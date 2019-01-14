Sign up for Our Newsletter

Mo Brooks calls on President Trump to declare a national emergency to fix border

As the partial government shutdown drags into the 24th day, members of Congress on both sides are seeking a way out of the quagmire.

Most observers seem to believe that there are few options that are possible at this point. Democrats have little reason to cave while the media has provided them cover for their inaction. The polling is indicating that is working.

President Donald Trump believes this is his last chance to get any real movement on his core campaign promises of building a wall. Neither side’s supporters are going to punish them for sticking to these positions.

This leaves one option, according to Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville): National emergency declaration.

Is it legal? The courts will decide. Will it start a chain reaction of executive overreach? The future will decide that. Of course, many will ignore former President Barack Obama’s actions on DREAMers.

Some want the president to act now to declare a national emergency and bring this shutdown to an end.

While speaking to WVNN, Mo Brooks called on the president to declare a national emergency.

“The president of the United States should declare a national emergency based on the loss of life, American lives, the thousands per year, direct and indirect, the homicides,” Brooks said on “The Dale Jackson Show.”

He added, “You’ve got roughly 70,000 drug overdoses. A significant part of those drugs that cause those deaths on American soil come across our porous southern border.”

Brooks explained the difference he sees between how Obama used his executive authority and how Trump could, “President Barack Obama, on occasion, exercised executive authority in direct conflict with the United States Code, and direct conflict with the laws, expressed laws of the United States of America. That’s when you’ve gone too far.”

Brooks said he believes Trump has this authority.

He explained, “There is no law that President Trump would be violating by declaring a national emergency because of our porous southern border.”

This option is a complete cop-out for everyone involved. Congress doesn’t have to compromise and the president doesn’t have to cave. Because of this, it will probably be what we end up seeing happen.

LISTEN:


@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Ivey orders flags lowered to half-staff to honor fallen police Sgt. Wytasha Carter

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor Birmingham Police Sgt. Wytasha Carter, who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

“I am directing flags be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter who was killed in the line of duty early Sunday, January 13, 2019,” Ivey said in a statement. “Sergeant Carter laid down his life protecting the people of Birmingham, and the entire state of Alabama mourns this tremendous loss.”

Ivey also noted that the flags should be flown half-staff until sunset on Sunday January 20, 2019.

Sgt. Carter lost his life after being shot at approximately 1:59 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of 5thAvenue North as he was investigating two suspects during an apparent vehicular burglary in progress.

Carter began his law enforcement career in 2002 as a correctional officer with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. He later joined the Leeds Police Department where he served as an officer. In 2007, Sergeant Carter joined the Fairfield Police Department and later transferred to the Birmingham Police Department.

The governor mourned the loss of Carter in a statement released on Sunday.

“On behalf of the entire state of Alabama, I offer my deepest sympathies and prayers as we all mourn the death of Sergeant Carter, which came far too soon,” Ivey shared. “This is a terrible loss for Sergeant Carter’s loved ones, his fellow law enforcement officers and our entire state. Let us keep Sergeant Carter, his wife and children close to our hearts during this difficult time.”

Ivey also made it clear that the accomplishments of Sgt. Carter should never be forgotten.

“We must never forget the tremendous sacrifice that our law enforcement make each and every day. We certainly will always remember Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter and his ultimate sacrifice for the people of Birmingham who he served so well,” she outlined.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Alabama professor helping save sacred architecture in Nagpur, India

An American art history professor could help India preserve some historic religious sculptures and architecture.

Cathleen Cummings, Ph.D., associate professor of art history at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, just returned from a research trip in India. Cummings, who teaches in the College of Arts and SciencesDepartment of Art and Art History, traveled for part of the fall semester on a fellowship from the American Institute of Indian Studies (AIIS), the largest fellowship-granting organization for research in India. The AIIS selects senior and junior scholars for yearlong or short-term grants. Selection of fellows is rigorous, carried out once a year in a marathon session by a panel of scholars drawn from a variety of institutions and representing a careful disciplinary and gender balance.

Cummings traveled to Nagpur, the capital city of the Bhosle dynasty, one of the five ruling families that made up the Maratha confederacy in the 18th century. She went to study Maratha temple architecture under the Nagpur Bhosles from 1740-1853. The temples are an understudied but important part of Hindu architecture and sculpture in stone.

The large number of structures built within the relatively short time span of the Bhosle rule for the purpose of religious activity indicates that a major program of temple-building was crucial to the creation and development of the city of Nagpur itself.

Cummings is interested in not just the iconography in the temples themselves but also whole patterns of temple building, as well as the formation of Nagpur as a city. Unlike many other places and cities in India, Nagpur, although it had been a small town for a long time, really developed as a city only at that time in the 18th century.

“It’s a place where we can track the development as a city. It is much more visible than a number of places,” Cummings said.

Cummings is working to track down and document the monuments that still survive, which is not easy to do. The 18th century is considered to be extraordinarily late for Hindu temple architecture, mainly due to the way the history, and art history, of India has been written since the colonial period. A lot of Hindu temple culture from the 18th and 19th centuries has been deleted from the art historical record – thought to be so late that it is not worth the bother – so that is something people now are starting to reclaim, Cummings said, “but it is a slow process.”

Many of the temples there are privately owned. Some in India are unaware of the valuable heritage often hidden in people’s backyards, though there are people who are interested in heritage and history and they understand the importance of these monuments.

“Names have changed, location names have changed, many of them have structurally changed or been completely demolished,” Cummings said.

Nagpur, like many other cities in India, is trying to combat encroachment. People who want to build something just build it, she says. There is no enforcement of permits or zoning laws. Hundreds of shrines have been destroyed.

“Apart from trying to track the temples down, what this recent grant trip has made me aware of is how very precarious the situation with many of these very important heritage structures is in Nagpur right now,” Cummings said.

Cummings gave as example one temple she tracked down after seeing it referenced. The inner portion of the temple, the shrine, still survived; but a block of flats had been built on top of and around it, and the temple tower and mandapa were knocked down. The shrine, still in use, is accessible only through a side entrance to the parking area.

Cummings has created what she believes to be the first contemporary, legible record of what was built, when, and where it is located.

“I am trying to put GPS coordinates on everything that I can so that ultimately I can create a heritage map so these can be tracked from here going forward,” she said. Publicizing her work and the locations of the temples could be key to raising awareness and money to protect the temples.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Live blog: Inauguration Day

All eyes in Alabama are on Montgomery Monday, as Governor Kay Ivey and other officials elected to statewide constitutional offices will be sworn into office.

Stay tuned for live updates from the scene in Montgomery.

UPDATE 11:06:

UPDATE 11:00:
Infrastructure improvements coming?

UPDATE 10:58:
Ivey honoring her “hero”

UPDATE 10:52:

UPDATE 10:48:
Ivey acknowledges former state leaders, including former Senator and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions

UPDATE 10:47:
Interesting observation

UPDATE 10:44:

UPDATE 10:41:

UPDATE 10:39:
Ivey officially sworn-in as Alabama governor

UPDATE 10:34:
Ainsworth now sworn-in

UPDATE 10:30
AG Steve Marshall has a moment of silence for fallen Birmingham Police Officer Wytasha Carter

UPDATE 10:25:

UPDATE 10:19
John Merrill sworn-in

UPDATE 10:17:
Rick Pate now sworn-in

UPDATE 10:15:
Swear-ins begin

UPDATE 10:14:
Video of Ivey’s introduction

UPDATE 10:09:
Good crowd

UPDATE 9:58:
Big names arriving

UPDATE 9:46:

Hello, former guvnah

UPDATE 9:36:

To prepare for Ivey’s inauguration, check out our recent articles on the governor:

1963 Wilcox County High School Yearbook prophecy: ‘Kay Ellen Ivey has just been elected governor!’

Ivey’s Gulf Coast celebration concludes statewide pre-inauguration tour

Montgomery gears up for Ivey inauguration

Mural art exhibit commemorates Alabama history as part of state's bicentennial

Artist historian Dean Mosher has created nine murals to celebrate Alabama’s bicentennial.

The Eastern Shore Art Center opened an exhibit of the murals Jan. 4, including the unveiling of two of them to the public. The exhibit can be viewed at the Fairhope center through Feb. 23.

The “Battle of Fort Mims” and “Tribute to the Merchant Marine” are the new additions that join Mosher’s previous murals that pay tribute to the founding of Fairhope, the University of Alabama, Alabama’s veterans and other historic moments.

For more information, visit https://esartcenter.org/.

Other exhibits at the Eastern Shore Art center include:

–“Magic City Shines” group exhibit of Birmingham artists Eric Johnson, David Joseph Self (Deep Fried Sugar), Chiharu Roach and Dan Bynum.
–Pottery by Rezner Pottery showcasing handmade stoneware pottery out of clay dug just outside Fairhope.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

7 Things: Alabama feels the shutdown, Governor Ivey is very popular on her inauguration day, a Birmingham police officer loses his life and more …

7. Alabama’s Southern Poverty Law Center has quietly abandoned the Women’s March; Members of Congress still support its leaders

— The SPLC is the latest in a long list of groups breaking away from the Women’s March over the anti-Semitism expressed by the group, as well as its alliance with the National of Islam and Louis Farakahn.

— Major Democratic groups and newly elected representatives continue to support the march and its leaders, which could create an issue for Democrats if the media largely decide to stop ignoring it.

6. The Democrat field continues to grow as Americans ask, “Who are these people?”

— It was an exciting weekend for no-shot candidates as the former mayor of San Antonio and HUD Secretary Julian Castro and embattled Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) join the race (Joe Biden may be next).

— Alabama’s “Super Tuesday” primary election date is being crowded by states like California, meaning the state will probably see fewer candidates than in recent years.

5. President Donald Trump is in D.C. while the Democratic Party is in Puerto Rico watching “Hamilton” and lounging on the beach

— A group of 39 Democratic members of Congress went to Puerto Rico on a chartered jet to party with lobbyists on the beach and see a special performance of “Hamilton” with ticket prices of $5,000, while some of the new Democratic blood in Congress is frustrated with the lack of strategy from their leaders.

— White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders criticized the trip on Twitter, saying, “Democrats in Congress are so alarmed about federal workers not getting paid they’re partying on the beach instead of negotiating a compromise to reopen the government and secure the border.”

4. After FBI Director James Comey was fired, the FBI launched an investigation into the president of the United States of America

— The FBI reportedly launched the investigation after some in the bureau became concerned that the president was acting in Russia’s interests by firing Comey. This includes people who have since left the bureau for cause, retired or have been demoted, according to a Fox News source.

— While the media believes this story reflects poorly on the president, it actually shows he was right and the FBI leadership was acting politically to oppose a president they did not like.

3. One police officer killed, one seriously injured in Birmingham

— Sergeant Wytasha Carter was killed when the two officers were investigating car burglaries. Carter had been in law enforcement since 2002.

— Sergeant Carter is the 52nd police officer killed in the line of duty in Birmingham — the first since 2004, and the sixth killed nationwide this year.

2. As Kay Ivey prepares for her inauguration she remains a wildly popular governor

— The governor’s inauguration will be at 10 a.m., followed by a full day of celebrations for the governor who, for the fifth consecutive quarter, is the third most popular governor in the nation.

— Unbelievably, as Yellowhammer News reported, Ivey’s high school yearbook predicted that she would be governor of Alabama one day.

1. The shutdown continues; Alabama is starting to feel the pinch

— It is now day 24 of the partial government shutdown. The president has backed off his threat of an emergency declaration over the weekend. His party is still being blamed for the shutdown, and there seems to be no end in sight.

In Alabama, Huntsville is starting to see the pain with less hospitality business and more bank loans, while at least 240 federal employees have filed for unemployment in the state.

