Jones discusses sexual assault allegation against SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh as accuser comes forward 12 mins ago / News
VIDEO: Alabama Dems embrace big government and big costs, Congressional candidate runs down the state, smears continue with Kavanaugh and more on Guerrilla Politics 39 mins ago / Analysis
Hyundai’s hopes for U.S. sales rebound ride on revamped, Alabama-built Santa Fe 3 hours ago / News
Alabama Sawyer is an Alabama Maker turning logs into lauds 5 hours ago / News
High school RTW program sets pathway for AlabamaWorks! Success Plus 5 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama must vote yes on Proposed Statewide Amendment Two 7 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Birmingham’s Curtiss Motorcycles aims to be market leader in electric motorcycles 9 hours ago / News
The way Troy University just made $1.1M is really going to sting for Nebraska 9 hours ago / News
Alabama native, UA grad faces racial abuse over Trump internship from ‘tolerant left’ 20 hours ago / News
Paying for checked bags 23 hours ago / Economics
Rep. Roby: We’re one step closer to regular order 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
TechBirmingham helps kids prepare to join digitally literate workforce 1 day ago / News
Former Sheriff David Clarke slams Randall Woodfin for not recognizing federal laws in Birmingham sanctuary city debate 1 day ago / Radio
More than abortion at stake with Kavanaugh pick 1 day ago / Sponsored
Varied terrain makes Alabama a mountain biking destination 1 day ago / News
Opening-day dove hunt focuses on youth 1 day ago / outdoors
WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Kavanaugh allegations, Tim Allen and more… 2 days ago / Highlights
The man (men & women) in the arena 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Transgender teen sues Huntsville City Schools over ‘discrimination’ 2 days ago / News
College football week 3: A look at the state’s matchups and national lines 2 days ago / News
and 3 hours ago

Hyundai’s hopes for U.S. sales rebound ride on revamped, Alabama-built Santa Fe

Frank Maione breathed a sigh of relief this month when Hyundai Motor Co. started delivering the Alabama-built, redesigned Santa Fe crossover utility vehicle to his Nevada showroom.

A streak of annual Hyundai U.S. sales gains that began in the depths of the 2009 recession came to an abrupt end last year. Deliveries slumped to the lowest in six years, as American consumers raced into sport utility vehicles and snubbed sedans, hurting the South Korean company more than any other major automaker. Sales have kept slipping this year, in no small part due to the dearth of competitive crossover models to choose from.

“The car business is a roller coaster,” said Maione, owner of the Henderson Hyundai Superstore in suburban Las Vegas. “We were riding high for a long time. We’re at the bottom now and on our way back.”

Santa Fe is the third fresh SUV Hyundai is rolling out to the U.S. market this year, following the all-new compact Kona and the redesigned Tucson. The company will round out those offerings with a battery-powered version of the Kona that boasts more range than the base Tesla Model 3 or Chevrolet Bolt.

By the end of this year, about 44 percent of Hyundai’s U.S. sales should come from crossovers and SUVs, up from 36 percent in December, said Brian Smith, chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor America. The company still lags behind the U.S. industry, with SUVs and light trucks now making up more than two-thirds of total sales. The automaker plans to keep the fresh product for these segments coming, with a subcompact and an eight-passenger behemoth slated to arrive next year. Its 2-year-old Genesis luxury unit also will get its first crossover in 2019.

Late-arriving crossovers have cost Hyundai. Its U.S. sales unit lost $780 million last year, compared with a $423 million profit in 2012. First-half losses this year widened 60 percent to $351 million.

Hyundai shares are down 20 percent this year, adding pressure to an under-the-gun management team that’s promised a revised restructuring plan to boost transparency and shareholder value. An earlier plan was scrapped after backlash from shareholders including billionaire Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corp., which has a $1 billion stake in various Hyundai Motor Group companies.

Hyundai’s U.S. executives and dealers are seeking more influence as the company tries to right the ship.

“The big difference is that in Korea, they distribute cars directly from the manufacturer. They don’t have independent dealers like they do in the U.S.,” Maione said. “They’re struggling to iron out these different viewpoints.’’

Smith, who left Toyota Motor Corp. to join Hyundai 10 months ago, doesn’t dispute this.

Hyundai recently finished staffing a North American headquarters that will coordinate sales, production, pricing and marketing decisions with less oversight from Korea. “We’ll be making decisions appropriate for North America with speed and with knowledge of the local market that never existed before,” Smith said.

Hyundai’s salad days were back in 2011, when an eye-catching redesign of its Sonata sedan helped push its share of non-luxury sales to an all-time high of 13.8 percent, said Michelle Krebs, a senior analyst at AutoTrader.

But the success was fleeting. Toyota was embroiled in its sudden-acceleration recall crisis at the time, and General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV were only a couple of years removed from bankruptcy. “Hyundai was smart but also very lucky,” Krebs said.

Hyundai built just short of 285,000 sedans in North America last year, down 29 percent from 2013, according to Alan Baum, an industry analyst. The production cutbacks have brought inventory down to be more in line with market demand, so the company has spent an average of about $2,800 per vehicle on incentives so far this year, down from roughly $3,850 in 2017, Krebs said. Fleet sales also have dropped.

The automaker produces the Sonata, Elantra and Santa Fe Sport vehicles at its factory in Montgomery.

Hyundai’s U.S. sales should rise in 2018, despite less discounting, Smith said. The company could even end up outpacing competitors. Industrywide deliveries probably ran at an annualized pace, adjusted for seasonal trends, of 16.8 million in August, according to a Bloomberg News survey of 10 analysts. That’s up slightly from a year earlier, when Hurricane Harvey halted sales in Houston, the fourth-largest U.S. city.

At about the same size as a Subaru Outback, the five-passenger Santa Fe is aimed at small families, and drivers who don’t enjoy maneuvering bigger vehicles through crowded city streets.  The Santa Fe is packed with safety features, including electronic sensors that warn drivers if they’ve left a child or a pet inside a hot car and blind-spot detection that prevents rear doors from opening if a vehicle is passing alongside.

“Our dealers are used to selling on price and value,’’ said Mike O’Brien, head of product planning. “But we made a big decision to standardize these safety features, since no mom or dad wants to choose products that are less safe. It’s changing the way we sell cars.”

Of course, innovation is expensive. And O’Brien acknowledged that as crossovers flood the U.S. market, dealers’ profit margins are already starting to shrink.

“I expect Hyundai to do better with all these new crossovers,” Krebs said. “But there’s no reigniting the roaring success they had back in 2011.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

12 mins ago

Jones discusses sexual assault allegation against SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh as accuser comes forward

On Sunday, Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) did an interview with CNN in which he discussed an allegation of sexual assault by then high-school student Brett Kavanaugh, who is now President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

In the interview, Jones said that the allegation needed to be “tested in the light of day,” meaning that the accuser would have to come forward for more to be known and vetted.

Mere hours later, the Washington Post published an article in which the accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, did exactly that.

Now with the allegation out in the open, Jones could have the excuse he was looking for to vote against Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Alabama’s junior senator still has not met with the nominee but plans to ask about the allegation, which Kavanaugh flatly denied last week, if he does schedule a meeting.

“I’m sure I will, if I get a chance to meet,” Jones told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “It’s a very serious allegation.”

Jones refused calls to meet with Kavanaugh before his confirmation hearing, saying instead he would meet with him afterwards. However, with the committee vote scheduled for Thursday and a vote by the full-Senate expected to quickly follow, Jones is running out of time.

In the interview, Jones did admit that Democrats should have acted on the allegation sooner instead of waiting until the last minute, as they sat on the information since July and did not bring the accusation up in written questions, private meetings, the open confirmation hearings or the closed confirmation hearing.

“I think it should have been brought up, at least behind closed doors,” Jones outlined. “I mean, it’s a really serious allegation.”

He explained that the decision when or if to bring up the allegation is not an easy one because you have to respect “the wishes of the victim” and “be fair” to the accused.

“I think it’s a difficult spot to be in. I wish someone had talked about it early on,” Jones added. “It could’ve, maybe, been cleared up. I think at this late date, we’re going to have to wait and see if this person decides to come forward to test that in the light of day.”

Now that Ford, the accuser, has come forward, Jones sees it as a similar situation to his own campaign, which saw former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore defeated by decades-old allegations of sexual misconduct, including assault of a minor.

“Similar to what happen in my race, Jake, you’ve got to have that in the open and test that in the light – in the sunshine of the media and other things in order to judge the credibility,” Jones told the CNN host.

Ford alleges that Kavanaugh, when they were both in high school, drunkenly pinned her down on a bed and groped her over her clothing in a locked room at a house party, with another male friend watching and laughing.

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” Ford said of Kavanaugh. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

“When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth,” the Washington Post added.

Ford is a professor at Palo Alto University and teaches in a consortium with Stanford University, training graduate students in clinical psychology. Now 51 years old and living in northern California, Ford is a registered Democrat with a history of giving to liberal political organizations.

Before sending a letter with the allegation to Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-California), Ford contacted the Washington Post through a tip line about the accusation prior to Kavanaugh being officially nominated. She also contacted her congresswoman – Democrat Rep. Anna G. Eshoo.

Ford has hired Debra Katz, a D.C. lawyer known for her work on sexual harassment cases. Per the Washington Post, “On the advice of Katz, who believed Ford would be attacked as a liar if she came forward, Ford took a polygraph test administered by a former FBI agent in early August. The results, which Katz provided to The Post, concluded that Ford was being truthful when she said a statement summarizing her allegations was accurate.”

Ford allegedly has not spoken with Kavanaugh since that night. She said she told no one at the time what had happened to her.

“Years later, after going through psychotherapy, Ford said, she came to understand the incident as a trauma with lasting impact on her life,” the Washington Post reported.

Their reporting added that “she believes that … it contributed to anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms with which she has struggled.”

On Friday, with rumors of the allegation swirling, 65 women – who all knew Kavanaugh in high school – came forward to support his nomination and defend his character in a letter.

“For the entire time we have known Brett Kavanaugh, he has behaved honorably and treated women with respect,” they wrote.

Later in the letter, they added, “The signers of this letter hold a broad range of political views. Many of us are not lawyers, but we know Brett Kavanaugh as a person. And he has always been a good person.”

Through the White House, Kavanaugh on Sunday again denied the allegation, this time addressing it specifically.

“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time,” Kavanaugh said.

Read the full report for more details about Ford’s allegation, her timeline and how psychotherapy fits into the story here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

39 mins ago

VIDEO: Alabama Dems embrace big government and big costs, Congressional candidate runs down the state, smears continue with Kavanaugh and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Why are Alabama Democrats embracing liberal big government ideas on health care?

— Did Congressional candidate Mallory Hagan make a mistake when she said she was ashamed of Alabama’s culture?

— Will Democrats get away with a last-second smear on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh?

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed at people who insist on politicizing things like hurricanes and even 9/11.

https://www.facebook.com/YHN/videos/2090699574297236/

5 hours ago

Alabama Sawyer is an Alabama Maker turning logs into lauds

Alabama Sawyer, Birmingham

The Makers: Cliff and Leigh Spencer

Hundreds of downed Birmingham trees that were bound for area landfills as trash are now living out lives in homes and office buildings as valued treasures.

Alabama Sawyer is the company behind that transformation.

The husband-and-wife team of Cliff and Leigh Spencer brought an approach they started in California back to Cliff’s home of Birmingham and the result has been a business racking up accolades while it makes a difference.

“We came here and I spoke at a design conference in 2014, Design Week Birmingham, and it was there that I met Bruce Lanier, who is the founder of MAKEbhm,” Cliff Spencer said. “He was looking for a woodworking component at that time to start MAKEbhm. He was interested in the urban timber operation and it was just simpatico.”

The more Spencer began looking into setting up shop in Birmingham, the more reasons he found to do so.

“I found that all of the other businesses I needed to work with – other woodworkers, the tree services, architects – just took to the idea,” he said. “Everybody was saying, ‘Yes, let me help you,’ rather than, ‘No, it’s going to cost a fortune. It’s too hard.’ Everyone here in Birmingham and in Alabama was very cooperative. It just took off. It had legs here.”

It didn’t hurt that Birmingham is one of the most forested urban areas in the country.

“The trees in our city I’ve always felt are an integral part of the identity of the place,” Spencer said. “It’s a perfect opportunity for this kind of business to grow.”

Alabama Sawyer works with tree services, homeowners and others to divert logs that might go to landfills or fireplaces and takes time to mill them, dry them, prepare them and turn them into furniture or other products.

Birmingham and other areas are full of many of the woods that Spencer enjoys.

“We’ve identified about seven species that are our favorites to work with and are the most abundant in the area – the most dependable species,” he said.

They include a number of types of red and white oak, walnut, pecan, hickory, elm, sweet gum and hackberry.

The latter two are “trees that everybody considers trash trees,” Spencer said. “Actually, there are some of the most beautiful grain patterns inside of them.”

In fact, it was a hackberry table that earned Alabama Sawyer a “2017 Made In the South” Award from Garden & Gun magazine.

“Not such a trash tree anymore, according to us,” Spencer said.

Alabama Sawyer has developed its own line of furniture and other products and will do commissioned works for companies or individuals.

The most popular item is a countertop compost bin the company has shipped all over the country and to England and Australia.

Alabama Sawyer has worked with Sloss Metal Arts at Sloss Furnaces to produce dining tables and other products.

They recently shipped a set of hackberry sputnik tables to Haint Blue Brewery in Mobile.

In addition to Alabama Sawyer’s website, its products can be found at Design Supply at Pepper Place and popular websites including Food52, Kaufmann Mercantile and Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop.

The company has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Martha Stewart Living, The New York Times and Garden & Gun. In July, Alabama Sawyer took top honors in its category for branding in the AmericasMart Home and Gift Show’s Icon Honors 2018 awards in Atlanta.

“It’s a good validation of the hard work we’ve put in,” Spencer said.

Spencer hopes he can convince others in the Birmingham area and beyond to see the beauty in trees after they’ve lived out their lives.

“A tree has value currently when it’s standing,” he said. “It provides shade, it provides landscape appeal, helps to stop soil erosion, provides oxygen – a lot of good qualities when it’s standing. When it comes down, it’s a nuisance and considered a waste product, a hazard. It’s got to get out of there super-fast and get it out of sight. That material has a lot of potential for us.”

He said it is a minor tweak that could help his company provide something of lasting value.

“We’re trying to get in there and adjust that process a little bit so that we can save those logs,” he said.

Alabama Sawyer

The product: Original furniture and wood products made from urban timber.

Take home: Noaway Counter Top Compost Bin ($175).

https://alasaw.com/ and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

5 hours ago

High school RTW program sets pathway for AlabamaWorks! Success Plus

By: Garth Thorpe, workforce development manager, The Onin Group

The skills needed for today’s modern workplace are shifting, and leaders are working diligently to prepare the next generation of workers. However, there is a growing skills mismatch looming across our country – evidence that the “you must go to college and be successful” narrative, which has been built into the fabric of many of our educational institutions, no longer applies. That’s especially true in Alabama.

College isn’t the only gateway to success, as Gov. Kay Ivey said earlier this year when she announced her AlabamaWorks! Success Plus initiative, with a goal of adding to the workforce an additional 500,000 Alabamians with high school-plus credentials by 2025. This initiative emphasizes the need for businesses and educational institutions to prepare students for the workforce of today and beyond.

Today, companies are desperately seeking prospective employees who have skills that do not necessarily require a four-year degree. This demand is across virtually all business sectors — healthcare, manufacturing, technical and industrial, to name just a few.

I became involved in credentialing and workforce development at Central High School in Tuscaloosa. The principal of Central High, Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr., was faced with a serious dilemma on his hands. He saw some of his graduating seniors who weren’t going to college falling through the cracks of society without any work or purpose.

Once we learned about the need facing Central High School and met Dr. Sutton personally, we immediately adopted his high school as our own. To solve the unemployment barrier facing graduating seniors at Central High, Ōnin brought employers together to tackle this issue. In conjunction with Phifer Inc., we designed a catalyst for change that could be applied throughout the entire state of Alabama.

The High School Ready-to-Work Program is an employer-led initiative that creates a career pathway for high school seniors and builds a local talent pipeline for industries. Students take part in a semester-long course that begins with six weeks of AIDT’s Ready-To-Work soft skills training, problem-solving and various work-readiness skills. The next 12-13 weeks cover industry-specific content that is designed by local employers to meet real, local hiring needs.

Each industry week creates a work world for the students to step into and explore. Upon successful completion of the High School Ready-to-Work program, students receive a National Career Readiness Certificate and an Alabama Certified Worker Certificate. With a job placement percentage close to 90 percent, this program has successfully created career opportunities for the students.

The High School Ready-to-Work program has since expanded rapidly to more than 15 other schools in west Alabama. It is also spreading to multiple schools in the Birmingham metro area and beyond.

True impact requires new forms of collaboration, so as this High School Ready-to-Work program grows across Alabama, Ōnin is seeking additional collaboration with employers and others to prepare today’s youth for tomorrow and jobs without letting anyone slip through the cracks. It’s a challenging goal, but one in which we must all unite to achieve.

and 7 hours ago

Alabama must vote yes on Proposed Statewide Amendment Two

According to Pew Research, the only state that is more pro-life than Alabama is Mississippi.

Our status as one of the leading states in the pro-life movement is both a blessing and a curse. It is a blessing in that our state has successfully passed legislation curbing abortion. It is a curse, however, in the sense that a pro-life failure here could spell disaster for the cause at the national level. This is why, in November, Alabama must set the standard and show the world just how strong the pro-life movement is–by voting yes on Proposed Statewide Amendment 2.

The amendment, if approved, would add language to the state constitution acknowledging the sanctity of unborn life and stipulating that the state constitution provides no right to abortion.

That’s the technical explanation. In a recent call with the Alabama Policy Institute, however, Representative Matt Fridy, the sponsor of the amendment, described both its intention and impact.

Fridy explained that the amendment is not meant to immediately eliminate abortion, but to prevent a problem faced by our northern neighbor.

The problem? In 2000, the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled that their state constitution provided higher protection for abortion than the federal constitution. As a result, an array of the state’s pro-life measures were struck down by the court, which argued that they were unconstitutional on the state level.

The Volunteer State later passed an amendment–similar to the one we will vote on in November–to specify that their constitution did not, in fact, guarantee any such right.

Fridy wants to eliminate any opportunity for what happened in Tennessee to happen here, and this amendment would be effective in that vein. Any further impact, however, would require change on the national level.

Alabamians should wholeheartedly support this amendment because we, as a state,  overwhelmingly believe in the sanctity of life. For many of us, this belief stems from our Christian values. King David reminds us in Psalm 139 that God knits each of us together in the womb. We are unable to ignore that reality. We also acknowledge the truth described in Genesis, that humans bear the imago dei–the image of God–and are worthy of dignity and respect.

Others of us are pro-life because of a non-religious understanding that each member of our species is due protection, including the least developed of us. We protect the lives of the unborn just as we do those recently born, children, and individuals with disabilities–because of their humanity.

Regardless of why, we at API are proud that most Alabamians are pro-life.

It’s not always easy to hold this opinion, however. Supporters of abortion often highlight the differences between the unborn and born based on physical appearance or mental capacity, suggesting that the unborn are not yet human. These arguments, at times, can seem convincing. Even so, we reject these appeals, recognizing a) the value of all human life and b) that the same dehumanization that euphemizes abortion today was employed in Nazi Germany and 1990s Rwanda to make mass murder seem tenable.

It is not unknown to Alabamians that the stakes are high, and we do not lazily adopt this position. Being pro-life leads us to action: I am a mother to four children, including an adopted child with special-needs. Other Alabamians are foster parents, volunteers at local crisis pregnancy centers, or benefactors of pro-life organizations that fight daily for the dignity of all.

We also, and this must not be ignored, vote as if unknown multitudes of lives hang in the balance–because they do.

Although Proposed Statewide Amendment 2 will not ban abortion within our borders, its unqualified passage will signal to the nation and the wider world that abortion is unacceptable, morally repugnant, and, as many like to say, on the wrong side of history.

We must not squander this moment.

Nikki Richardson is Executive Vice President of the Alabama Policy Institute and Parker Snider is Policy Relations Manager. API is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to strengthening free enterprise, defending limited government, and championing strong families.

