Jones called ‘faithful soldier for Chuck Schumer’ after opening door to Kavanaugh impeachment

This weekend, the New York Times published unsubstantiated accusations of sexual assault regarding Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, only later admitting in an editor’s note that the alleged accuser does not actually recall the incident and would not even speak on record about it.

Facts aside, the New York Times and other coastal media outlets ran with the narrative that there are more “credible” allegations against Kavanaugh than what was investigated during his confirmation process in the U.S. Senate last year.

National Democrats, such as presidential candidates like Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), have used the new “reporting” to call for Kavanaugh’s impeachment, ignoring the Times having to issue a correction.

This has drawn the ire of many Americans, including President Donald Trump.

“DO YOU BELIEVE WHAT THESE HORRIBLE PEOPLE WILL DO OR SAY,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “They are looking to destroy, and influence his opinions – but played the game badly. They should be sued!”

In a statement, National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) communications director Jesse Hunt commented, “This shameful attack – aided by a few members of the media – is nothing more than a blatant attempt to undermine the Supreme Court and the will of the people who voted for a conservative judiciary.”

“Every Democratic Senate candidate who sits in silence will be held accountable by voters in their respective states,” he added.

In Alabama, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has actually already gone on record about the latest supposed accusation, seemingly once again jumping at the chance to attack Kavanaugh. Jones opposed his confirmation in 2018, saying representing the majority of Alabamians is not “the be all to end all.”

Appearing Sunday on MSNBC, Jones said Kavanaugh “can be impeached.”

He also bragged that the movement for impeachment was always “inevitable” following the heated confirmation battle.

Jones previously emphasized he would endorse the eventual Democratic nominee, including either Warren or Harris, over Trump, no matter how radical that Democrat is.

Senate Leadership Fund communications director Jack Panel commented, “Doug Jones’ irrational hatred of President Trump has caused him to abandon all pretense and back this liberal media smear to impeach Justice Kavanaugh.”

“A lawyer should know better than to advance an argument without facts – but this demonstrates Jones is merely a faithful soldier for Chuck Schumer and national Democrats, not a Senator for the people of Alabama,” Pandol concluded.

Trump also stressed that this latest spectacle is merely another political maneuver ahead of 2020.

“This is all about the LameStream Media working with their partner, the Dems,” Trump tweeted.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn