Ivey orders flags lowered to half-staff to honor fallen police Sgt. Wytasha Carter
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor Birmingham Police Sgt. Wytasha Carter, who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday.
“I am directing flags be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter who was killed in the line of duty early Sunday, January 13, 2019,” Ivey said in a statement. “Sergeant Carter laid down his life protecting the people of Birmingham, and the entire state of Alabama mourns this tremendous loss.”
Ivey also noted that the flags should be flown half-staff until sunset on Sunday January 20, 2019.
Sgt. Carter lost his life after being shot at approximately 1:59 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of 5thAvenue North as he was investigating two suspects during an apparent vehicular burglary in progress.
Carter began his law enforcement career in 2002 as a correctional officer with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. He later joined the Leeds Police Department where he served as an officer. In 2007, Sergeant Carter joined the Fairfield Police Department and later transferred to the Birmingham Police Department.
The governor mourned the loss of Carter in a statement released on Sunday.
“On behalf of the entire state of Alabama, I offer my deepest sympathies and prayers as we all mourn the death of Sergeant Carter, which came far too soon,” Ivey shared. “This is a terrible loss for Sergeant Carter’s loved ones, his fellow law enforcement officers and our entire state. Let us keep Sergeant Carter, his wife and children close to our hearts during this difficult time.”
Ivey also made it clear that the accomplishments of Sgt. Carter should never be forgotten.
“We must never forget the tremendous sacrifice that our law enforcement make each and every day. We certainly will always remember Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter and his ultimate sacrifice for the people of Birmingham who he served so well,” she outlined.
