Alabama Farmers Federation endorses all of state’s U.S. House incumbents seeking reelection besides Brooks

The Alabama Farmers Federation’s political action committee, FarmPAC, on Monday announced endorsements of candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives in the Yellowhammer State’s March 3, 2020 primary election.

FarmPAC, as of this point, still has not made an endorsement in the open races in Alabama’s First Congressional District and Second Congressional District. However, one non-incumbent still received an endorsement from this influential grassroots organization.

GOP challenger Chris Lewis was endorsed over U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-05) in Alabama’s northernmost district.

In a statement, Lewis expressed his appreciation for the endorsement.

“We are honored and grateful to have earned the support of such an amazing group of Alabamians. As we look toward our future here in north Alabama, we are humbled to have such a wonderful base of support that knows what it means to serve and support the great people of our state and nation,” Lewis said.

“Together, we’re ready to face and overcome any challenge, striving to create a better life for our children and grandchildren. I sincerely thank the great men and women of the Alabama Farmers Federation for their continued support and look forward to working together for an even brighter, safer and more prosperous future for north Alabama and our nation,” he added.

Responding to the endorsement in a statement to Yellowhammer News, Brooks outlined, “I support border security and resulting higher wages and lower tax burdens for American families. I support fair trade agreements that cut the hundreds of billions of dollars of American wealth that is hemorrhaging each year to China and other bad trade partners. I support enterprises competing without taxpayer subsidies.”

“Over time, these three stances have increasingly put my views at odds with a few politically activist farmers who want cheap foreign labor no matter the cost to taxpayer and who demand special treatment and subsidies from the federal government,” he continued. “While I respect what agriculture does for America, I will ALWAYS put America’s interests first.”

“I thank those farmers who agree, have supported me in the past, and will support me again in 2020,” Brooks concluded.

Lewis turned a few heads earlier in the cycle when he received the support of Huntsville-based Dynetics, a major employer in the district and a key player in the American defense and aerospace sectors.

On Monday, FarmPAC also endorsed incumbent U.S. Reps. Mike Rogers (AL-03), Robert Aderholt (AL-04), Gary Palmer (AL-06) and Terri Sewell (AL-07). All but Sewell are Republicans. U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-01) is running for the U.S. Senate and thus not seeking reelection to the House. U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02) will retire from Congress at the end of her current term after deciding not to seek reelection.

These congressional endorsements were based on each candidate receiving the recommendation of at least a majority of county farmers federations in their respective district. Candidates’ positions on key issues impacting farmers and rural Alabama are important in this recommendation process, according to the statewide federation.

In a statement, Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell said this truly grassroots endorsement process is central to the organization’s core mission.

“Alabama Farmers Federation was founded to give farmers a voice in the political process and to advocate for issues important to rural families,” Parnell explained. “We take great pride in being a true grassroots organization with our local leaders driving the endorsement process. As representatives of rural communities across this state, these county leaders reflect the values, concerns and hopes of many Alabamians.”

This comes after FarmPAC’s initial wave of endorsements in statewide races was made in September. In addition to judicial endorsements, FarmPAC then endorsed Donald Trump for reelection as president of the United States, as well as Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh for reelection as president of the Alabama Public Service Commission and Tommy Tuberville for election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama.

FarmPAC endorsements approved thus far will carry through the general election. The political action committee reserves the option to make additional endorsements at a later date, such as the two open congressional races.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn