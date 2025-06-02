Livestock farmers to receive emergency relief

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is releasing $1 billion in emergency funds to livestock producers whose farms were impacted by drought, wildfires, or flooding in 2023 and 2024.

To expedite the Emergency Livestock Relief Program (ELRP) and streamline payment calculations, USDA is leveraging existing Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) data. Emergency relief payments will be automatically issued for producers who have an approved LFP application on file for 2023 or 2024.

The initial payment factor for the emergency aid is 35%. A second payment could be issued later this summer.

Most producers, especially those who have previously participated in Farm Service Agency (FSA) programs, likely have appropriate forms on file. To confirm their status, farmers should contact their local FSA county office.

ELRP payments were authorized in the American Relief Act, passed in December

Learn more at https://www.fsa.usda.gov/resources/programs/emergency-livestock-relief-program-elrp.

Courtesy of ALFA Farmers