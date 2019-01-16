Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed named to national GOPAC advisory board 22 mins ago / News
Bradley Byrne: We need term limits 2 hours ago / News
Auburn University’s online programs ranked among the best in the nation 2 hours ago / News
Roby: ‘I won’t stop fighting until our laws and policies protect life at every stage’ 3 hours ago / News
Ivey, Airbus leaders break ground on Mobile’s A220 manufacturing facility 3 hours ago / News
Mobile Chick-fil-A opens on a Sunday to grant boy’s wish 4 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Alabama House of Representatives releases committee assignments 5 hours ago / News
Judge rules against Tuscaloosa’s car search policy 6 hours ago / News
Jo Bonner discusses Kay Ivey’s Wilcox County roots, new term agenda in one-on-one interview 7 hours ago / News
Mo Brooks: Democrats ‘aiding and abetting’ illegal immigrants killing Americans 8 hours ago / National Politics
7 Things: Democrats decline to meet with Trump as shutdown hits 26 days, Alabama appears to be in danger of losing a congressional seat, monuments law ruled unconstitutional and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
Del Marsh on 2020: ‘I am looking at the U.S. Senate’ 9 hours ago / News
Big changes coming to Montgomery in 2019 10 hours ago / News
Funeral services set for murdered Birmingham Police Sgt. Wytasha Carter 11 hours ago / News
Aderholt named ranking member of appropriations subcommittee critical to north Alabama’s economy 1 day ago / News
Is Doug Jones a foot soldier in the Democrat Civil War for taking a shot at liberal darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? 1 day ago / Opinion
Trump AG nominee: Sessions ‘probably did the right thing’ in recusing himself from Russia probe 1 day ago / National Politics
State Sen. Gerald Allen responds to judge striking down Alabama Memorial Preservation Act — ‘Judges are not kings’ 1 day ago / News
Judge voids Alabama law protecting Confederate monuments 1 day ago / News
Alabama Farmers Federation supports Ivey’s inaugural book drive by donating accurate ag books 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

Ivey, Airbus leaders break ground on Mobile’s A220 manufacturing facility

On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey joined leaders of Airbus, top local officials and others at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley for a groundbreaking ceremony to launch construction of the company’s new A220 aircraft manufacturing facility.

The assembly line is expected to satisfy the strong and growing U.S. demand for the A220 aircraft, the newest offering in Airbus’ commercial aircraft product line, and create more than 400 full-time jobs in Mobile.

“This is a great day for Mobile and for Alabama,” Ivey said in a press release. “Airbus’ growth plans will not only create new jobs for Alabamians but also strengthen the bonds that have developed between the global aerospace company and our state. Alabama has a long history in flight and, as this project shows, a bright future in the aviation industry.”

Airbus CEO Tom Enders led the celebration and welcomed attendees including Airbus and other industry executives, Airbus manufacturing employees, state and national dignitaries and local community leaders.

Airbus manufactures A320 Family aircraft in Mobile, as well as helicopters and satellites elsewhere in the U.S. It also operates an engineering center in Mobile, as well other facilities across the nation.

Jeff Knittel, chairman and CEO of Airbus Americas, said that Airbus’ expansion in the United States reflects the company’s growing partnerships with customers, as well as with American supplier-partners and the communities in which the company operates across the U.S., like coastal Alabama.

“Our partnerships are growing again with the addition of an A220 manufacturing facility that will employ some 400 more employees at full rate,” Knittel outlined. “Together we’ve already put Mobile on the map in the world of global aviation, and together we are making a new mark for the future.”

The new assembly line, which is the company’s second U.S.-based commercial aircraft production facility, will be located at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley adjacent to the A320 Family production line and will facilitate assembly of A220-100 and A220-300 aircraft for U.S. customers.

Aircraft production is planned to begin in quarter three of this year, with first delivery of a Mobile-assembled A220 aircraft scheduled for 2020. The new A220 production facility will be complete by next year.

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said that the A220 assembly line project represents an important milestone for the state’s robust and expanding aerospace sector.

“Airbus’ decision to launch production of A220 aircraft at a new assembly line in Mobile will act as a powerful catalyst for sustained growth in an industrial sector that is key to Alabama’s future,” Canfield explained. “Airbus’ expanding presence in the Mobile aerospace cluster will spark significant job creation and spur additional aerospace investment in the region for many years.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

22 mins ago

Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed named to national GOPAC advisory board

Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) on Wednesday was named to GOPAC’s 2019 Legislative Leaders Advisory Board.

GOPAC is a federal 527 organization dedicated to educating and electing a new generation of Republican leaders.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Reed said, “GOPAC is committed to advancing ideas at the state and federal level that will spur job creation, rein in government spending, and ensure that future generations inherit a free and prosperous nation, so it is an honor to serve on GOPAC’s advisory board with legislative leaders from across the country.”

He added, “The exchange of policy ideas—hearing about what’s working in other states, and sharing what we have done well in Alabama—is tremendously valuable.”

359
Keep reading 359 WORDS

Members of the Legislative Leaders Advisory Board promote ideas they are championing by addressing elected officials, candidates and members at GOPAC events and via its digital program. In addition, they nominate a promising state legislator for the Emerging Leaders Program and provide updates on key legislative and political developments.

This is the second consecutive year that Reed has been tapped for this leadership position.

“Our Advisory Board Members are essential in our efforts to educate and elect leaders focused on Americans’ personal and economic security,” GOPAC Chairman David Avella said in a press release.

GOPAC describes its mission as follows:

Since 1978, GOPAC has been a force in America because we realize Republicans must champion the ideas that unite voters around a vision of creating jobs, getting government spending under control, making government more effective, and keeping America safe. This is why Republicans turn to GOPAC for coaching and best practices on effective ways to communicate conservative ideas and solutions.

GOPAC has proven success at building a healthy roster of prepared and tested Republican leaders ready to run for higher office. GOPAC is committed to identifying and supporting the next generation of Republican leaders by:

  • Advancing Free Market Conservatism: Each year GOPAC hosts three premium events to bring together legislative, industry, and community leaders to discuss conservative solutions to the challenges our country and states face. These multi-day conferences feature public policy briefings, issue discussions, leadership training, and networking opportunities.
  • Teaching Best Practices: GOPAC works with experienced political professionals to determine and teach effective campaign strategies through online video presentations known as “Imagine. Share. Impact.”
  • Teaming with Our Legislative Leaders Advisory Board: Composed of State Senate and House leadership, the Advisory Board helps promote the ideas and policies being implemented at the state level, as well as assist with electing a new generation of Republican leaders.
  • Analyzing Elections and Supporting Promising Candidates in Competitive Races: GOPAC provides financial support to promising Republican candidates in competitive federal, state, and local elections nationwide.

Reed was integral in the Alabama Senate Republican Caucus’ electoral success in the 2018 cycle.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Bradley Byrne: We need term limits

On Wednesday, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) announced the introduction of a proposed amendment to the Constitution to impose term limits on members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.

House Joint Resolution 25 would amend the Constitution to limit Congressional service to six two-year House terms and two six-year Senate terms, or 12 years in each case.

The legislation has been referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary.

In a statement, Byrne said, “Seats in Congress belong to the American people, not any single elected official. Our Founding Fathers never expected individuals to make a career out of Congressional service, and term limits will allow us to keep fresh blood and ideas in the halls of Congress.”

83
Keep reading 83 WORDS

This is the latest action in Byrne’s long-standing pledge to support term limits, as he cosponsored similar amendments in the 113th, 114th, and 115th Congress.

“When I first ran for Congress, I pledged to support term limits, and I remain committed to that promise. I urge my colleagues in Congress to support this legislation to ensure the power remains with the people, not the government,” Byrne added.

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
2 hours ago

Auburn University’s online programs ranked among the best in the nation

According to U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 Best Online Program rankings released on Tuesday, Auburn University’s online graduate programs are among the best in the nation.

The university’s online programs that received high marks include the Harbert College of Business’ MBA program at No. 9 and non-MBA, No. 13; Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, No. 12; and College of Education, No. 22

Harbert College was also ranked No. 5 on U.S. News & World Report’s list of Best Online MBA Programs for Veterans and No. 7 among the Best Online Graduate Business Programs for Veterans, while the College of Education ranks No. 6 among Best Online Education Programs for Veterans. The College of Engineering’s computer science and software engineering online program came in at No. 20 among Best Online Graduate Information Technology Programs.

189
Keep reading 189 WORDS

“Online education remains a vital part of our academic mission as we continue to build high-quality, competitive programs that support the changing needs of working professionals and students,” Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Bill Hardgrave said in a news release. “These rankings recognize our institution’s commitment to expanding educational access while maintaining the academic rigor and integrity of an Auburn degree.”

