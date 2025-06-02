Yellow Hammer News

Politics

Business

Faith & Culture

Sports

Radio

Menu
Yellow Hammer News

×

Sections

Politics

Business

Faith & Culture

Sports

About

About Us

Team

Events

Radio Network

Livestock farmers to receive emergency relief

Staff Report

(USDA/Natural Resources Conservation Service Alabama)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is releasing $1 billion in emergency funds to livestock producers whose farms were impacted by drought, wildfires, or flooding in 2023 and 2024.

To expedite the Emergency Livestock Relief Program (ELRP) and streamline payment calculations, USDA is leveraging existing Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) data. Emergency relief payments will be automatically issued for producers who have an approved LFP application on file for 2023 or 2024.

RELATED: Farmers can now begin applying for row crop aid

The initial payment factor for the emergency aid is 35%. A second payment could be issued later this summer.

Most producers, especially those who have previously participated in Farm Service Agency (FSA) programs, likely have appropriate forms on file. To confirm their status, farmers should contact their local FSA county office.

ELRP payments were authorized in the American Relief Act, passed in December

Learn more at https://www.fsa.usda.gov/resources/programs/emergency-livestock-relief-program-elrp.

Courtesy of ALFA Farmers

Recent in Business

Huntsville Hospital: Leapfrog survey not ‘accurate measure of patient safety’

Bud McLaughlin 12 hours ago

Alabama REALTORS: Real estate’s role in strengthening Alabama communities

Alabama Association of REALTORS 16 hours ago

Related

Alabama farmers in 38 counties eligible for assistance after drought disaster declaration

Staff Report April 05, 2025

$10 billion economic aid package gives farm country glimmer of hope

Marlee Jackson February 05, 2025

Rep. Moore wants to ‘modernize’ farm data through USDA office

Austen Shipley November 13, 2023

USDA invests $360M to build new Alabama hospital to serve rural residents in west Jefferson, Tuscaloosa counties

Calvin Burroughs February 06, 2022

Poarch Band of Creek Indians unveils plans to create Atmore meat processing facility

Dylan Smith January 21, 2022

Rural Alabama receives $495K investment from USDA to spur economic growth

Dylan Smith August 09, 2021

Next Post

Rainsville couple named 2025 AHSAA ‘Making a Difference’ Award recipients

Sherri Blevins Yesterday