Huntsville named nation’s best-paying city for software developers

The Rocket City continues to turn heads across the nation for its prowess in STEM-related fields.

On Wednesday, a report named Huntsville as the best-paying city in America for software developers.

HeyTutor analyzed salary and employment statistics for the country’s metropolitan areas using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment Statistics. For each location, HeyTutor calculated a cost-of-living adjusted salary for software developers based on regional differences in the price of goods and services. Cities were then ranked by their adjusted salaries.

The report showed Huntsville with an adjusted mean software developer salary of $120,392 annually.

The report outlined, “The average software developer in Huntsville earns an unadjusted salary of $108,232 a year, but that number gets bumped up to over $120,000 in purchasing power when factoring in living costs. Huntsville is home to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, and the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command. Not surprisingly, the city hosts its fair share of aerospace engineering jobs, but it also boasts 5,920 software developer jobs. Huntsville has a vibrant STEM community, anchored by Cummings Research Park, the second largest science and engineering research park in America.”

The Rocket City was followed by the Columbus, OH; Seattle, WA; Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL; and Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC metropolitan areas in the top-five.

Huntsville has been honored at the top or near the top of many national jobs-related rankings recently, including being named the fourth-best overall city for career opportunities.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn