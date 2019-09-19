Ivey to undergo outpatient procedure with ‘very high rate of success’ after cancer discovered early
Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that she will undergo an outpatient procedure at UAB on Friday after a recent routine exam revealed she had a spot on her lung.
After more testing, “a tiny, isolated malignancy” was confirmed, meaning the spot was indicative of cancer.
The procedure and subsequent radiation treatments are not expected to interfere with her duties as governor, Ivey said in a statement.
Ivey said “this was discovered early, and it is very treatable.”
She added that the procedure “has a very high rate of success” and expressed great confidence in Alabama being “home to some of the world’s leading physicians.”
The governor welcomes prayers and support from around the state.
Ivey’s full statement as follows:
Throughout my life, I am constantly reminded that I have so much for which to be thankful; God has been incredibly gracious to me.
One of the highest honors you have given me is serving as your governor.
Because I always shoot straight with you, I want to share a recent challenge that has been placed in front of me.
Within the past few weeks, during a routine exam, my longtime family physician discovered a spot on my lung that was unusual. Additional tests confirmed that this was, indeed, a tiny, isolated malignancy.
The good news is I am one of the fortunate ones where this was discovered early, and it is very treatable.
The better news is Alabama is home to some of the world’s leading physicians. My team of doctors have assured me this treatment has a very high rate of success and will have a minimal impact on my schedule.
Tomorrow morning, I will travel to UAB for an outpatient procedure, which will allow me to soon begin a series of specialized radiation treatments. None of this will prevent me from continuing to serve as your governor and doing the work you elected me to do.
Naturally, I welcome your prayers and your support. Just as so many others who have been affected by cancer, I am confident of God’s plan and purpose for my life and feel extremely fortunate this was caught so early.
May God continue to bless each of you and the great state of Alabama.
Update 2:30 p.m.:
The governor also released a video message to the public.
Update 2:58 p.m.:
Dr. William P. Saliski, Jr. D.O. with the Montgomery Pulmonary Consultants provided Yellowhammer News with the following statement regarding Ivey:
“Governor Kay Ivey was referred to me to review an abnormal spot on her lung. A biopsy was performed and pathology results revealed a small, isolated malignancy. Upon consultation with our cancer team and reviewing all options available, Governor Ivey determined that these minimal radiation treatments are her preference. Governor Ivey has opted for the least invasive treatment which has an excellent cure rate. I expect her to make a full recovery.”
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn