AIDT to assist Airbus in hiring 600 new workers for Alabama growth

Airbus said it is working with AIDT to seek candidates to fill the first manufacturing positions at a new assembly line for A220 aircraft at the company’s production facility in Mobile. In addition, Airbus said it is hiring for production positions at its existing A320 Family aircraft manufacturing line on its Alabama campus.

Altogether, Airbus plans to add 600 new employees in Mobile over the next 18 months.



Open positions on both lines include aircraft structure/installation mechanics, aircraft cabin furnishings installers and aircraft electricians.

Successful candidates for all positions will participate in several weeks of preparation at AIDT, the state’s primary workforce development agency, in a combination of classroom instruction and on-the-job training.

“Airbus’ growth plans in Alabama underscore the strengths of the talented workforce that has already assembled more than 100 A320 family aircraft at the Mobile manufacturing facility,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“Alabamians take pride in their work, and building A220 aircraft in Mobile will be another major accomplishment for the state’s workforce.”

For a full job description of all the positions and to apply, go to this link.

AIDT’s contribution

AIDT has already played a major role in helping Airbus assemble and train a workforce at the company’s only U.S. manufacturing facility. In 2014, AIDT, part of the Alabama Department of Commerce, opened a $7 million training facility near the Airbus campus in Mobile.

“The addition of the new Airbus A220 family of aircraft in Mobile is proof that Alabama is well positioned with its workforce training to meet the needs of manufacturers all over the world,” said Ed Castile, director of AIDT and deputy secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“AIDT has worked with Airbus since the beginning, and we’re honored to continue our support,” he said. “Congratulations to Airbus and Bombardier. We’re proud that they chose to build this next-generation aircraft here.”

Airbus and Canada’s Bombardier finalized plans last year to form a joint venture to produce Bombardier’s C Series passenger jet, now called the Airbus A220.

The new A220 production facility will be at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley industrial complex, adjacent to Airbus’ A320 Family production line. It will build aircraft for U.S.-based customers.

The assembly line, which will create more jobs and further strengthen the aerospace industry, is part of Airbus’ strategy to enhance its global competitiveness by meeting the growing needs of its customers in the United States and elsewhere.

A220 aircraft assembly is planned to start in 2019, using a combination of the existing and expanded Airbus facilities at Brookley to enable the first A220 delivery from Mobile to take place in 2020.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility is planned for next week.

A permanent production process will be established upon completion of an A220 final assembly line building in 2020. Birmingham’s HPM was selected as program manager for the construction project, according to a November announcement.

HPM served as program manager for Airbus’ $600 million project to build its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Mobile, with work beginning in 2013. Airbus delivered its first Alabama-made A321 aircraft in 2016.

Airbus said some candidates for the new Alabama jobs will have the opportunity for on-the-job training with the company’s manufacturing team in Mirabel, Canada, before returning to Mobile.

Production on the first A220 aircraft begins in the third quarter.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)