Twinkle Cavanaugh, Donald Trump headline 2020 Farmers Federation endorsements

In addition to making an endorsement in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race, the Alabama Farmers Federation’s political arm on Tuesday announced their support of a number of 2020 candidates, including two prominent conservative names.

FarmPAC officially endorsed President Donald J. Trump for reelection, as well as endorsing Public Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh (R-AL) for a third term.

Cavanaugh, who is on the president’s Alabama Trump Victory leadership team, has made it well known that her support of Trump and his agenda is a major reason she is seeking reelection to the PSC.

A longtime, staunch advocate for Alabama’s farmers, as well as the state’s rural communities, Cavanaugh told Yellowhammer News that she is deeply honored to receive this important endorsement, which is widely considered the most influential grassroots support a statewide candidate can have in a Republican primary.

“I believe what’s good for farming is great for Alabama,” she emphasized. “Whether it was fighting the Obama Administration’s disastrous, job-killing Waters of the U.S. rule in recent years, advocating for rural broadband expansion across the state or helping constituents cut through bureaucracy and red tape, I have proudly worked alongside our state’s tremendous agricultural community to build a brighter future for our children and grandchildren.”

“This continues to be my mission at the PSC, and I am excited to be on the 2020 ticket in the trenches with President Trump as we work to Keep America Great with commonsense, conservative policies that benefit hardworking families across Alabama,” Cavanaugh added.

FarmPAC on Tuesday also made endorsements in several statewide judicial races that are up in 2020.

The judicial candidates endorsed by FarmPAC are as follows:

• Brad Mendheim, Alabama Supreme Court, Place 2

• Bill Thompson, Alabama Court of Civil Appeals, Place 1

• Matt Fridy, Alabama Court of Civil Appeals, Place 2

• Mary Windom, Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 1

• Beth Kellum, Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2

Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell explained, “Alabama Farmers Federation was founded to give farmers a voice in the political process and to advocate for issues important to rural families.”

“Candidates are eager to meet with this group because they understand the value of the FarmPAC endorsement,” he continued. “As representatives of rural communities across this state, these county leaders reflect the values, concerns and hopes of many Alabamians.”

FarmPAC Chairman Steve Dunn of Conecuh County added that the federation encourages voters to study the issues and candidates prior to the election.

“It’s important for Alabama voters to be engaged in the electoral process,” Dunn stressed. “We encourage members to exercise their right to vote, regardless of their political preference, and to consider these FarmPAC endorsements when they go to the polls.”

