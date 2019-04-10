Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Judy Ryals is a Yellowhammer News 2019 Woman of Impact

Judy Ryals is paving the way for a brighter future in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Huntsville/Madison area has experienced tremendous growth and success, particularly in the travel and hospitality industry over the past few years. Serving as the president/CEO of the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Judy Ryals is one of the most influential leaders impacting the growth.

Ryals joined the Bureau in 1978 and is the longest serving director of a tourism bureau in the State of Alabama. But her impact in the industry goes well beyond the Huntsville region. Over the course of her career, there is little in Alabama’s tourism sector she has not touched.

Ryals has been appointed by six governors to serve on the Advisory Board of the Alabama Tourism Department due to her success in promoting the Huntsville/Madison areas. She currently serves as the chairman and was one of the first females to serve as a board member of the International Association of Convention & Visitor Bureaus, which is now Destination Marketing Association International.

Ryals has served on a number of statewide boards, including the Alabama Council of Association Executives, Alabama Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus and Alabama Travel Council. She received the state’s top award and was inducted into the Alabama Tourism Hall of Fame, the first CVB representative to receive this award.

The Huntsville/Madison County CVB was chosen as the organization of the year by the Alabama tourism industry, as well as by Alabama Mountain Lakes Association, the north Alabama regional tourism marketing organization.

She is a graduate of the University of Alabama where she received a degree in public relations in 1976. Mrs. Ryals, an Alabama native, is married to Davis Ryals, Jr. and they have two sons.

She finds it especially satisfying to make a difference and improve the quality of life for the community in which she lives, works and plays. In a recent article, she points specifically to “the expansion at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, the growth of Huntsville Museum of Art and the emergence of the old textile factory at Lowe Mill into a nationally recognized arts and entertainment area,” as improvements she sees paying dividends.

Regarding the growth and success of Huntsville/Madison, Ryals states, “Looking back, it becomes evident that much of our success as a city is due to our ability to rise to the challenge of change, to recognize the need for growth and to embrace it”.

When asked about Mrs. Ryals, the leaders in the Huntsville/Madison area praise her leadership and service.

Mayor Tommy Battle said, “Judy Ryals has been one of the City’s most active and dedicated leaders.  Through her role championing Huntsville as a prime tourist destination, Judy has elevated our brand throughout the Southeast and the world.”

Similarly, Chairman of the Madison County Commission Dale Strong states, “For more than 40 years, Judy Ryals has been a leader in executing a distinct vision to not only grow tourism in our region but to also position Huntsville and Madison County as the premier tourist destination in the State of Alabama.”

Yellowhammer News is proud to name Mrs. Judy Ryals a 2019 Woman of Impact.

The 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards will celebrate the honorees on April 29, 2019, in Birmingham. Event details can be found here.

Automotive supplier to open north Alabama facility, create 400 jobs

Governor Kay Ivey joined representatives of Toyota Boshoku America and local leaders in Limestone County on Wednesday to announce that the global automotive supplier plans to invest over $50 million to open a new manufacturing facility in Athens, creating a total of approximately 400 jobs once full production is reached.

The new Alabama factory will produce seat systems for vehicles built at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. Inc. (MTMUS), a joint venture assembly plant the automakers are currently building in Huntsville.

Toyota Boshoku is one of the first suppliers to announce plans for a Yellowhammer State facility to produce parts for MTMUS, which is expected to assemble its first vehicle in 2021.

“Toyota Boshoku is a premier manufacturer of automotive interior systems and a welcome addition to Alabama’s growing constellation of world-class auto suppliers,” Ivey said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing the company put down roots in Athens and know that it will find all the ingredients for success in Sweet Home Alabama.”

At the formal announcement event at Athens City Hall, Dr. Shuhei Toyoda of Toyota Boshoku said, “When we began our search for a new site to build our production facility, we looked at many locations. After an extensive search, we determined that Athens, Alabama is the perfect fit. We are grateful for the assistance from the State of Alabama, the City of Athens and Limestone County to make this project a reality.”

The new facility will be located in the Breeding North Industrial Park. The company is anticipating starting construction around May 1.

“Alabama’s economic development team has been working hard to facilitate the formation of the supply chain for MTMUS, and Toyota Boshoku’s decision to locate in Athens will add momentum to our efforts,” Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, stated. “We expect to develop a long-lasting partnership with this outstanding company as it creates well-paying jobs in Alabama.”

Toyota Boshoku Corp., a member of the Toyota group of companies, develops and manufactures automotive interior systems and other components. Its founding company, Toyoda Boshoku, was established in 1918 by the founder of Toyota group, Sakichi Toyoda.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Aderholt sees Republican chance for taking back the U.S. House increase significantly

During United States Attorney General William Barr’s appearance on Capitol Hill to discuss budget issues with the Department of Justice, Democrats made it clear they had little desire to actually discuss those issues. Instead, they made it clear the story about President Donald Trump and non-existent Russian collusion will continue to dominate the media landscape for the foreseeable future.

The facts don’t matter to the Democrats and their media. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings that there was no indictable collusion or obstruction of justice will do little to stop their non-stop panicking and ignorant assertions that there was collusion.

Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) declared Tuesday that Democrats have no interest in legislating, saying, “The Democrats should just accept the fact that Trump simply had a message that resonated with the voters and continuing with antics like today is just going to lead to the same outcome next year.”

During an appearance Wednesday on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show,” Aderholt expounded on his remarks, adding the issues within the  Democratic Party could lead to Republicans taking back the House.

“They know that their legislation is going nowhere, so I think they feel the best thing that they can do … is just try to beat up on the president and try to turn around the 2020 election,” Aderholt outlined. “I think they see that  Trump is in a very good position to be re-elected — or at least I think they understand that’s a possibility. Now, some of them are just completely off the reservation thinking that there’s no possibility Trump gets re-elected.”

Aderholt also touched on an argument being made about the fractures between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a rift that was highlighted in a New York Times story showing that Twitter isn’t real life and Democrats in the real world aren’t excited about the party’s leftward lurch.

Responding to a question about the Pelosi/AOC factions’ struggle for control of the Democratic Party, Aderholt said, “Well, I think as time moves along, the Democrat Party is becoming more and more of the AOC and the Ohmar brand.”

He added the media’s infatuation with the new Democrat brand may be fueling that right.

“I think what Nancy Pelosi realizes, first of all, I think there may be a little jealousy there between her and AOC because you know Nancy Pelosi was not on the cover of Time Magazine. Last week it was AOC,” stated Aderholt.

While this battle for the soul of the Democratic Party might be exhilarating for the liberals to participate in, it could doom them electorally.

Aderholt thinks this damage is very real, saying, “Two months ago I would say it was probably we had a 10, 20 percent chance. I think there’s probably maybe a 50-50 chance now we could take back the House.”

And much to the chagrin of Democrats, all of this fighting could lead to the re-election of President Trump because “the way Democrats are taking the party” could lead to middle America voting Republican, Aderholt explained.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Mike Rogers: Democrats need to 'give us the resources' to deal with border crisis

Representative Mike Rogers (R-Saks) joined Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime” with Harris Faulkner Tuesday to discuss the crisis at the southern border and his recent trip with President Donald Trump to see the progress being made on the new barrier.

In the interview, Rogers shared Trump is getting barriers put up at the border and shifting around Border Patrol agents to get more on the ground “to do their policing functions” rather than administrative roles.

“[Trump] is going forward with getting the fencing built. We went down with him last Friday,” Rogers said. “We were able to see the fence and demonstrate to the American public how different this is from what we’ve used in the past, how successful it is and to highlight the problem. What he can do right now is what he is doing. He’s moving forward and putting the barriers up and trying to shift personnel to work the borders.”

Rogers called for Democrats to step in and assist President Trump and Republicans with limiting the problems occurring on the border.

“We need the Democrats to finally give us the resources for the things they said we needed all along. … They said we needed people and technology resources on the border to secure it. The president is going ahead with the barrier so they need to come around and support the things they said we needed,” he advised.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Confessions of the mixed up 'verts

Marshall joins me again today for a rousing discussion about the Tale of Two Oddballs. I’m an extroverted introvert and he’s an introverted extrovert. How do we make that work? Ha! We’re still trying to figure that out, too. But we’ve got some tips about how to find the fun when you just feel so different all the time. Grab a cup, let’s chat it up!

Podcast (cheerstothat): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

House approves 2% raise for state employees

The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a 2% pay raise for state employees.

Lawmakers approved the pay raise bill Tuesday on a 103-0 vote. The proposal now moves to the Alabama Senate.

If enacted, this would be the second year that state employees get a cost-of-living increase.

Before 2018, state employees went 10 years without a cost-of-living adjustment.

State Rep. Steve Clouse, who chairs the House budget committee, said better than anticipated budget conditions this year made the raise possible.

House members named the bill in honor of the late Rep. Dimitri Polizos who had originally introduced the legislation.

Polizos, a Republican from Montgomery, died suddenly of a heart attack last month.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

