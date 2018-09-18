Speaker Mac McCutcheon: Ivey ‘doesn’t really need to debate’ Maddox

As the gubernatorial election for the state of Alabama draws near, Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) weighed in on Republican Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision to not debate her Democratic challenger Walt Maddox, despite the Tuscaloosa mayor’s pleas.

McCutcheon said Ivey, who chose to not debate any of her three Republican challengers before the primary, “doesn’t really need to debate” her Democratic challenger for the November 6 election.

“When it comes to debates, in a campaign, every campaign is different,” McCutcheon told WHNT. “The candidates of those campaigns, they need to look at the polling, they need to look at the issues, they need to look at the opportunity they have.”

“I think from the polling numbers that we’re running in all of our legislative districts Gov. Ivey is polling very high, she’s got a lot of support,” he added. “Governor Ivey is in a position right now where doesn’t really need to debate Mayor Maddox.”

Speaker McCutcheon said debates often do not provide detailed responses. He insisted that voters can find answers to their questions without a debate.

“If they’re listening to social media, if they’re looking at her job performance, if they’re looking at the issues and really digging deep into the issues, I think the answers are there for the public,” said McCutcheon.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller