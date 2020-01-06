Jeff Coleman scores important Alabama Farmers Federation endorsement in AL-02

Jeff Coleman on Monday received a big boost in his Republican campaign to succeed U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02).

The Alabama Farmers Federation announced that its political arm, FarmPAC, has endorsed Coleman, a Wiregrass businessman who served as chairman of the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) from 2016-2017.

In a release, federation national affairs director Mitt Walker said Coleman’s conservative values, experience operating a family-owned business and status as a political outsider appealed to county Alabama Farmers Federation leaders.

A first-time candidate, Coleman runs Coleman World Group and its flagship Coleman Worldwide Moving, one of Alabama’s largest private companies.

“Over the last few months, Jeff Coleman has met with farmers and Federation leaders across District 2,” Walker explained. “His success as a fifth-generation businessman and commitment to growing the economy while protecting individual liberty resonated with our members. He understands the importance of agriculture and forestry to our state and nation. We are confident Jeff Coleman will fight for farmers and rural families as well as our military and veterans.”

Agriculture is a major driver of the Second Congressional District’s economy, and the Alabama Farmers Federation has a major presence throughout the area. The federation is the state’s largest farm organization with more than 330,000 member families.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful to have the endorsement of the Alabama Farmers Federation,” Coleman said in a statement. “Agriculture is the state’s number one industry, and I will be a champion for the hardworking farmers of this state. As a political outsider with a family business background, I am focused on creating jobs and growing the economy, and agriculture plays a huge rule in our state’s economy. I will work tirelessly to support the men and women of this state who wake up every morning to play their part in feeding and clothing the world.”

“Peanuts and propellers” is often a moniker for the district’s economy, and this endorsement will go hand-in-hand with Coleman’s experience serving as a civilian aide to the secretary of the U.S. Army for Alabama (South).

Unlike its statewide endorsements, FarmPAC’s congressional endorsements are determined by votes of each county federation. The candidate who garners a majority of counties within a district receives the FarmPAC endorsement. In this instance, counties involved were Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Elmore, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Montgomery and Pike.

Coleman is running in a competitive March 3 GOP primary field that includes former Alabama Attorney General Troy King, Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise).

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn