Mobile Chick-fil-A opens on a Sunday to grant boy’s wish

While Chick-fil-A is known for going above and beyond in serving customers, one franchise location in Mobile just steered their southern hospitality into unchartered territory.

“CBS This Morning” shared the story Tuesday in what has quickly become a viral Facebook post.

Elijah Sprague, a teenage boy with autism and cerebral palsy, dreamed of working at Chick-fil-A. So, to make his special wish come true, they opened on a Sunday for his 14th birthday celebration.

Watch:

Elijah’s uncle manages the Mobile Chick-fil-A location on Airport Blvd. near University Blvd., and when he asked the owner if they could open up for the boy’s special day, the owner “said of course – they had to make Elijah’s dream come true,” the Facebook video outlined.

During this special Sunday service, approximately 40 friends were handed cookies by Elijah as they used the drive-through window.

Spending time with the people he loves while working at the restaurant he loves, Elijah had one very happy birthday. And, for a little boy that was given only a year to live at birth, his miracle story keeps on growing.

Now, his mom wanted to share this story to emphasize to people that kids with special needs are much more than that; their abilities outweigh their disabilities, and their love shines through.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn