 mph in a 45 mph on November 24 and then on November 25, Taylor was ticketed for speeding and reckless driving for fishtailing into the oncoming lane and going 62 mph in a 35 mph; with the second incident, officers said they smelled marijuana and found marijuana residue.

6. Everyone Democrats hate is a Russian asset

  • During the debate about the articles of impeachment that have been brought against President Donald Trump, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) accused U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX) of “spouting Russian propaganda on the floor of the House.”
  • Nadler’s response was to Gohmert’s comments that the impeachment effort showed that the “end is now in sight” for the country. The encounter turned into a bit of chaos with Gohmert shouting at Nadler in response, even though he wasn’t recognized as a speaker anymore.

5. Byrne is pointing out the double standard

  • When U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) took the House floor during impeachment proceedings, he criticized the process and pointed out a double standard the Democrats are pushing.
  • Byrne warned that the standard being set by this impeachment would be remembered in the future and that Americans are watching how this is taking place. He went on later to say, “Most of my friends on the other side of the aisle had no problem backing President Obama when he stonewalled the House for years to block our quest to find out the truth in the Fast and Furious investigation,” comparing this to the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress.

4. Alabama economy is booming

  • A study conducted by AdvisorSmith showed that based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Alabama has seen a large increase in labor force participation and drop in unemployment.
  • In the study, states were also ranked in the economic growth they’d seen between the fourth quarter of 2016 and the second quarter of 2019. Overall, Alabama ranked 10th, but the state also ranked first in unemployment since there’s been a 3% drop during that time period.

3. Sessions: House Democrats abusing their power

  • Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions made remarks about impeachment at the Republican Party’s headquarters, saying, “The Democratic House is abusing the awesome impeachment powers contained in our Constitution.”
  • Sessions also went on to say, “There will be a stain on the House of Representatives forever.” He went on to note how well the country has been doing since President Donald Trump took office.

2. Trump has been impeached — he doesn’t care

  • After a long day of debates, that no one in their right mind watched, the United States House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump due to his interactions with Ukraine on the charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.
  • Hilariously, Trump was doing a campaign rally when this farce was happening and told the crowd, “It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached,” showing he is really not concerned about this.

1. Nancy Pelosi sad last gasp, Sheffield’s own Mitch McConnell will not be moved

  • Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) thinks she is holding a trump card, the punditry class in America apparently agrees, and she is choosing to “hold the articles back” until she gets assurances from Sheffield, Alabama native and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) that the United States Senate will conduct the impeachment “trial” the way she wants them to.
  • All of this seems very unlikely to move McConnell, who has the authority to conduct this “trial” as he sees fit. McConnell’s adviser Josh Holmes wrote on Twitter that McConnell might actually like this plan by Pelosi, stating, “They are seriously entertaining holding a grenade with the pin pulled rather than facing what happens when they send it over McConnell’s wall.”

 

Head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide announced the signing of 22 players to national letters of intent on Wednesday.

Rivals.com and 247 Sports both currently rank Alabama’s 2020 class second in the nation.

As part of a release from the athletic department, the team stated the signees came from eight states – Alabama (9), California (2) Florida (3), Georgia (3), Louisiana (1), Maryland (1), Ohio (1) and Texas (2).

The team also provided detailed biographies for each.

William Anderson, Jr. (DL, 6-4, 230, Hampton, Ga./Dutchtown)

A consensus four-star prospect by all major outlets … rated as a top-10 player in the state of Georgia by 247Sports, ESPN.com and on the 247Composite … the No. 5 weakside defensive end and No. 87 player nationally by 247 and the sixth-rated weakside defender to go with a No. 97 ranking on the Composite … the No. 55 recruit on the ESPN300 and sixth-ranked defensive end by the site … also tabbed the No. 23 player in the Southeast Region by ESPN … No. 159 on the Rivals250 by Rivals.com … that same sites lists him as the 11th-rated weakside defensive end and No. 17 player in Georgia … member of the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team as the No. 116 recruit in the country … selected to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … earned first team all-state honors from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2019 … also selected to the AJC’s “Super 11” as a senior … totaled 22 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in his final season, playing a major role on a Dutchtown defense that allowed an average of just 7.7 points per game … selected as the Henry Herald’s 2018 All-County Defensive Player of the Year following his junior season … coached by Clifford Fedd at Dutchtown High School in Hampton, Ga. … signed with the Crimson Tide over Auburn, LSU and Tennessee among his nearly 40 offers.

Brian Branch (DB, 6-0, 185, Tyrone, Ga./Sandy Creek)

Elite safety prospect from the neighboring state of Georgia … rated as a four-star recruit by all major sites … member of the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team as the 72nd-rated player overall and the No. 3 safety in the country … the No. 79 player on the Rivals250 … ranked 18th in his home state and the No. 21 safety prospect nationally by Rivals … No. 101 on the ESPN300 … ESPN also lists him as the third-rated player in the country at his position and the No. 44 overall recruit in the Southeast Region … fifth-ranked prep safety overall and No. 90 player in the country by 247Sports … the 10th-rated player from Georgia by both ESPN.com and 247 … ranked as the No. 7 safety prospect and No. 11 player in Georgia on the 247Composite … earned a spot in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … finished his career at Sandy Creek High School as the program’s career interceptions leader … selected as the Georgia 5A Ironman of the Year by the conference coaches as a senior, presented to the top-two way player … named to the Fayette News’ “Super 12” squad following his junior season … earned All-County Defensive Player of the Year from his conference coaches in 2018 … totaled 58 tackles, five interceptions and six pass breakups in that junior campaign … also contributed at wide receiver and on special teams for the Patriots … led by Brett Garvin at SCHS … picked Alabama over Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Chris Braswell (DL, 6-3, 220, Baltimore, Md./St. Frances Academy)

Highly-regarded pass-rushing threat from Maryland … the nation’s top-rated weakside defensive end and No. 2 player from his home state by both 247Sports and on the 247Composite … a five-star prospect on the Composite along with Rivals.com and ESPN.com … also earned a five-star rating by PrepStar where he is a member of the magazine’s Top 150 Dream Team and listed as the No. 12 player nationally … No. 8 on the ESPN300 and the site’s No. 4 defensive end, No. 3 player in the East Region and second-rated player from Maryland … listed at No. 24 on the Rivals250 list … the second-rated outside linebacker and player from Maryland by Rivals.com … the No. 18 player on the Composite while 247 ranks him at No. 31 overall in the latest recruiting cycle … selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game … played his prep ball at St. Frances Academy where he was coached by Biff Poggi … chose Alabama over Clemson, Georgia and LSU.

Jackson Bratton (LB, 6-3, 233, Muscle Shoals, Al./Muscle Shoals)

In-state product who is rated as one of the top middle linebackers in the country … a four-star prep standout by all major recruiting sites … the No. 7 player from Alabama and No. 171 prospect nationally by 247Sports … 247 also rates him as the No. 10 inside linebacker in the class … ranked No. 8 in the state and No. 9 at his position on the 247Composite … third-rated inside linebacker nationally and No. 153 on the ESPN300 according to the site … ESPN.com also tabbed him as the 69th-ranked player in the Southeast Region and No. 9 player from Alabama … a PrepStar Top 350 All-American and the No. 4 inside linebacker prospect by the magazine … named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award during his senior season … totaled 155 tackles, including 12 for loss, to go with seven sacks as a junior … selected to the Class 6A All-State First Team by the Alabama Sports Writers following the 2018 season … also earned AL.com Super All-State recognition in that junior campaign … recorded 118 tackles and four sacks as a sophomore … named to the all-state second team following the 2017 season … dual-sport athlete who also competed in baseball for the Trojans … coached by Scott Basden as Muscle Shoals High School … committed to the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Nebraska, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Caden Clark (TE, 6-4, 258, Akron, Ohio/Archbishop Hoban)

Versatile tight end recruit from Northeast Ohio … four-star prospect by PrepStar and ESPN.com … also listed as the site’s No. 7 tight end, No. 23 player in the Midwest Region and No. 5 player in Ohio … the nation’s No. 16 tight end per Rivals.com … the site also lists him as the 11th-rated player from his home state … tabbed to the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Division II All-Ohio Second Team as a senior … selected to the USA Today All-USA Ohio Football Team as a first-teamer following his junior season … caught 30 passes for 650 yards and 11 touchdowns in the 2018 campaign … attended Archbishop Hoban where he was coached by Tim Tyrrell … helped the Knights to a Division II state title in 2017 and 2018 … committed to the Tide over Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State among others.

Javion Cohen (OL, 6-4, 296, Phenix City, Ala./Central)

In-state offensive line prospect from Phenix City … four-star recruit by Rivals.com and 247Sports along with the 247Composite … a top-15 player in the state of Alabama, including a No. 9 ranking from Rivals … the state’s No. 13 player by 247 and No. 15 player by the Composite … selected to play in the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl in Cancun, Mexico … earned a spot in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game following his senior season … named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 7A Second Team All-State squad as a junior … played at Central High School where he was coached by Jamey DuBose … chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn and South Carolina among others.