More than 300 online courses are taught each year by more than 150 Auburn faculty members. The university also offers three online undergraduate completer programs – a bachelor of science in business administration, an RN to BSN, and a bachelor of computer science – for students and professionals who have some college credits and want to complete their degrees with Auburn.

The data found in the U.S. News & World Report’s rankings are based on each program’s reputation, admissions selectivity and faculty credentials, with some consideration of other factors that can improve online learning. The only programs considered for the rankings were those with required coursework that could be completed via distance education.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
3 hours ago

Roby: ‘I won’t stop fighting until our laws and policies protect life at every stage’

Representative Martha Roby (AL-2) spoke on the House floor Wednesday to commemorate the 2019 March for Life, which will take place in Washington, D.C. this Friday.

In her speech, Roby thanked and encouraged march participants and paid tribute to the unborn lives lost by abortion in the 45 years following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

“45 years ago this month, the Supreme Court of the United States offered its infamous Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion on demand in this country,” Roby said. “Since that 1973 ruling, more than 60 million unborn children have had their lives terminated by abortion. To say this is a tragedy is an understatement.

“Our pro-life momentum is strong, especially during this time each year, but our work is far from being complete. I won’t stop fighting until our laws and policies protect life at every stage,” she emphasized.

405
Keep reading 405 WORDS

Watch:

The full text of Roby’s remarks as prepared follows:

Mr. Speaker, 45 years ago this month, the Supreme Court of the United States offered its infamous Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion on demand in this country.

While many abortion activists celebrate this anniversary as a victory for so-called “women’s health,” it represents a particularly somber occasion for those of us who advocate for life.

Since that 1973 ruling, more than 60 million unborn children in this country have had their lives terminated by abortion. To say this is a tragedy is an understatement.

Mr. Speaker, it is no secret that I am unapologetically pro-life. I believe life begins at conception and that we should work harder to build a culture that values life at every stage.

While not everyone shares my convictions about life or on certain policies surrounding rights of unborn children, our pro-life momentum is still strong.

This Friday, thousands of Americans will gather just outside this building on the National Mall to participate in this year’s March for Life, an annual event where the pro-life community comes together to advocate for the lives and rights of unborn children.

Some of the activists gathered here on Friday will have traveled from Alabama’s Second District, as far as 900 miles, to stand up for life.

So, Mr. Speaker, I want to take this opportunity to send a message to the thousands of pro-life marchers, especially those from Southeast Alabama I have the privilege of representing in Congress: Thank you for your dedication to this most worthy cause.
It is our responsibility to speak out for those who cannot yet speak for themselves. I am deeply grateful for your commitment to this incredibly important duty, and I, along with my pro-life colleagues here in Congress, stand with you.

My promise to you is that I will continue to use this platform that I have been given to be a vocal advocate for the unborn. I will continue to join you in defending the defenseless.

Our momentum is strong, especially during this time each year, but our work is far from being complete. I won’t stop fighting until our laws and policies protect life at every stage, and I hope you won’t either.

Thank you, Mr. Speaker. I yield back.

The 2019 March for Life schedule of events is available here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Mobile Chick-fil-A opens on a Sunday to grant boy’s wish

While Chick-fil-A is known for going above and beyond in serving customers, one franchise location in Mobile just steered their southern hospitality into unchartered territory.

“CBS This Morning” shared the story Tuesday in what has quickly become a viral Facebook post.

Elijah Sprague, a teenage boy with autism and cerebral palsy, dreamed of working at Chick-fil-A. So, to make his special wish come true, they opened on a Sunday for his 14th birthday celebration.

166
Keep reading 166 WORDS

Watch:

Elijah’s uncle manages the Mobile Chick-fil-A location on Airport Blvd. near University Blvd., and when he asked the owner if they could open up for the boy’s special day, the owner “said of course – they had to make Elijah’s dream come true,” the Facebook video outlined.

During this special Sunday service, approximately 40 friends were handed cookies by Elijah as they used the drive-through window.

Spending time with the people he loves while working at the restaurant he loves, Elijah had one very happy birthday. And, for a little boy that was given only a year to live at birth, his miracle story keeps on growing.

Now, his mom wanted to share this story to emphasize to people that kids with special needs are much more than that; their abilities outweigh their disabilities, and their love shines through.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less