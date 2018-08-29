Alabama ranked one of the best states for manufacturing
“Global Trade” magazine this month ranked Alabama as one of the best eight states for manufacturing in the nation.
The states named in the rankings have a “combination of factors, like an existing industrial base, the availability of talent, investment incentives, and favorable tax and regulatory environments.”
Besides Alabama, the states that made the cut were Florida, Texas, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio.
Alabama received a glowing write-up from “the authority for U.S. companies doing business globally.”
“The state has seen a continued influx of manufacturing investment—much of it from the international auto industry—and it’s not hard to understand why,” the magazine wrote.
It continued, “Alabama ranks fifth in the nation in auto production, with Toyota, Mazda, Mercedes, Hyundai, and Honda all locating factories here. Vehicles are now Alabama’s number-one export.”
The new Toyota-Mazda plant announcement proved Alabama’s prowess.
“When Toyota and Mazda chose Alabama for a new plant, the state’s package of incentives was reportedly worth over $350 million. The package included jobs and investments credits, capital costs reimbursements, sales- and property-tax abatements, and the building of a training center at the site a state agency,” explained “Global Trade.”
Alabama also has government agencies that understand how to help job creators instead of creating excess red-tape.
“The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) expedites investments by coordinating the work of state and local economic development agencies at the project outset,” the magazine outlined. “Barring any serious issues, all permitting can be completed in 120 days.”
Site selection opportunities are key to Alabama’s ranking, too.
“Pre-certifying development sites tend to attract major projects, and Alabama’s the AdvantageSites program has attracted over 20 projects in the last decade, generating $1 billion in capital investment and 4,000 jobs,” emphasized the magazine.
Alabama also has world-class workforce development initiatives.
The magazine noted, “AIDT, Alabama’s workforce development agency, initiates training programs to attract new industries. Training is often provided in mobile training units that meet specific company needs. Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Navistar, and Airbus are among the companies that have benefited from AIDT training.”
While the automotive industry in the state is well-known, Alabama’s aerospace industry is also set to take off, especially with a possible role in the coming Space Force. The magazine pointed out that Alabama already “enjoys a leadership position in aerospace production.”
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn