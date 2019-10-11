Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

2 hours ago

Ivey completes radiation treatment, expects ‘full recovery’

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced the completion of her radiation treatment for early-stage lung cancer, saying she expects “to make a full recovery.”

In a statement, Ivey outlined, “Three weeks ago, I announced that during a routine exam, my longtime family physician discovered a tiny, isolated malignancy on my lung. The day after I shared this news, I went in for an outpatient procedure, which allowed me to begin a series of specialized radiation treatments.”

“In a continued commitment to being fully transparent, I am happy to report that I have completed my radiation treatments,” she continued. “My doctor and I believe that based on the early stage it was discovered and the type of treatment it required, I expect to make a full recovery.”

Ivey stressed early detection as a key to the good prognosis.

“I also want to encourage the people of Alabama to have regular checkups with their doctor. Certainly, I remain very grateful this was detected so early,” she commented.

The governor thanked God for her blessings, as well as the people of Alabama for their prayers and support.

“I am constantly reminded that I have so much for which to be thankful; God has been incredibly gracious to me,” Ivey emphasized. “My blessings in life absolutely include serving the good people of Alabama. Your constant prayers and support enable me to continue leading our great state into a promising future.”

“Together, we will build a better Alabama. May God continue to bless each of you and this great state we call home,” she concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

33 mins ago

Alabama’s workforce superhighway

Alabama’s workforce programs have undergone several changes in the past couple years and to say that this has caused some confusion would be a huge understatement!

I liken it to the 1956 Federal-Aid Highway Act which created the beginnings of the Interstate system that focused on building a system of connected roads that would funnel traffic from smaller roads into safer, more efficient “Super Highways.”

When we look at workforce development in Alabama over the last 50 years, we’ve been a mishmash of programs or smaller roads all leading to the same goal, but having to travel those roads on a wildly divergent path.

In a few words, I’d like to clear up the confusion and untie the knot related to the programs housed within the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Commerce has two divisions: Business Development and Workforce Development. In the workforce division, there are five areas of responsibility: AIDT, WIOA, AWC, RWCs and AOA.

AIDT is Alabama’s premier workforce training incentive. We offer job-specific training to new and expanding industries in Alabama and expand job opportunities of its citizens. AIDT does this at no cost to the company or the citizen.

In addition, through the use of our Centers of Excellence, AIDT provides “upskilling” for existing companies in Alabama through in-depth training in robotics and automation at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park, Maritime and shipbuilding training at the Maritime Training Center.

The WIOA or Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act is a federal program used to help socially and economically disadvantaged populations and dislocated workers. WIOA funds the One-Stop Career Centers (managed by DOL) and also provides Rapid Response teams to affected plants that are closing.

Their goal is to keep as many workers working and retrain, through financial assistance and scholarships, those workers that need new skills to remain viable employees.

The AWC or Alabama Workforce Council is an advisory council whose main mission is to facilitate the strategic workforce agenda across Alabama to ensure that the goals are achieved. The AWC, made up of business and industry leaders, routinely advise and promote legislative matters to continually improve the workforce system in Alabama.

The RWCs or Regional Workforce Councils (7) focus their attention on a more local level. Each council is made up of business and local leaders from their respective counties and are directed to help identify issues in the workforce and plan strategically for how to overcome any obstacles.

Then there is the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship or AOA, originally created by legislation in 2016 as Apprenticeship Alabama. New legislation in 2019 created a state apprenticeship agency that will now serve as the central hub for certifying and managing apprenticeships here in Alabama.

AOA will now be able to certify not only Registered Apprenticeship Programs but the new Industry Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPS). The new IRAPs are for apprenticeships in more non-traditional business sectors such as tech companies or healthcare.

We have taken these five feeder roads and merged them into our “Workforce Superhighway” that ultimately leads the state to the goal of Success Plus, Governor Kay Ivey’s plan to have more than 500,000 credentialed workers in Alabama by 2025.

This new crop of workers and those who are looking for a new direction should be able to effortlessly travel the new “Workforce Super Highway” with easy access and exits through the state’s new portal known as AlabamaWorks! Please see www.alabamaworks.com when you are ready.

Ed Castile is the Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Workforce Development Divison and Director of AIDT

38 mins ago

Marsh: ‘No appetite whatsoever for any kind of Medicaid expansion’

For anyone holding out hope that Republicans in the state legislature would come around on so-called Medicaid expansion as a solution to any perceived rural health care woes, you may want to consider other policy options.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” Marsh dismissed the expansion of Medicaid rolls in Alabama as an option in the near term. However, he said there other options that could be offered.

“There’s no appetite whatsoever for any kind of Medicaid expansion,” Marsh said. “I can tell you that. I know the Democrats are rallying around that. I can tell you the Republicans are not for expanding Medicaid.”

“Now, the rural health care issue – we’ve had meetings,” he continued. “We’ve had meetings on rural hospitals. We’ll continue to work with the hospital administration and association to talk about possible solutions, some of which – maybe it’s not a hospital, maybe it’s an EMA facility that gets people quick to a hospital in another adjoining county. There are things we’ve got to look at, but it won’t be Medicaid expansion.”

Marsh also questioned the notion that the solution to rural health care offerings was hospitals in all 67 counties.

“I don’t know how big this problem really is,” he added. “A lot of times when I get in the topic of rural health care, it’s not about health care. It’s about jobs. In some cases, in rural areas – hospitals are the biggest employer. But to me, number one, health care is health care. Do you really need it there? Is it providing a service in that area? If it doesn’t make sense, and quite honestly, I don’t think we need to have a hospital in every county. We’ve got to be fiscally responsible. If they don’t have a hospital, make sure they have quick access to a hospital through EMA or other entities we can work on to provide health care.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

2 hours ago

Alabama Dep. of Corrections K-9 officer dies in line of duty

The Alabama Department of Corrections on Thursday announced that K-9 Officer “Hooch,” a Beagle, has died in the line of duty serving the people of the state.

The department tweeted that it “is deeply saddened to share that while tracking a lead for a fellow law enforcement agency today, K-9 Officer Hooch the Beagle lost his life in the line of duty in a vehicle accident. We will miss you, Hooch.”

More information was not immediately available.

This comes after Jake, another Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 officer, died earlier this year after being exposed to a substance believed to be synthetic marijuana while participating in a prison contraband raid.

Jake was given a burial with full honors.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

7 Things: Giuliani associates with ties to Ukraine arrested, Trump slams Sessions again, Zeigler/Ivey drama and more …

7. The gas tax is “working”

  • The Alabama Department of Transportation and Governor Kay Ivey have released a list of the current road projects in the state that will be funded by the increased gas tax.
  • A total of 28 city and county road projects will be funded with $30.1 million. The projects must begin within the next two years but are expected to start next year.

6. TVC is backing Space Command in Huntsville

  • The Tennessee Valley Corridor organization has sent a letter to the Secretary of Defense Mark Espy arguing that the U.S. Space Command headquarters should be located at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, instead of in other locations in Colorado or California.
  • The letter stated that Redstone “is an ideal location for the new headquarters for a wide variety of reasons, including infrastructure, proximity to existing Defense Department and civilian space organizations and highly skilled workforce in space technology.” The TVC represents 12 congressional districts within Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama and Virginia.

5. El Paso shooter pleads not guilty

  • On Thursday, the 21-year-old who went into a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and opened fire, killing 22 people, pleaded not guilty during an initial hearing. He’s already confessed to the shooting to Dallas police as well as saying that he targeted Mexicans.
  • Prosecutors will be seeking the death penalty, and the Department of Justice called the mass shooting domestic terrorism. About two dozen people were also injured in the shooting and two of them are still in the hospital.

4. Biden is still leading, but Warren is catching up

  • The latest Fox News poll shows that in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, former Vice President Joe Biden is still leading with 32 points and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) isn’t far behind with 22 points.
  • Whereas Warren has gained six points since last month’s poll, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has lost one point, putting him at 17 points, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) only has 5 points and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is at 4 points.

3. Zeigler vs. Ivey

  • After State Auditor Jim Zeigler and Governor Kay Ivey qualified for the Place 1 delegate position on President Donald Trump’s 2020 Republican National Convention, Zeigler sent out a press release suggesting that Ivey only signed up to run after Zeigler was qualified.
  • Zeigler promised in his press release that this year, the campaigns for the delegate spot will likely draw attention, and said that Ivey “has not yet challenged me to a debate,” but the Alabama Republican Party has confirmed that Ivey was actually qualified before Zeigler, and Ivey paid her qualifying fee and filled out all of her forms before he did.

2. Jeff Sessions is just trying to enjoy the day, Trump is being petty

  • During an interview with Sebastian Gorka with the Daily Caller, President Donald Trump took aim at former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the first senator to endorse him, saying that Sessions “was an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama…. And I just wish he’d never endorsed me.”
  • Elaina Plott from the Atlantic reached out to get Sessions’ reaction to Trump’s comments, and Sessions told Plott that he didn’t have a comment, and he’s just enjoying a “beautiful Alabama October day.”

1. Two Guiliani associates arrested

  • As the president is embroiled in a Ukraine phonecall “scandal,” his personal lawyer, and a key player in that matter, Rudy Giuliani was having lunch with two foreign businessmen with ties to Ukraine hours before they were arrested at an airport in Washington, D.C. on campaign finance issues.
  • The issues at hand do not involve President Donald Trump and the charges are that Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman used straw donors to donate to a super PAC to funnel money to former Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX), who was trying to get the ambassador to Ukraine removed “after several congressional colleagues reported to me that the current U.S. ambassador to Ukraine was disparaging President Trump to others as part of those official duties.”

 

4 hours ago

Jasper High students buying janitor new truck give God the credit: ‘He is making all of this possible’

Per local television reports, students at Jasper High School have nearly reached their fundraising goal to buy the school janitor a new truck. However, they are not personally taking credit for their deed, giving all the glory to God.

ABC 33/40 reported on Thursday that sophomores Preston Reed and Sam Hice wanted to celebrate Custodian Appreciation Week, which was last week, in a fitting way for Jasper High’s Travis Kennedy.

Kennedy, who has worked diligently at the school for over 20 years, reportedly drives his 1989 Ford Ranger approximately 4o miles round-trip every day from Winston County to Jasper. ABC 33/40 added that he does it all with “a smile on his face and keeps the school clean as a whistle.”

Since launching a fundraiser to get Kennedy a more reliable truck, the students have already raised almost $8,000. A local car dealership has generously agreed to match their funds raised dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000.

By his comments to ABC 33/40 alone, you can see why Kennedy is beloved.

“You can’t explain it,” he said. “You can’t explain it. You wish it was somebody else instead of you. I’d much rather see them be blessed. I’d rather have their friendship than this truck. I guarantee you.”

The students also displayed humble hearts.

“I hope people can realize that it is not just us pulling the string,” Hice told ABC 33/40. “It is God. It is really God. He is helping us, and he is making all of this possible.”

WVTM 13 also reported on this story Thursday.

Watch:

Update:

As of 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, the fundraiser had already picked up another $2,000+, putting the total raised at $10,287. 224 separate donations contributed to this total, which is still rising.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

