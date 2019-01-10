Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Mo Brooks: Ocasio-Cortez ‘somewhat nutty,’ ‘has a low respect’ in DC by GOP and Dems 45 mins ago / National Politics
Speaker Mac McCutcheon on gas tax, infrastructure: ‘It’s a shame’ we have not addressed the issue in over 25 years 1 hour ago / News
7 Things: Trump walks out of meeting with Schumer and Pelosi, Democrat ‘false flag’ operations didn’t stop in Alabama in 2017, Alabama congressmen support Trump on the border and more … 2 hours ago / Analysis
Airbus hiring 600 new employees for Mobile manufacturing facility 3 hours ago / News
Tucker Carlson: ‘Jeff Sessions was the single-most impressive member of the Senate’ 4 hours ago / News
Alabama’s federal employees affected by shutdown can apply for unemployment benefits 5 hours ago / National Politics
Red Tail Scholarship Foundation honors legacy of Tuskegee Airmen 17 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Shelby selected to first full term as powerful appropriations chair 17 hours ago / News
Alabama Senate committee assignments announced 17 hours ago / News
Marsh: Washington politicians toy with American security 18 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Mo Brooks: Border security fight about trying to ‘prevent the deaths of thousands of Americans each year’ 19 hours ago / News
Byrne writes letter to Trump praising border security speech 19 hours ago / National Politics
Gulf State Park named Alabama’s Attraction of the Year 20 hours ago / News
Cliff Sims to embark on high-profile Team of Vipers media tour 22 hours ago / National Politics
BP approves expansion of Gulf oil project 23 hours ago / News
Former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford dies at 72 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Trump calls immigration a national security threat, interesting poll numbers for Trump in Alabama, Marsh and McCutcheon re-elected to lead the Alabama legislature and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
‘Obstruction or construction’: ALGOP calls on Doug Jones to support border security funding 1 day ago / News
Alabama officials praise Trump border security speech — ‘Nothing immoral about a nation choosing to protect its borders’ 1 day ago / National Politics
Maori Davenport rule? State Rep. Kyle South has bill drafted to bring oversight, accountability to AHSAA 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

Airbus hiring 600 new employees for Mobile manufacturing facility

On Wednesday, Airbus posted its first manufacturing job openings for production of the A220 in Mobile.

In total, the company expects to hire approximately 600 new employees over the next 18 months.

The positions posted are the first wave of production jobs and include aircraft structure/installation mechanics, installers for aircraft cabin furnishings and aircraft electricians.

In a social media post, Airbus outlined, “Successful candidates for all positions will participate in several weeks of training at AIDT and some candidates will receive on-the-job training in our Mirabel, Canada facility before returning to Mobile. Production on the first aircraft begins in Q3 2019.”

In addition to the positions for the new A220 production facility, Airbus is also hiring for similar production positions in its current A320 production facility in Mobile.

Job listings with full descriptions can be found here.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) commented, “Southwest Alabama continues to thrive economically, led by strong investment from companies such as [Airbus] in our state. Alabama: 200 years strong, and getting stronger.”

State Senator Chris Elliot (R-Daphne) also celebrated the announcement, calling it “[m]ore great economic news for Coastal Alabama.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

45 mins ago

Mo Brooks: Ocasio-Cortez ‘somewhat nutty,’ ‘has a low respect’ in DC by GOP and Dems

In a Wednesday interview on Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show,” Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) criticized freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), calling her “somewhat nutty” and advising that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have “low respect” for her.

Host Matt Murphy asked Brooks to respond to remarks Ocasio-Cortez made following President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night Oval Office address. Ocasio-Cortez said those coming across the United States’ southern border illegally were “acting more American than any person who seeks to keep them out ever will be.”

305
Keep reading 305 WORDS

The Republican from north Alabama did not hold back in his criticism of the Bronx Democrat.

“I’m not sure who she is referring to,” Brooks told Murphy. “She is somewhat nutty. She has a low respect in Washington, DC by both parties, I might add.”

Brooks continued, “However, she does have influence with a significant segment of the American public, particularly the far left-wing radical segment of the Democratic Party. And so, you cannot ignore her voice. She is also very symbolic of where the Democratic Party as a whole is headed nationally.”

“If you want people up here who care more about illegal aliens than dead Americans, and higher taxes on Americans to support through welfare illegal aliens and their families, then Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is who you want to elect. Apparently in New York – those folks up there, they care more about illegal aliens than they do about Americans,” he said.

“And here’s the problem – we can’t afford it,” Brooks added. “We don’t have enough money to support the entire world. But that is the mindset of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and virtually every Democrat congressman and senator I’m aware of. There may be an exception, but if so that person is low in the foxhole because they don’t want the radical elements of the Democratic Party to know about it because they might lose their next Democrat primary.”


This came the same day that Brooks delivered a fiery House floor speech on border security, saying that ongoing negotiations over funding for a physical barrier on the United States’ southern border is a matter of life or death for “thousands of Americans each year.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
1 hour ago

Speaker Mac McCutcheon on gas tax, infrastructure: ‘It’s a shame’ we have not addressed the issue in over 25 years

In an interview that aired Wednesday on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, State House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) stressed the need for the legislature to address infrastructure, presumably through an increase in the gas tax that has not been raised since 1992.

McCutcheon argued the state’s quality of life was on the line given infrastructure was an ingredient of Alabama’s economic growth and noted that the states bordering Alabama have moved to address their transportation woes.

The Madison County Republican also addressed the politics of a gas tax hike, noting that it was not something candidates were shy about during the 2018 election cycle.

507
Keep reading 507 WORDS

“This is an issue that affects the people of Alabama and our quality of life, and our economic growth,” he said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “It is something that we have not addressed in over 25 years. It’s a shame that we have waited that long, but we have. Now we’re getting to the point where we cannot continue to just kick the can down the road. It’s a difficult, tough issue to address. But all of our surrounding states are addressing this issue. They’re improving their infrastructure needs, and we cannot sit here and fall behind when it comes to trying to compete for business and move our state forward. So, we’re at the point where this is an issue that must be addressed.”

“We talked about this on the campaign trail,” he continued. “Members running for office – they know that this is an issue, and we’re going to try to get as many facts and information out there to members and the public. We’re still working on a piece of legislation that we’re going to present. We haven’t got all the t’s crossed, and the i’s dotted, if you will.”

“But we’re looking at the transportation infrastructure plan, and it’s more — I hope people understand, as long as it has been that we’ve addressed our transportation needs, this is more than just a tax at the pump,” McCutcheon added. “This is an investment in our state. It’s one of the largest investments the people of Alabama invest in, and we’ve got to approach it from the standpoint that we’d like to have legislative input into the highway projects and the process. We want to work closely with the governor. We’ve got to look at the revenue streams we’re going to have available. We’re looking at the possibility of having federal dollars that we can match. Then at the end of the day, the way Washington is going – if they can’t do anything for us, it’s going to be on the state of Alabama to do what we need to do to fix our roads. There’s a lot of issues out there, but we’re going to address it.”

McCutcheon, who in addition to his speaker duties represents Alabama State House District 25 which includes Huntsville City, Madison City and East Limestone County, pointed to widening I-565 from I-65 to and through the city of Huntsville, Alabama Highway 53 from Madison County to the Tennessee-Alabama state line, U.S. Highway 72 east of Huntsville in the direction of Scottsboro and Winchester Road beyond the New Market area as places for improvement in and around his district.

“We’ve got some major arteries – I’m not even talking about some of the bridges we’ve got on some of our rural roads that need to be fixed that are on restriction now,” he added. “We’ve got plenty of projects in our area that need to be worked on.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
2 hours ago

7 Things: Trump walks out of meeting with Schumer and Pelosi, Democrat ‘false flag’ operations didn’t stop in Alabama in 2017, Alabama congressmen support Trump on the border and more …

7. Alabama lawmakers are seeking a legislative solution to the embarrassing situation with Maori Davenport’s situation with the Alabama High School Athletic Association 

— The AHSAA suspended the star player over an errant payment from USA Basketball and has, up to this point, refused to revisit the case stating the current rules don’t allow it.

— Rep. Kyle South (R-Fayette) has proposed legislation that would address the suspension and the current make-up of the AHSAA board by forcing all eligibility issues to be addressed by the State Board of Education and require 25 percent of those on the board to be appointed by the same board.

6. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) calls President Trump racist; Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) calls her “somewhat nutty

645
Keep reading 645 WORDS

— Ocasio-Cortez originally hinted that the president was a racist and talking about dog whistles. She has now doubled-down with some factually inaccurate claims about the president defending Neo-Nazis who murdered a woman in Charlottesville, calling Mexicans “rapists,” banning Muslims and ending her tweet with calling the president is a “racist.”

— Rep. Brooks stated he believes that she is held in low regard in DC, even if she is a darling of the far left and the media. Brooks said, “She is somewhat nutty. She has a low respect in Washington, DC by both parties, I might add. However, she does have influence with a significant segment of the American public.”

5. Former State Representative Ed Henry changes plea to guilty on charges of Medicaid fraud

— Henry has given notice that he plans to change his plea from not guilty to guilty in a federal case, which indicates that a plea deal has been brokered.

— The original charges surrounded allegations of kickbacks and a conspiracy to defraud Medicaid. It alleged a company owned by Henry that provided chronic care management to patients charged the doctor substantially less than the previous firm that had the chronic care services contract but they would get a bigger reimbursement from Medicaid.

4. While the government is shut down over $5 billion dollars, the Center for Immigration Studies says illegal immigration will cost the United States $164 billion over a decade

— Their analysis indicates that the average cost of an illegal immigrant for taxpayers is $82,191 over the course of their lifetime. Another analysis by the Institute for Defense Analyses says there are 1.95 to 2.28 interactions between illegal immigrants and law enforcement for every successful illegal crossing, which means there were 170,000 to 200,000 successful illegal crossings in 2018.

— CIS argues that the U.S. would be able to pay for the border wall if it was able to stop three to four percent of would-be illegal immigrants on the U.S./Mexico border. It is currently estimated that 60,000 come in a month and 2 million will enter over the next decade.

3. Alabama congressmen support President Donald Trump and his position on the government shutdown and border issues 

— Rep. Bradley Byrne wrote Trump a letter voicing support for his border speech telling the president, “[T]hank you for standing up for our communities and for the American people. Please know that this Member of Congress will stand with you to see your proposals enacted into law.”

— Rep. Mo Brooks laid out the dangers of illegal immigration in a speech on the floor of the United State House of Representatives where he stated, “[O]ver the past two years, illegal aliens have averaged 50,000 physical assaults, 15,000 sex crimes, and 2,000 killings per year . . . all in America!”

2. Democrat “false flag” operations did not end in Alabama’s U.S. Senate special election — they went on in 2018 as well

— Tech billionaire Reid Hoffman, who funded the efforts to mislead voters and suppress Republican turnout in Alabama, also created misleading Facebook pages appearing to be disgruntled conservatives, going as far as to purchase ads to perpetuate their fraud.

— The pages were managed by American Engagement Technologies, founded by Obama operatives and used the “The Daily Real” and “Today’s Nation” to buy ads that deceptively encouraged GOP voters to skip the midterm elections.

1. President Trump walks out on negotiations declaring it “a total waste of time“; Trump heads to the border today

— After dueling speeches on the status of the border and the government shutdown, the principal players met in a White House meeting that ended with the resident saying “Bye bye” and walking out.

— President Trump reportedly asked Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she would give him funds for his border wall if he would end the government shutdown. When she said she would not, he walked out.

Show less
4 hours ago

Tucker Carlson: ‘Jeff Sessions was the single-most impressive member of the Senate’

Wednesday on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson, author of “Ship of Fools,” praised Alabama native Jeff Sessions, who served two decades in the U.S. Senate before becoming U.S. attorney general for President Donald Trump.

Late in 2018, after a tumultuous tenure as attorney general, Sessions left the Department of Justice.

When asked if there were any Democratic or Republican politicians that he thought were coming up with solutions to improve the lot of the middle class, Carlson immediately named Sessions.

172
Keep reading 172 WORDS

Carlson described Alabama’s former U.S. senator as “totally sincere,” and as “the single-most impressive member of the Senate.”

“You know, the guy who always impressed me most with his sincerity and thoughtfulness and deep personal integrity – and the degree to which he meant it, he wasn’t a phony at all, he was totally sincere – I know him well, actually was a senator from Alabama called Jeff Sessions, who made the mistake of becoming attorney general and was totally attacked and discredited – not entirely, but mostly unfairly I thought,” Carlson said on Thursday’s “The Jeff Poor Show.” “But it sort of obscured the fact that Sessions was Trump long before Trump.”

“Sessions really understood what had gone wrong with the country’s economy with the attitudes of its ruling class,” he added. “Jeff Sessions was the single-most impressive member of the Senate I always thought, and I still think that.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
5 hours ago

Alabama’s federal employees affected by shutdown can apply for unemployment benefits

On Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) announced that federal employees in the state who have been furloughed due to the partial government shutdown can apply for unemployment compensation benefits.

Employees who are not working due to the shutdown can apply online or by calling 1-866-234-5382.

Furloughed employees must meet state eligibility requirements, which can be found on page four of the “Rights & Responsibilities Handbook.”

In Alabama, weekly unemployment compensation benefits range from a minimum of $45 to a maximum of $265 and are available for up to 26 weeks.

190
Keep reading 190 WORDS

“There are thousands of federal employees in Alabama who are expected to be impacted by this shutdown,” Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said in a press release. “Should these workers need assistance during this time, I would encourage them to apply for unemployment compensation benefits.”

According to November 2018 data, 53,200 workers were counted as federal employees in Alabama. Since the beginning of the shutdown on December 22, ADOL has received approximately 242 unemployment compensation benefit applications from federal workers, including those affected by the shutdown and those who were laid off for other reasons.

Employees should be prepared to provide verification of their wages, as ADOL may not be able to confirm wages with affected federal agencies. Valid documents include pay stubs or W-2s.

Should the affected employees receive back pay at a later date, any benefits received would need to be repaid to ADOL, as required by law. Payment plans can be arranged by contacting the agency.

More information and frequently asked questions from ADOL on the partial shutdown can be found here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less