3 hours ago

Is Greenland for sale?

President Trump recently suggested that the United States buy Greenland. Denmark emphasized that the world’s largest island is not for sale. Regardless of whether buying Greenland offers value, Mr. Trump’s proposal represents progress in international relations and raises interesting questions regarding property and markets.

This is not the first time we have inquired whether Denmark might sell Greenland; President Harry Truman asked in 1946. Land purchases clearly have precedent in American history: the Louisiana Purchase from France in 1803, the Alaska Purchase from Russia in 1867 and the Gadsden Purchase from Mexico in 1854.

Some commentators who engaged with President Trump’s proposal raised the question of an appropriate sale price. We would be purchasing the sovereignty of the territory, not each piece of property. Greenland would become a U.S. territory and the current property owners (presumably) could maintain ownership. (However, land claims under Mexican law in parts of Texas were ignored after Texas joined the Union.)

Throughout human history, kings, emperors and nations have taken land via military conquest, with payment in blood. America has also expanded via war, acquiring the future states of California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and parts of Colorado and New Mexico from Mexico and Puerto Rico from Spain. The American Revolution resulted in our first land acquisition, independence from England.

Wars have frequently redrawn the map of Europe. Germany seized the French provinces of Alsace and Lorraine after the Franco-Prussian War. France’s desire to reclaim these provinces helped ignite World War I.

Economic freedom begins with secure property rights. If you own something, others can only acquire with your voluntary consent. This produces the buying and selling of markets. Nations should deal with each other similarly, as opposed to through force and conquest.

Unfortunately, individuals and nations have often tried taking territory and other possessions by force (or by enslaving others). Might makes right has too often been the guiding principle.

Underestimation and discounting of the costs of war have encouraged nations to pursue conquest. Psychologists have documented the pervasive nature of overconfidence bias. The combatants in wars have often expected quick and easy victory, making conquest appear inexpensive. And the leaders who decide on war rarely do the fighting and dying.

Psychology also complicates the selling of land. People form sentimental attachments to family homes or farms and possess patriotic and nationalistic feelings. Sentimental attachments likely contribute to the use of eminent domain by governments to force sales. And Greenlanders do not want to lose their national identity as part of Denmark.

Selling land I think also touches fundamental views about how to live life. For thousands of years, people, tribes and nations have tried forcibly to take others’ land and possessions. People have long had to protect their possessions. We are likely hard-wired to stand our ground and protect what we own. And we also may perceive our self-interest as requiring fighting to protect what is ours.

Market exchange has arisen only recently in human history. A real estate developer’s offer to buy our land is not the same as a bully’s or bandit’s threats. Yet the deep connection many people feel to their land may make the offer sound like a threat. Sentimental attachments and perceived self-interest combine to make the price of purchasing land very high, when people are even willing to sell. People who want to use land for valuable purposes may rationalize using force to take it. Today this primarily occurs through eminent domain, which is far less disruptive for society than bloodshed.

Economic freedom requires secure ownership. Landowners can rightfully refuse even a very generous offer, and for any reason. Yet markets require that owners willingly sell land. That the world’s most powerful nation considers buying instead of conquering a territory is a testament to human progress. President Trump’s offer for Greenland may not be generous enough, but it certainly is not preposterous.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

1 hour ago

Attend Birmingham events to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women other than skin cancer. Many factors influence breast cancer risk, including advancing age. Although breast cancer is sometimes found after symptoms appear, many women with breast cancer have no symptoms. Regular mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat and before it progresses.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama has raised more than $8.7 million to support cancer research at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the UAB. The BCRFA helps ensure physicians and scientists can seize every opportunity for groundbreaking discovery and bring them directly to their patients.

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the BCRFA and local organizations are hosting events in and around Birmingham.

October: Full Moon Bar-B-Que’s Half-Moon Cookies for a Cause

The iconic half-moon cookie tins are going pink during October, and $3 from tin will be donated to the BCRFA. Order cookies at fullmoonbbq.com/bcrfa-cookie-tin-drive. Full Moon will donate 25% of proceeds from food sales at the Southside location on Friday, Oct. 11, and Friday, Oct. 18.

October: Cahaba Brewing Goes Pink for BCRFA

During the entire month, stop by Cahaba Brewing Company anytime as they go pink. Cahaba Brewing will have a tart cherry and hibiscus Berliner Weisse specially brewed for the month with a percentage of proceeds benefiting the BCRFA.

October: Ghost Train

Stop by Ghost Train Brewing Co. and a percentage of sales of Kaleidoscope Kettle Sour will benefit the BCRFA throughout the month.

October: The Cowfish’s TataTinis

Be sure to dine at The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar and order a TataTini throughout October. Cowfish is donating $2 to the BCRFA from every specialty pink martini.

October: Pink Ribbon Project

Throughout October, fire stations across the state will Go Pink! to support breast cancer research in Alabama throughout the month of October. More than a dozen stations across Alabama will sell specially designed Pink Ribbon Project T-shirts for $15 and $20. Proceeds will help the BCRFA provide seed dollars to secure national grants at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB. Click here for a list of participating fire stations.

October: Tameron Automotive Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

Tameron Automotive Group will donate $100 in support of breast cancer research for every new car sold during the month of October at Tameron Honda (1675 Montgomery Highway, Birmingham) and Tameron Hyundai (1595 Montgomery Highway, Birmingham). Tameron donates $25,000 each year through this October partnership.

October: Renasant Bank Fundraising Campaign

Renasant branches statewide will hold fundraisers for the BCRFA and accept donations from account holders throughout October. Renasant Mortgage will donate $50 for every mortgage closed in October with Renasant. Click here to find your local Renasant Bank branch.

October: Texas Roadhouse in Pelham

Throughout October, when dining at Texas Roadhouse, guests can donate money toward gift cards that will be given to the BCRFA to support its events and activities.

October: ARC Realty Blue Goes Pink

ARC Realty Blue will donate $25 to the BCRFA for each new property listing during October. Proceeds will support breast cancer research in Alabama.

October: Calera Goes Pink!

Join the city of Calera as its “Go Pink” citywide event with a golf tournament at Timberline on Sunday, Oct. 20 and culminating with the Calera High School football game Friday, Nov. 1, For details on how you can get involved, call the BCRFA at 205-996-5463.

October: Brighton Collectibles

Through Thursday, Oct. 31, Brighton Collectibles at The Summit will sell bracelets specially created to promote breast cancer awareness; $10 from each bracelet sale will be donated to the UAB Angel Squad. In addition, each Saturday in October, UAB Angel Squad members will be in the store from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to talk to customers about the importance of mammograms and breast self-awareness in the early detection of breast cancer.

Oct. 1: BCRFA’s Go Pink! T-shirt Sale

Short-sleeved and long-sleeved T-shirts will be for sale Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the second floor atrium of the North Pavilion Building at UAB. Short-sleeved shirts are $15 and long-sleeved are $20. Click here to see T-shirt designs.

Oct. 4: Jim ‘N Nick’s Angel Squad Breast Cancer Awareness Day

UAB’s Angel Squad members will be at Jim ‘N Nick’s restaurants throughout the Birmingham area from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 to promote breast cancer awareness and the importance of mammograms. They will be selling Jim ‘N Nick’s gift cards for $10, with half of proceeds supporting breast cancer patients at The Kirklin Clinic of UAB Hospital. Gift cards will be sold through the end of November.

Oct. 5-6: Bow-Up Against Breast Cancer

Heritage Archery Club and the BCRFA will host the eighth annual Bow-Up Against Breast Cancer 3D Archery Tournament to raise money for breast cancer research. Visit bow-up.org for more information and to register.

Oct. 7: Buffalo Wild Wings

On Monday, Oct. 7, 20% of sales from the Gardendale and Tuscaloosa Buffalo Wild Wings locations will go to the BCRFA.

Oct. 10: Charity Shopping Event at The Summit

Visit J. McLaughlin from noon to 5 p.m. and Kendra Scott from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Summit on Thursday, Oct. 10 for a charity shopping event, with a percentage benefiting the BCRFA.

Oct. 12: Race for the Cure

The 28th annual Komen North Central Alabama Race for the Cure will be on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Railroad Park beginning at 7 a.m. This event raises significant funds for the breast cancer movement. For more information on the event or to start a fundraising team, click here.

Oct. 12: Pink Luncheon Benefiting BCRFA

The 11th annual luncheon theme is “Crazy for a Cure Fiesta.” Make a minimum donation of $25 to the BCRFA, and head over on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy a buffet and prizes at the MSE Building Co. (5500 Derby Drive, Birmingham). RSVP at 205-833-9010.

Oct. 17: A Breast Cancer Lunch and Learn

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center will host a Breast Cancer Lunch and Learn on Thursday, Oct. 17 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Town Creek Community Center (15971 Main St.). RSVP to Donna Shanklin at 256-974-2464 by Friday, Oct. 11.

Oct. 19: PinkTopps

Looking to jump-start a healthy lifestyle after treatment? Join PinkTopps and the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the PinkTopps Resource and Wellness Center (1931 Third Ave. N., Suite A, Bessemer) from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for refreshments and a chance to learn more about how exercise can help.

Oct. 29: Charity Night at Rojo

Make plans to stop by Rojo Birmingham on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. to midnight, when 10% from all food and drink sales will go to the BCRFA.

Nov. 23: CrossFit Chelsea’s “Fight Like a Girl”

Head out to CrossFit Chelsea for the second annual “Fight Like a Girl,” a two-person, mixed-gender CrossFit team event raising funds and awareness for the BCRFA on Nov. 23.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

Rick Karle: Best quote of the football weekend goes to ex-Bama star Jalen Hurts

I’ve looked over the top quotes of the weekend and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts gets my vote as the best.

Asked about the prospects of playing in a huge game such as the Red River Rivalry next weekend, when his Sooners will face the Texas Longhorns, Hurts responded, “I played in the Iron Bowl … I think I’ll be alright.”

I know that he has moved on to OU from Tuscaloosa, but I still love this #BuiltByBama guy.

Do you?

Watch:

RELATED: Shaun Alexander on life, love and loss — ‘We will see her again, worshiping God together’

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

2 hours ago

Alabama doctor competes at World Triathlon Championship

As a teenager, Donnelly Howard never thought she would grow up to become one of the best triathletes in the world.

“I was a ballerina through college and was a bookworm, so I never really thought of myself as a competitive athlete.”

The Mobile doctor’s love of running, though, is what encouraged her to start competing in races a few years ago, pushing her to become of the country’s best triathletes. She earned a spot on Team USA at the Grand Final World Triathlon Championship held a few weeks ago in Lausanne, Switzerland.

“It was amazing,” Howard said. “The thing I loved the most was the camaraderie among the U.S. athletes. For an amateur athlete, they treat it like the Olympics: you do team-related events the whole weekend, and it starts with the parade of nations with your team. The races are incredibly competitive but so much fun. It’s such an honor to be a part of it.”

Howard finished 35th at the world championship in her age group, a result she says “leaves room for improvement” but was cushioned by having her husband with her.

“When the race was over, seeing my husband… I just broke into tears,” Howard said. “You put so much time into training that when you cross the finish line; it is just an amazing feeling.”

Balancing act

Howard’s biggest challenge is finding time to train. The mother of four says she refuses to sacrifice family or work, which means lots of 4 a.m. starts and 2-a-day workouts.

“My husband has dedicated himself to letting sport be something we do together,” Howard said. “We go out for three-hour bike rides on the weekends. He hates to get up early, but he will be willing to get up early and do some of this stuff with me.”

Howard says her family is a big source of encouragement.

“When I got to Switzerland, mom had everyone in the family write me letters and put them in a bag so the night before the race I got to open up these sweet, encouraging letters. It’s so sweet to have so much support. It makes me happy.”

You can do it, too

Howard says she keeps running because she wants her kids — and everyone else, for that matter, to know how much fun she feels working out.

“I want them to understand that you can be active and healthy and not use time as an excuse to really make an active lifestyle a part of your life,” Howard said. “It’s great to be an adult and have something to put my energy into and feel accomplished at the end of the day.”

Howard will be sharing that message more often this year. She is one of 24 athletes selected to be an ambassador for the USA Triathlon Organization Foundation, a non-profit group that raises awareness and funding to help athletes turn their dreams into a reality. Howard says she is grateful to have a way to give back to the community while supporting a sport she loves.

“I want them to understand that you can be active and healthy and not use time as an excuse to really make an active lifestyle a part of your life,” Howard said. “You can find ways to make working out fun.”

As for racing, Howard has qualified to once again join Team USA at the World Triathlon Championship, which will be held next year in Edmonton, Canada. She says she also wants to complete all six of the World Marathon Majors.

“I’ve done Boston and New York. I’ve got Chicago next month, and then I hope to be competing in London as part of the World Championship Series,” Howard said. “That would leave Berlin and Tokyo. I would like to do those sometime in my life.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

3 hours ago

VIDEO: Impeachment games, 2020 House and Senate races in Alabama, the sanctuary city of Decatur and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Do Democrats finally have the goods they have been seeking to impeach President Donald Trump?

— How will all this impeachment talk about U.S. Senate and House races affect Alabama?

— Is Decatur a sanctuary city?

Jackson and Burke are joined by Congressman Mo Brooks (D-Huntsville) to discuss the current impeachment fight in Washington, D.C.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” where he tells Alabama lawmakers to prepare for a day when college football programs in Alabama may need to compete against programs that allow their players to obtain endorsements.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=521535395300817

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

5 hours ago

Alabama remains No. 1, Auburn falls five spots in AP poll

The Associated Press released their weekly Top 25 college football poll on Sunday, with the Crimson Tide holding on to their top spot after a bye-week and Auburn falling to number 12 following a 13-24 loss to Florida.

Clemson was again ranked second and Georgia and Ohio State, in extremely rare fashion, actually tied for the third spot in the rankings. LSU rounded out the top five, followed by Oklahoma and Florida.

Auburn dropped from seventh to 12 after the top-10 loss in The Swamp.

Bama received 32 first-place votes and 1503 total points and Clemson garnered 15 first-place votes and 1,433 points. Georgia got three first-place votes and 1,393 points while Ohio State received 10 first-place votes and the same point total.

The last time there was a tie in the top three was September 20, 2015, when TCU and Ole Miss shared third.

After the latest AP poll, Central Florida is unranked for the first time since October 1, 2017. UCF saw its 19-game conference winning streak snapped by Cincinnati on Friday and also lost to a middling Pittsburgh team earlier in the season.

This comes after Yellowhammer News released the first Yellowhammer Power Poll of the year.

Looking ahead to the coming weekend, the Crimson Tide play at Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, while Auburn is off.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

