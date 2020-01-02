AL-02 candidate Jeff Coleman calls for sending criminal illegal aliens back over the border — ‘I’m in the moving business’

In his latest television ad released on Thursday, Republican congressional candidate and Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman suggests that his experience in the trucking and moving business could come in handy to help transport dangerous illegal aliens back to the countries from which they came.

As introduced in his campaign launch video, Coleman is the head of his longtime family business, Coleman World Group, and its flagship Coleman Worldwide Moving.

Headquartered in Midland City, what is now Coleman World Group has grown from an eight-horse operation in 1914 to employing approximately 2,500 employees across offices in 18 states and one U.S. territory. The family business is now one of the largest private companies based in Alabama.

In the new 30-second video ad entitled, “Safe,” Coleman speaks directly to the camera, with several of his company’s moving trucks rolling in two lines in the background. He is running to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) in Alabama’s Second Congressional District.

“I love my family, my state and my country,” Coleman begins. “I’m running for Congress to help keep them safe and to help President Trump end illegal immigration and finally build that wall.”

“Drug dealers, human traffickers, terrorists who commit crimes and get to stay here,” he continues. “How can we get ’em all back across the border? Well, I’m in the moving business.”

Watch:

This is Coleman’s third TV ad of the primary, following “Mover and Shaker” and “Faith.”

He is joined in the GOP AL-02 field by Prattville businesswoman and attorney Jessica Taylor, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise).

“Safe” will run in the Montgomery and Dothan media markets.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.:

The “Safe” ad buy will total $88,000 over two weeks across network television, cable television and radio. An additional $10,000 will be spent on the ad on digital platforms.

In a statement, Coleman campaign manager Dalton Dismukes told Yellowhammer News, “After hearing from voters around the district, Jeff is committed to sharing his views about immigration in this first ad of 2020. He has heard their justified concerns about the Democrats’ radical open borders proposals that will make our country unsafe, and he plans to go to Washington to support President Trump in securing our border.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn