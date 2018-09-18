Kay Ivey receives endorsement from state’s small business association

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Alabama Political Action Committee has endorsed Gov. Kay Ivey in the November 6 gubernatorial election.

NFIB is the nation’s leading small-business association and is considered “the voice” of small business owners and employees.

NFIB’s Alabama state director Rosemary Elebash announced the endorsement Tuesday at a press conference at Southern Distributor/Auto Electric and Carburetor Company – an NFIB member business located in Birmingham.

The organization’s endorsement is based on Ivey’s record and staunch position on small-business issues.

“Kay Ivey is the clear choice for Alabama’s small businesses,” Elebash emphasized in a statement.

“Kay Ivey is a strong leader who understands the challenges facing Alabama’s job creators. She opposes higher taxes and burdensome rules and regulations that would make it harder for small businesses to succeed and create jobs. This spring, she signed legislation prohibiting cities from requiring companies to purchase a municipal business license before driving through their jurisdictions for work purposes,” Elebash added.

She continued, “Since taking office a little over a year ago, Governor Ivey has announced more than 15,500 new jobs and more than $8 billion in capital investment, creating exciting new opportunities for all kinds of small businesses. Under her leadership, our pro-business climate has received national recognition from the likes of the influential Business Facilities magazine, and Alabama’s employment rate is the highest it’s ever been.”

Recently, Alabama ranked atop “Global Trade” magazine’s 2018 list of the best states for manufacturing in the nation, which came one month after “Business Facilities,” an economic development focused publication, named the Yellowhammer State as the best in a business-climate ranking.

Governor Ivey was proud to receive the important endorsement and reaffirmed her strong pro-jobs stance.

“As Governor, I have made it my job to create a strong environment for job creation,” Ivey said in a release. “That’s why I’ve worked closely with the NFIB and the state Legislature, signing the largest tax cut in a decade and eliminating unnecessary regulations that make it more difficult and more expensive to do business. Being endorsed for Governor by Alabama’s small businesses is truly an honor. I am grateful for their trust, support and everything they do to keep Alabama working!”

The endorsement puts the considerable grassroots support of Alabama’s small businesses behind Ivey’s campaign. Small-business owners and their employees vote in high numbers and are known for recruiting friends, family members and acquaintances to vote, per the NFIB.