Kyle Edwards (RB, 6-0, 205, Destrehan, La./Destrehan)

Powerful runner from Louisiana … a four-star recruit and the No. 18 running back in the country according to Rivals.com … also a four-star selection by PrepStar … selected as a PrepStar Top 350 All-American … the No. 18 player from Louisiana by both 247Sports and on the 247Composite … the nation’s 26th-rated running back according to the Composite … ranked by 247Sports as the No. 32 tailback nationally … highly-rated runner by ESPN.com … rushed for 1,000-plus yards and over 16 touchdowns in 2019 … helped Destrehan to Class 5A state championship during his senior season … played a key role in the Wildcats’ run to the 2018 District 7-5A championship … accumulated 708 yards and eight touchdowns on 112 carries as a junior … coached by Stephen Robicheaux at DHS … signed with Alabama over LSU, Michigan and Penn State.

Traeshon Holden (WR, 6-3, 196, Harbor City, Calif./Narbonne)

Athletic wide receiver with size who earned four-star rankings across the board … the No. 26 overall prep prospect in California by Rivals.com and No. 244 on the Rivals250 … the Golden State’s 14th-rated player by 247Sports and No. 19 on the 247Composite … ranked by ESPN.com as the No. 37 player in the West Region and No. 21 player from California … the nation’s No. 20th-rated wide receiver per 247Sports … the site also lists him as the No. 128 prospect nationally … selected as a Top 350 All-American by PrepStar … transferred from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md., to Narbonne High School in Harbor City, Calif. for his final prep season … finished his senior campaign with 31 catches for 512 yards and seven touchdowns across seven games of action … selected to play in the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl in Cancun, Mexico … coached by Manuel Douglas at Narbonne High School in Harbor City, Calif. … chose the Crimson Tide over Clemson, Florida, Oregon and USC among others.

Thaiu Jones-Bell (WR, 6-0, 190, Hallandale, Fla./Miami Carol City)

One of the top-20 players in Florida in the latest recruiting cycle … tabbed as a four-star wide receiver by all major recruiting outlets … rated as the No. 16 wideout and the No. 81 player nationally on the 247Composite … ranked as the 15th overall player in Florida and No. 15 receiver prospect in the country by 247Sports … No. 91 on the ESPN300 … also listed as the No. 11 receiver, No. 17 player in the Sunshine State and No. 41 in the Southeast Region by ESPN.com … No. 92 on the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team and the nation’s No. 20 receiver … selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game … caught 38 passes for 745 yards and six touchdowns as a senior in 2019 … posted a breakout junior season in 2018, scoring 17 touchdowns on just 38 catches for the Chiefs … played for Joshua Taylor at Miami Carol City High School … chose Alabama over in-state Florida and Florida State.

Demouy Kennedy (LB, 6-3, 215, Theodore, Ala./Theodore)

Consensus four-star prospect and one of the top inside linebackers in the 2019 recruiting cycle … rated the No. 3 inside linebacker and the No. 52 overall player in the country by the 247Composite … the second-rated player in Alabama on the Composite along with 247Sports and Rivals.com … sixth-rated inside linebacker in the country according to Rivals.com … tabbed the No. 92 prospect on the ESPN300 … also listed as the No. 9 player at his position, No. 42 prospect in the Southeast Region and the No. 4 player in Alabama … a PrepStar Top 150 All-American and the No. 7 outside linebacker prospect by the magazine … named a semifinalist for the 2019 Butkus Award … capped off his senior season recording 69 tackles, including eight for a loss, to go with two pass breakups and a pick-six … also contributed three touchdown runs out of the Wildcat and added a blocked extra point … selected to participate in the All-American Bowl in Orlando, Fla. … earned a spot in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game following his senior season … also earned an invite to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … coached by Eric Collier at Theodore High School … chose Alabama over in-state Auburn along with Georgia and LSU among his many offers.

Jah-Marien Latham (DT, 6-3, 297, Reform, Ala./Pickens County)

An elite defensive tackle who travels down the road from Reform to Tuscaloosa … rated as a four-star recruit on the 247Composite and also by 247Sports and ESPN.com … the No. 9 defensive tackle in the country by ESPN … listed at No. 240 on the Rivals250 and ranked as the No. 31 player at his position by the site … the No. 22 defensive tackle on the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team … the 10th-rated player from Alabama on both the Composite and by 247 … No. 18 defensive tackle by 247Sports … helped the Tornadoes to the Class 1A semifinals with 69 total tackles, including 27 tackles for loss and eight sacks … also served as the team’s punter … member of the Alabama squad for the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game … attended Pickens County High School where was coached by Michael Williams … signed with Alabama over Maryland, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Jase McClellan (RB, 5-11, 200, Aledo, Texas/Aledo)

One of the nation’s top running back prospects and a big get out of the state of Texas late in the early signing day window … a consensus four-star prospect … ranked 43rd nationally in the 247Composite … the No. 8 running back and No. 6 player in the state of Texas in the composite … ESPN ranks him as the No. 34 player in the country, the No. 5 running back, No. 6 player in the Midlands Region and the fifth-best prospect in Texas … No. 60 in the Rivals100, ranking as the No. 7 running back and No. 6 player in the state … 74th in the Top247 and the site’s No. 8 running back and No. 6 player in Texas … selected to play in the Under Armour All-American Game … competed in Nike’s “The Opening” … led his team to the Texas 6A-Division II State Championship game in 2019, which will be played on Dec. 21 … has rushed for 1,268 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior … has totaled 6,468 yards on 842 career carries with 122 touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 429 yards and three more scores … rushed for 2,073 yards and 47 touchdowns as a junior in 2018 … Class 5A All-State selection as a junior in 2018 … scored 28 touchdowns while rushing for 1,599 yards on 203 carries during his sophomore season (2017) while missing six games due to injury … rushed for 1,528 yards and 20 scores as a true freshman, earning MaxPreps All-Freshman Team National Player of the Year … also named the state championship game MVP as a freshman … played for head coach Tim Buchanan at Aledo High School … chose Alabama over Oklahoma after being a Sooner pledge for almost two years.

Seth Mclaughlin (OL, 6-4, 278, Buford, Ga./Buford)

Versatile offensive line prospect from Georgia … a four-star at center and the No. 294 player on the ESPN300 per ESPN.com … the website also rates him as the No. 3 center, No. 136 player from the Southeast Region and the No. 29 recruit from his home state … selected as a PrepStar All-Southeast Region honoree and a four-star recruit by the magazine … ranked as the No. 9 center in the country on the 247Composite … the 37th-rated center by Rivals.com … the anchor of a Buford offense that scored 467 points and accumulated 3,400 rushing yards last season … graded out at 91 percent with only one sack and two quarterback pressures allowed as a senior … helped the Wolves a state championship in 2019 … played at Buford High School where he was coached by Bryant Appling … chose to sign with the Crimson Tide over Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson and Florida State.

Malachi Moore (DB, 6-0, 180, Trussville, Ala./Hewitt-Trussville)

A top-rated safety in the 2020 recruiting cycle … tabbed as a four-star recruit by all major sites … rated as the No. 8 safety by 247Sports and the No.3 prospect in Alabama … ranked fifth in his home state and the No. 13 cornerback prospect nationally by Rivals … No. 266 on the ESPN300 … ESPN also lists him as the No. 12 player in Alabama, 23rd-rated player in the country at his position and the No. 121 overall recruit in the Southeast Region … eighth-ranked prep safety overall and No. 98 player nationally by 247 … also listed as 247’s third-rated player from Alabama … ranked as the No. 10 safety prospect and No. 5 player in Alabama on the 247Composite … member of the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team … participated in Nike’s “The Opening” Finals in Frisco, Texas … also selected to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … earned a spot in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game following his senior season … totaled 83 total tackles, including 46 solo stops with five tackles for loss as a senior … also recorded four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns in 2019 … led by Josh Floyd at Hewitt-Trussville High School … elected to sign with Alabama over Arkansas, Auburn and Georgia.

Jahquez Robinson (DB, 6-2, 185, Jacksonville, Fla./Sandalwood)

Skilled cornerback from Jacksonville … tabbed as a four-star prospect on the 247Composite and by Rivals.com … ranked as the No. 22 cornerback by 247Sports and the No. 53 player in the state of Florida … the No. 34 corner on the 247Composite and the No. 54 player in the Sunshine State … tabbed the No. 16 cornerback back by Rivals.com and the No. 34 player in Florida … ESPN’s No. 33 corner … played for head coach Adam Geis at Sandalwood High School … chose Alabama over Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Quandarrius Robinson (LB, 6-5, 220, Birmingham, Ala./Jackson-Olin)

A unanimous top-80 player nationally … projects as a natural pass-rusher due to his long frame and incredible athletic ability … a four-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama by 247Sports and Rivals.com, while ESPN has him rated as the state’s No. 2 overall prospect … rated No. 36 nationally by 247Sports and as the outlet’s No. 5 outside linebacker … No. 48 on the 247Composite and the No. 6 outside linebacker … Rivals.com lists him at No. 69 nationally and as the No. 3 outside linebacker … rated 82nd nationally by ESPN and the No. 8 player at his position while ranking as the No. 48 player in the Southeast Region … a five-star prospect by PrepStar … named to the magazine’s Top 150 Dream Team and was rated as the No. 4 outside linebacker and the 36th-ranked player in the nation … selected to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … earned an invite to the 2019 Nike “The Opening” Finals … an injury cut his 2019 season short … registered 40 tackles with 13 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a junior in 2018 … coached by Tim Vakakes at Jackson-Olin High School in Birmingham … chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida, LSU and Tennessee.

Drew Sanders (LB, 6-5, 230, Denton, Texas/Ryan)

One of the nation’s top all-around athletes and a prototypical outside linebacker or tight end … choose to focus on the defensive side of the football in high school before arriving in Tuscaloosa … a five-star recruit by 247Sports … rated as the No. 2 player in Texas by 247 and the No. 3 player in the state by ESPN … ranked 21st nationally on the 247Composite and the No. 2 outside linebacker … 247Sports ranks him as their No. 12 player nationwide and the country’s top outside linebacker … a four-star prospect by ESPN who is No. 30 in the ESPN 300 and the outlet’s No. 2 athlete … rated as the No. 4 player in the Midlands Region by ESPN … Rivals.com rates him as the No. 7 outside backer, the No. 34 player nationally and the No. 8 prep prospect in Texas … a five-star player by PrepStar … selected to the magazine’s Top 150 Dream Team and was rated as the No. 5 outside linebacker and the 37th-ranked player in the nation … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … named the 2018 SportsDayHS Utility Player of the Year after completing 8-of-9 passes for four touchdowns, rushing for 280 yards and 13 touchdowns while making 119 tackles on defense, including 10 for loss and eight sacks, to go with three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns … threw five more touchdown passes in 2019 on just eight attempts while rushing for 326 yards and 10 scores … also caught 34 passes as a senior for 717 yards and 12 scores … finished with 48 rushing/receiving touchdowns in his career while throwing for 10 scores … finalist for the 2019 Landry Player of the Year, which goes to the top high school football player in North Texas … played for head coach Dave Henigan at Ryan High School in Denton, Texas … decommitted from Oklahoma to play for Alabama while also considering LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon and Penn State.

Timothy Smith (DL, 6-4, 325, Sebastian, Fla./Sebastian River)

A talented defensive tackle in the 2020 cycle who can bolster the Tide’s rush defense immediately … a four-star prospect that ranks 136th nationally on the 247Composite and the No. 11 defensive tackle and the No. 21 player in Florida … ranked No. 70 in the Rivals100 and the No. 5 defensive tackle nationally … Rivals also ranks Smith as the No. 12 player in the state of Florida … 168th on the ESPN300 … also listed as ESPN’s No. 14 defensive tackle, the No. 74 player in the Southeast Region and the 25th-ranked player in the state … 247Sports rates him as 288th nationally, the No. 22 tackle and the No. 39 player in Florida … a four-star prospect who was rated as the No. 11 defensive tackle and No. 130 player in the country by PrepStar … selected to the magazine’s Top 150 Dream Team as well … recorded 62 tackles with 32 for loss and 10 sacks as a senior … added four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 2019 … coached by Tyrone Perry at Sebastian River High School … chose the Crimson Tide over Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Miami.

Kristian Story (ATH, 6-1, 213, Lanett, Ala./Lanett)

A truly special football player who led his high school team to the 2019 Alabama State Championship … earned Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year honors … a consensus four-star prospect who played quarterback in high school but could project all over the football field … set the record for career touchdowns in the history of the Alabama High School Athletics Association with 175 total scores … ranked 215th nationally on the 247Composite along with being tabbed as the site’s No. 6 athlete in the country and the No. 9 player from Alabama … No. 170 in the Rivals250 … also named the No. 3 athlete and the No. 6 player from the state … listed at No. 190 in the Top247, Story is the sixth-ranked athlete nationally and the No. 8 player in the state … rated No. 299 in the ESPN 300 and the outlet’s No. 25 athlete and No. 14 player in Alabama … a four-star prospect by PrepStar who was selected to their Top 350 All-American Team and was rated as the No. 11 safety and No. 180 in the nation … selected to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … finished his career with 13,219 yards of total offense while also setting the AHSAA record … earned all-state honors as a safety in 1A following the 2018 season … threw for 2,434 yards and 40 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018 to go along with 1,207 rushing yards and 16 scores … added 33 tackles and nine interceptions on defense as a junior … threw for 3,286 yards and 35 scores while rushing for 765 yards and seven scores in 2018 … coached by his father Clifford Story at Lanett High School … chose Alabama over Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Ronald Williams (DB, 6-2, 188, Ferriday, La./Hutchinson C. C./Ferriday)

One of the top junior college players in the nation and a highly coveted cornerback prospect … an NJCAA All-American as a sophomore at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community C0ollege … a four-star prospect who ranks No. 13 in the 247 Junior College rankings and the No. 5 corner … the No. 9 player nationally in the 247Sports Junior College rankings and the No. 3 cornerback … played in 10 games for Hutchinson in 2019, making 31 tackles with three interceptions and five pass breakups … recorded 18 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception as a freshman in 2018 … was a three-star prospect coming out of Ferriday (La.) High School two years ago … ranked No. 377 on the 247Composite in 2017 … played for head coach Stanley Smith at Ferriday and coach Rion Rhoades at Hutchinson C.C. … chose Alabama over Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

Roydell Williams (RB, 5-10, 207, Hueytown, Ala./Hueytown)

One of the top players in the state of Alabama and one of the best running backs in the nation … a consensus four-star prospect … ranked 86th on the 247Composite … the No. 9 running back on the Composite and the No. 3 player in the state of Alabama … ESPN lists Williams at No. 70 on the ESPN300 … the top-ranked player in the state and the No. 10 running back prospect by the site … ESPN also ranks him as the No. 28 player in the Southeast Region … No. 92 in the Rivals100, the ninth-ranked running back and the No. 3 player in the state … 247Sports has him at No. 142 in the Top247, the No. 11 running back and the No. 5 player in Alabama … a PrepStar Top 350 All-American … also the No. 168 player in the nation, the No. 12 running back and the No. 7 player in the state by the magazine … selected to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … a first team all-state selection in 2018 and a second-team pick as a sophomore in 2017 … accounted for three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons, finishing with 5,929 yards rushing in his career at Hueytown with 84 rushing touchdowns 92 total touchdowns … rushed for 1,289 yards and 24 scores as a senior with injuries limiting his production … gained 2,757 yards and registered 32 touchdowns as a junior in 2018 while catching 21 passes for 216 yards and three more scores … rushed for 1,509 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2017 … had 374 yards and four scores as a freshman in 2016 … played for head coach Greg Patterson at Hueytown High School where he helped the Golden Gophers to the 6A state semifinals … chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Kentucky.

Bryce Young (QB, 6-0, 190, Santa Ana, Calif./Mater Dei)

The nation’s top-ranked dual-threat quarterback by all major outlets … an Elite 11 quarterback … a composite five-star prospect … No. 6 nationally and the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback on the 247Composite … the top-ranked dual-threat passer nationally by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.com … rated as the No. 2 player in California by 247Sports and the No. 3 prospect in the nation … Rivals rates him as the No. 3 player nationally while ESPN has him 24th in the publication’s ESPN300 list and the No. 6 player in the West Region … a five-star prospect by PrepStar … also selected to the magazine’s Top 150 Dream Team and was rated as the nation’s top dual-threat quarterback and the 35th-ranked player in the nation … invited the Nike’s “The Opening” … selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … named to Sports Illustrated inaugural high school All-American team … Gatorade Football Player of the Year in California … Trinity League Most Valuable Player after leading Mater Dei to the state championship game in 2019 and finishing second nationally in the high school rankings … completed 72.6 percent of his passes for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns with just six interceptions as a senior … also rushed 73 times for 357 yards and 10 more scores to account for 68 total touchdowns in 13 games, an average of 5.23 per game … … helped Mater Dei to a state championship in 2018 as a junior after throwing for 3,846 yards and 39 scores … tossed 41 touchdowns as a sophomore with just three interceptions while throwing for 3,431 yards … added 1,445 yards and 14 scores as a freshman … finished his high school career with 13,250 passing yards and 152 passing touchdowns to go along with 1,084 rushing yards and 26 more scores … accounted for 178 total touchdowns in high school … coached by Bruce Rollinson at Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif. … chose the Crimson Tide over USC.

