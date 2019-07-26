‘Led by Jesus’: Story of Alabama Chick-fil-A employee praying over customer goes national

The viral moment that brought a photographer to tears recently in Madison County has now garnered national adoration.

Fox 5 in Atlanta this week published a story based on a recent Facebook post from Brittany Calden of Brittany Calden Photography in Madison, Alabama.

In an impromptu photo Calden took while sitting in the Madison Chick-fil-A’s play area with her daughter, an employee can be seen praying over a customer.

Calden told FOX 5 that the man pictured is long-time employee Stephen Spray, fondly known to locals simply as “Mr. Steve.”

“Mr. Steve never fails to walk up to your table and ask how your day is going and always tried to make your day better than it was before you saw him,” Calden advised.

Spray reportedly told Calden that he did not know the woman in the photo and that the “Spirit led him to pray for her,” calling it a blessing.

“That’s not unusual,” Spray said, according to Calden. “I work at a place where if I’m led to pray for someone, I’m able to do that and I’ll do it right on the spot. People need prayer, encouragement, and love. That’s what we try to do here.”

Calden emphasized that there is something special about this Chick-fil-A and the Alabamians who work there.

“As soon as we enter we are greeted by our names, it’s seriously unreal,” she outlined. “They hold my baby when my hands are full and go out of their way to make us feel good. The other day we were leaving and an employee ran for the door to hug my daughter before she could leave. They don’t do what they do for recognition. These employees have hearts that are led by Jesus and its evident every time we enter their restaurant.”

Calden added that Spray had no idea she was taking his picture and that he prayed for the woman because that is simply the type of person he is.

“And because of who he represents, Christ,” she concluded.

After Fox 5 ran the story, Fox News introduced the moment to a national audience on Thursday.

“It really caught me off guard,” Calden reiterated to Fox News. “I have never seen someone ask to pray for someone else in a public setting before. It was authentic and moving to witness, and I was drawn to tears by the action.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn