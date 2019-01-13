Ivey comments on ‘heartbreaking’ murder of Birmingham police officer, Sgt. Wytasha Carter
Governor Kay Ivey released a statement after one Birmingham Police Department officer died and another was critically wounded in the line of duty early Sunday morning.
“We began today with the heartbreaking news that Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter was killed in the line of duty and a second officer still remains in critical condition,” Ivey said.
“On behalf of the entire state of Alabama, I offer my deepest sympathies and prayers as we all mourn the death of Sergeant Carter, which came far too soon. This is a terrible loss for Sergeant Carter’s loved ones, his fellow law enforcement officers and our entire state. Let us keep Sergeant Carter, his wife and children close to our hearts during this difficult time,” the governor continued.
Ivey added, “I offer my fervent prayers to the second officer still fighting to stay alive. I also pray for the doctors, nurses and staff working to help this officer survive the tragedy. To this officer, know that the people of Alabama stand behind you.”
“We must never forget the tremendous sacrifice that our law enforcement make each and every day. We certainly will always remember Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter and his ultimate sacrifice for the people of Birmingham who he served so well,” Ivey concluded.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Can the government lower the price of prescription drugs? The effects of price ceilings provide a cautionary warning, even though price controls appear to work in other countries. Unfettered competition generally provides a more effective way to keep prices in line with costs.
Several government efforts seek to lower drug prices. The Trump Administration has proposed basing Medicare Part B prices on international prices. The Department of Health and Human Services found that the U.S. had the highest average price for 27 drugs, almost double the international average. Forty six states are suing 15 generic drug makers for price fixing. Senator Elizabeth Warren wants the Federal government to manufacture generic drugs to eliminate profit-seeking.
Price ceilings demonstrate government’s rather limited ability to reduce prices and ensure adequate supplies. A price ceiling is a legal maximum price for a good. For instance, a law might set a maximum price for gasoline at say $2 a gallon and prosecute anyone selling for more. Would this ensure drivers reasonably priced gas?
Not really. Market transactions require a willing buyer and seller. Businesses aren’t charities and will not operate at a loss. While occasionally businesses sell at a loss, they must normally expect to cover costs.
A price ceiling does not require any firm to sell. If the wholesale price of gasoline were $2.50, a station facing a $2 price ceiling will shut down. Price ceilings set below the market price produce shortages, meaning that some consumers will go without.
Price ceilings have long been popular with emperors and legislatures, as Forty Centuries of Wage and Price Controls details. Price controls were included in ancient Babylon’s Code of Hammurabi and contributed to the suffering of George Washington’s army at Valley Forge. A lower legal price appears to benefit consumers but does not make the good available.
Pharmaceutical companies charge more than $10,000 a month for some cancer drugs. To the extent that such prices reflect costs of research, development and manufacture, setting a $5,000 legal maximum price will reduce the quantity of drugs available. A shortage of life-saving drugs costs lives.
The development and approval process accounts for much of the cost of drugs. According to Tufts University’s Center for the Study of Drug Development, the development costs for drugs that reach the market are $2.6 billion. The cost of manufacturing many drugs is often low. Price controls may not prevent sales of already developed drugs, but rather reduce development of new drugs.
If price controls are generally ineffective, why do other countries pay less for prescription drugs than we do? Restrictions on importation allow the same drug to sell at different prices in different countries. If a company sells at a price covering most of the development cost on the U.S. market, it could accept a lower price in Europe. This makes price ceilings appear effective. Yet someone must pay for development costs. If we match other nations’ low prices, we may not have future wonder drugs.
Instead of resorting to price controls or litigation, I think we should try more competition. Let’s let pharmaceutical companies undercut each other’s prices in the pursuit of profit.
Two sets of policies currently limit competition. One is patents for medicines. Patents grant inventors a temporary monopoly to allow them to earn back the costs of research and development. The second is the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval, which requires demonstration of a new drug’s safety and effectiveness. Limiting competition facilitates price fixing as well.
Limited competition in generic drugs, whose patents have expired, illustrates the vulnerability of government rules to manipulation for profit. Generic drugs copy successful drugs and are clearly safe and effective, yet the FDA’s approval process limits the number of producers. Smart and greedy companies profit by manipulating the rules, like finding generics without approved alternative producers and raising the price.
More government regulation will not end the profitable manipulation of government rules, it will only create more rules to manipulate. Streamlining the patent and drug approval processes offers a better path to a steady supply of reasonably priced pharmaceuticals.
Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.
One police officer killed, another critically wounded in Birmingham shooting
The Birmingham Police Department has confirmed that one officer has died and another is in critical condition after being shot in the line of duty.
Per WBRC, Birmingham PD Chief Patrick Smith confirmed the shooting occurred at approximately 1:59 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of 5th Avenue North as the officers were investigating two suspects during an apparent vehicular burglary in progress.
The police department has since confirmed that Sergeant Wytasha Carter was the officer killed in the line of duty.
A press release from Birmingham PD described Carter’s career of service spent protecting the people of Alabama.
Sergeant Carter began his law enforcement career in 2002 as a correctional officer with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Later that year he joined the Leeds Police Department where he served as an officer. In 2007, Sergeant Carter joined the Fairfield Police Department until transferring to the Birmingham Police Department.
Sergeant Carter is a 1993 graduate of Phillips High School. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Belford University. He also served in the United States Air Force. He is survived by his wife and children.
WBRC also noted that Carter was one of three officers who rushed into a house fire to save two little girls in 2016.
“The main thing is that we’re here for them. We’re going to do everything that we can to support them,” Smith said of Carter’s family. “This is a very difficult time. There are members of the department who have worked with them for years. They are hurting like everyone else.”
An extensive investigation into the Sunday morning shooting is underway and being led by the State Bureau of Investigation, but Chief Smith did outline the basics of what was immediately known.
One suspect shot the two officers after a pat-down revealed he was armed.
One suspect is currently in custody and another was shot and hospitalized.
Officials are not sure if there is a third suspect outstanding.
“This is one of the roughest hours of your career. There’s not a chief, not an officer, that ever wants to have to deal with this,” Smith said. “This is a very, very difficult thing for the family. A very difficult thing for the department.”
The chief explained that there have been vehicle thefts and burglaries in the area and that the officers were working an investigation at the time of the shooting. It was not immediately clear if the rash of break-ins are related to the shooting.
Public officials in the Birmingham metro area, as well as law enforcement officers across the state, released statements after the shooting Sunday.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin called for prayers for Carter’s family, as well as the wounded officer.
“Join me in praying for the family of the Birmingham Police officer killed early this morning, and the officer who is currently in the hospital. They were shot while serving and protecting our city. Two suspects are currently in custody. Birmingham police continue to investigate this case,” Woodfin said on Facebook.
Woodfin added, “As a city, we stand with the families of these officers and the Birmingham Police Department at this tragic time.”
U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town of the Northern District of Alabama released the following statement:
This tragedy is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers all law enforcement face while we sleep. While they keep us safe. While they do the job. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the officers, the officer still fighting for life, and the fallen officer whose end of watch came much too soon.
The Birmingham City Council released the following statement:
On behalf of the Birmingham City Council, please join me in lifting up our thoughts and prayers for the families of the officers shot this morning, as well as the men and women of Birmingham Police Department. Our officers make many sacrifices to keep us safe. Early this morning one officer made the ultimate sacrifice and another of our officers is still in critical condition.
The Birmingham City Council stands with the law abiding citizens, families, and victims, and will cooperatively work with Mayor Woodfin and other law enforcement agencies to combat this senseless act of violence.
Attorney General Steve Marshall tweeted, “Alabama lost a police officer, another is critically injured in Birmingham. We stand with them and their families.”
We are devastated to learn of the loss of a Birmingham Police Department sergeant and the critical wounding of a BPD officer last night. We’re praying for these officers’ families, their brothers and sisters at BPD, and for safety and protection for all our police officers.
In an official statement, Mayor Woodfin added, “Sgt. Wytasha Carter laid down his life for the city he served. This husband and father was a true public servant and will be honored by each of us.”
Woodfin said, “As this investigation continues, I ask that everyone pause and reflect on how our Birmingham police officers go out every day to protect our community.”
“We also remain in prayer for the second officer who was shot along with Sgt. Carter. He is currently in critical condition,” the mayor advised.
Woodfin continued, “As the scripture teaches us, ‘Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.'”
“Each day, Birmingham police officers risk their lives when they report for duty,” Woodfin concluded. “This is a time of mourning for our city, but please know our police officers will be dedicated to justice and continued service for the people of Birmingham.”
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Alabama rescue transport group helps animals find forever homes
Almost every day, someone abandons a pet, leaving it to fend for itself. These animals wander around looking for whatever food they can scrounge, which frequently causes trouble. Many die of starvation or sickness.
Animal shelter workers pick up some animals, but many shelters put unwanted animals to death. Sid Lambert and his wife, Veronica, founded Alabama Rescue Relay/South to help save some of these animals.
“Our mission is to transport as many dogs, cats and any other animal that needs to be transported as we can so they can be rescued,” Sid Lambert said. “When I was the director of the animal shelter in Conecuh County, I started working with other shelters around the area. We had such great success getting our animals out that they were asking me to help them place their animals. Alabama has a very high animal euthanasia rate. Many other states have stricter spay and neuter laws. We’d like to transport these animals to foster care places so they can be adopted by families.”
“We want to educate the public to get animals spayed or neutered,” Veronica Lambert said. “That eliminates a lot of unwanted litters of dogs that are just thrown out on the side of the road to roam the streets.”
Since July 2015, the Lamberts have run the nonprofit from their home in Evergreen with help from volunteers. Since that time, they’ve transported more than 2,500 dogs to rescue centers. Once, they carried 41 puppies in their old van.
“We are strictly an animal transport group,” Sid Lambert said. “We’ve also transported cats, birds, pet pigs and a rabbit that bit me. Every one of the animals went to a ‘no-kill’ facility. We transport 90 percent of our puppies to Save a Life Pet Rescue in the Orlando, Florida, area. They have frequent adoption events. Sometimes, more people show up to adopt than they have puppies up for adoption.”
Connecting animals to help
Alabama Rescue Relay/South doesn’t arrange adoptions. Most people bring animals to the Lamberts, who arrange for someone to provide temporary foster care until a rescue center will accept the animals. A foster provider might care for an animal a day or two, perhaps several weeks, until it goes to the rescue center.
“We usually don’t get involved in the actual adoptions,” Sid Lambert said. “However, if someone calls me wanting a certain type of dog and I found out about one, I’ll give that person the information. We work with different animal shelters all over. We’ve even had people send animals to us from Nova Scotia, Canada.”
When a rescue center agrees to accept an animal, the Lamberts or a volunteer driver deliver it to that destination. After the new animals arrive at a rescue center, they get a medical checkup. Many stray dogs come to rescue centers starving and sick, and need help before they can be adopted. After that, the animals wait for their “forever” homes.
Poodles and what Sid calls “small, fluffy dogs” often find homes almost immediately. However, that’s not the case with all breeds. Larger dogs generally take more time.
“When someone calls me about a dog, the first thing I ask is the size,” Sid said. “For larger dogs, I start calling animal shelters in surrounding counties. Labrador retrievers are easy to get adopted, but it’s virtually impossible for someone to take a pit bull.”
For longer trips, the Lamberts work with Pilots N Paws, a group of aviators who fly pets in their personal aircraft at their own expense. The Lamberts might arrange for a flight and take an animal to the designated airport where the Pilots N Paws flier picks it up.
The need for volunteers
All of this takes time, money and equipment. The Lamberts and their associates willingly give their time, but they need help. For starters, they need to replace their 2005 Chrysler van that has more than 150,000 miles on it. Besides a newer, larger van, they need animal crates and supplies. Above all, they need funding and people who can make long-distance drives to transport animals. People can make tax-deductible contributions to the organization.
“We couldn’t do this without the help of a lot of great volunteers who give their time and money because they just love animals and want to help,” Veronica Lambert said. “Sid and I were both volunteer firefighters and we own the ambulance service around here with our son, so we have a lot of friends who work with us. Those kinds of people are already rescue-minded. They drive for us, give money and time for anything we need. Many of them are retired, so they have some time to do things, but we always need more volunteers. We can never have enough.”
To contribute or volunteer to help, call 251-227-9860. For more information, look up Alabama Rescue Relay/South on Facebook.
Aderhold had to learn all about coffee beans, find a provider, learn how to roast raw beans and other nuances particular to the process. There was also packaging, distribution and sales.
He admits he burned his share of beans that had to be thrown out. But now, he almost knows when the beans are ready before he even checks the color and aroma.
When it was time to put a name on his product, Aderhold used a thought he had when he greeted his own cup of joe one morning.
“I was drinking coffee one morning and I thought, ‘Good morning, coffee,’” he said. He was surprised to find the name wasn’t already taken.
Aderhold uses Columbian Supremo beans, which have a sweeter flavor than some other coffee beans. He roasts them and adds nitrogen to keep the coffee fresher longer.
Good Morning Coffee produces more than 100 flavors, some of them seasonal like Southern Pecan in the fall. Other than regular, the most popular flavors are Irish Cream, Jamaican Me Crazy, Hazelnut and Caramel.
One other thing that sets Aderhold apart from other coffee producers in the state is his ability to package his coffee in K-Cups. He invested in a machine early on when he saw how popular single-serve coffee makers were becoming.
“We have our own K-Cup line,” Aderhold said. “I know we’re the only coffee company in Alabama that has this machine.”
He estimates that 60 percent of his sales are K-Cups, churning out 75,000 per week. Those sales are to grocery stores, restaurants and hotels.
Good Morning Coffee is available in hundreds of grocery stores, Aderhold said. In Alabama, the coffee is at some Piggly Wiggly, Foodland, Rouse’s Market, Kroger locations and others. He also sells to stores in neighboring states
Aderhold remembers seeing his product on a grocery shelf for the first time.
“It feels kind of weird at first when you see it,” he said. “But it’s great.”
Good Morning Coffee is a one-man operation. Aderhold handles sales during the day, roasts at night and makes deliveries in the wee hours of the morning.
“I wear many hats,” he said. “It’s definitely working 80- to 90-hour weeks all of the time. It’s hard work, but I enjoy it.”
His hands-on approach means he can control the quality of his product as it reaches customers.
“All of my coffee I deliver to these grocery stores, hotels and restaurants was roasted within 48 to 72 hours,” he said.
AIDT to assist Airbus in hiring 600 new workers for Alabama growth
Airbus said it is working with AIDT to seek candidates to fill the first manufacturing positions at a new assembly line for A220 aircraft at the company’s production facility in Mobile. In addition, Airbus said it is hiring for production positions at its existing A320 Family aircraft manufacturing line on its Alabama campus.
Altogether, Airbus plans to add 600 new employees in Mobile over the next 18 months.
Open positions on both lines include aircraft structure/installation mechanics, aircraft cabin furnishings installers and aircraft electricians.
Successful candidates for all positions will participate in several weeks of preparation at AIDT, the state’s primary workforce development agency, in a combination of classroom instruction and on-the-job training.
“Airbus’ growth plans in Alabama underscore the strengths of the talented workforce that has already assembled more than 100 A320 family aircraft at the Mobile manufacturing facility,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.
“Alabamians take pride in their work, and building A220 aircraft in Mobile will be another major accomplishment for the state’s workforce.”
For a full job description of all the positions and to apply, go to this link.
AIDT’s contribution
AIDT has already played a major role in helping Airbus assemble and train a workforce at the company’s only U.S. manufacturing facility. In 2014, AIDT, part of the Alabama Department of Commerce, opened a $7 million training facility near the Airbus campus in Mobile.
“The addition of the new Airbus A220 family of aircraft in Mobile is proof that Alabama is well positioned with its workforce training to meet the needs of manufacturers all over the world,” said Ed Castile, director of AIDT and deputy secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.
“AIDT has worked with Airbus since the beginning, and we’re honored to continue our support,” he said. “Congratulations to Airbus and Bombardier. We’re proud that they chose to build this next-generation aircraft here.”
Airbus and Canada’s Bombardier finalized plans last year to form a joint venture to produce Bombardier’s C Series passenger jet, now called the Airbus A220.
The new A220 production facility will be at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley industrial complex, adjacent to Airbus’ A320 Family production line. It will build aircraft for U.S.-based customers.
The assembly line, which will create more jobs and further strengthen the aerospace industry, is part of Airbus’ strategy to enhance its global competitiveness by meeting the growing needs of its customers in the United States and elsewhere.
A220 aircraft assembly is planned to start in 2019, using a combination of the existing and expanded Airbus facilities at Brookley to enable the first A220 delivery from Mobile to take place in 2020.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility is planned for next week.
A permanent production process will be established upon completion of an A220 final assembly line building in 2020. Birmingham’s HPM was selected as program manager for the construction project, according to a November announcement.