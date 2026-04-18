Huntsville’s Madison County Farmers Market returns for 2026 season

The Madison County Farmer’s Market will open for the 2026 season on Saturday, April 18.

The market is located at 1022 Cook Avenue in Huntsville. It will operate every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m, and opening day will include live music.

The market is known for locally grown and homemade goods. Vendors sell fresh fruits and vegetables, along with items like honey and baked goods. Seasonal options include corn, tomatoes, peppers and okra.

Officials say the market offers more than shopping. It gives people a chance to meet local farmers and learn where their food comes from.

“The Madison County Farmer’s Market is a community treasure,” said Madison County District Four Commissioner Phil Vandiver. “It’s a place where people can buy fresh produce and connect with those who grow it.”

The market has a long history in the area. It was first established in 1814 in the basement of the Madison CountyCourthouse. Today, it is one of the oldest institutions still operating in the region.

The current location includes an enclosed building and parking for visitors. Organizers say it remains easy for both vendors and customers to access.

Last year, the market was named a “2025 Nextdoor Neighborhood Faves” winner. The recognition is based on votes from local residents.

Organizers expect a strong turnout again this season. They say the market continues to be a place where the community gathers each week. With its fresh food, local vendors, and rich history the market remains a staple of community.

Courtesy of 256 Today