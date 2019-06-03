Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris slams Alabama abortion ban — These folks ‘couldn’t care less’ after baby is born 2 hours ago / News
Medicare for All: A plan driven by politics, not patients 3 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Huntsville named nation’s fourth best city for career opportunities 3 hours ago / News
Maybe ignore the gay rat and gay aardvark’s wedding next time? 3 hours ago / Opinion
Report: Illegal alien arrested in NC with $400k worth of cocaine was headed to Alabama 4 hours ago / News
Byrne: We deserve the whole story — Investigate the investigators 4 hours ago / Guest Opinion
‘Dynasty’: UA robotics team wins NASA’s grand prize for fifth straight year 5 hours ago / News
In the shadows: Defining the world of opposition research and why it wins races 6 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Exclusive: Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh running for re-election at PSC 8 hours ago / News
Making correctional education work for Alabama 8 hours ago / Sponsored
‘Pathetic’: Alabama native, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales flees UK because of Trump’s visit 8 hours ago / Politics
Alabama delegation travels to Montréal for SEUS-CP Alliance conference 8 hours ago / News
Report: Birmingham firms named nation’s largest health care contractors 9 hours ago / News
7 Things: Nonstop impeachment talk, Byrne regrets calling for Trump to step down in 2016, Marsh unhappy the lottery failed to get passed and more … 10 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama Power prepared for hurricane season 11 hours ago / News
Former Birmingham pastor prays for President Trump after he unexpectedly shows up at church service 13 hours ago / Faith and Culture
‘From Alabama to the Moon’ — Richard Shelby is the driving force making America’s space dreams a reality 23 hours ago / Analysis
State Sen. Albritton: ‘Going to have to’ address ethics laws — Says claims that prior effort to reform ethics would ‘gut’ current law are ‘PR’ 1 day ago / News
How Birmingham’s Southern Research saved this Alabamian’s life, many more 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
GOP Chair Terry Lathan predicts Trump will lead March primary turnout, even as party’s likely 2020 presidential nominee 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

Huntsville named nation’s fourth best city for career opportunities

The Rocket City has really taken off recently, and now Huntsville is receiving the widespread recognition that the city merits.

SmartAsset.com just released its rankings of the nation’s top cities for career opportunities, with Huntsville coming in at number four.

This is an improvement of one spot for the north Alabama anchor, which was ranked fifth in the same rankings last year.

The rankings are calculated with information from seven different categories: unemployment rates, change in total employment, median income, income growth over time, annual housing costs, the number of career counselors and the number of post-secondary teachers.

SmartAsset.com top-10 rankings for 2019 (iStock.com/LaylaBird)

SmartAsset wrote, “Huntsville, Alabama has annual housing costs of just $9,768, the third-lowest in the top 10 of our study. It also has the fourth-highest income growth with time, at 47.99%, and ranks 12th for this metric in our study as a whole.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris slams Alabama abortion ban — These folks ‘couldn’t care less’ after baby is born

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), one of many announced running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, told Planned Parenthood supporters at an event last week that the people in Alabama who passed the Human Life Protection Act “couldn’t care less” about the babies they claim to protect.

“In this fight, we know we are on the side of right, ” Harris said, according to msn.com.

“Those folks down in Alabama who are doing this, these are the same folks who, by the time that baby is born, they couldn’t care less,” she continued, as she addressed a crowd at the California Democrat Convention. “What are they doing to support that mother and what she needs in terms of prenatal help? They’re not doing a thing, but they’re trying to tell women what to do with their bodies. We’re going to tell them a thing or two.”

Despite Harris’ remarks, Alabama set a new record in fiscal year 2018 for the number of children adopted from the state foster care system and into permanent homes.

Announced by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, 710 foster children in the state had been adopted during the 2018 fiscal year that ended September 30, an increase from 509 in fiscal year 2017 and 502 in 2016, according to the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR).

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) reacted to Harris’ remarks, saying she should focus on problems within her own state.

“I’m sick of out-of-state liberal elitists trying to lecture us here in Alabama. I’m proud our state is leading the fight to protect the unborn, and we don’t need liberal politicians like Senator Harris telling us how to run our state or what to believe,” Byrne told Yellowhammer News. “Instead of launching attacks on our state, these liberal elites should take care of the very serious issues in their own backyards and leave Alabama alone.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

3 hours ago

Medicare for All: A plan driven by politics, not patients

Last month, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) visited Alabama where he held campaign rallies and town halls in Birmingham and Montgomery touting his Medicare for All plan. His staunch opposition to anything other than a complete overhaul of the U.S. health care system has often dominated political and health care conversations.

Every American deserves access to affordable coverage. However, we shouldn’t do it at the expense of high-quality care or access.

Medicare for All is a government insurance system that would force everyone into a one-size-fits-all program. This idea is a slippery slope to full-blown government control of every American’s health. This would have disastrous consequences, none of which put patients first. Under these plans, Americans would be forced to give up their current coverage. In fact, it would cause 91% of Americans to lose their current plan, many of whom rely on coverage to receive the care they need.

Sanders’ Medicare for All proposal would also compromise the high-quality care that every American deserves. The Congressional Budget Office says implementing a Medicare for All plan would be “complicated, challenging and potentially disruptive.” With a single-payer system, the CBO says patients may see longer wait times, reduced access to care and loss of services.

Americans do not want a government insurance system that limits their choice of doctor and threatens the viability of the entire system.

This diminished quality of care would especially hurt those in rural areas. Government insurance systems would lead to massive cuts in funding, exacerbating Alabama’s increase in rural hospital closings and health care job losses. With Alabama’s current rural health care issues and funding woes, we can’t afford to take risks when it comes to quality and access of care.

In a time when rhetoric surrounding health care often becomes impractical and even polarizing, it’s up to our lawmakers in Washington to deliver patient-centered policies that will improve the affordability of health care without promising a one-size-fits-all approach.

Health care reform should be driven by what’s best for patients, not politics.

Brian Feldman is the Healthcare Leadership Council regional director for Region 3, overseeing Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi and South Carolina.

3 hours ago

Maybe ignore the gay rat and gay aardvark’s wedding next time?

A cartoon rat was to marry a cartoon aardvark on May 13th on Alabama Public Television, but that didn’t happen and has set off a series of silly outrages that will continue until at least June 15.

This silly decision by APTV has alerted people to the fact that “Arthur” is still on TV, made me watch a children’s cartoon where kids are invited to their teacher’s wedding, made Mr. Ratburn a “gay icon” and received condemnation and mockery worldwide.

On June 15, Methodist Church in Birmingham will play the episode as part of a celebration of LGBTQ people at the church.

The event will consist of showing the episode, wedding cake, sparkling apple juice and a helping of “indoctrination.” Obviously, any kids that are brought to this event will be there with their parents, but would they have ever seen this show otherwise?

Doubtful.

Organizers and advocates nationwide should be thanking the functionary at APTV for all of this attention. Had the episode aired as planned, it is almost guaranteed that no one would have noticed. Those that would have complained would have been dismissed and none of this would be happening.

Instead, “The Streisand Effect” is now in play.

The phenomenon is named after musician Barbara Streisand’s ridiculous reaction to a photographer posting a picture of her house online. The photo was only accessed six times (twice by her lawyers) before she sued the man for $50 million.

She lost, had to pay almost $150,000 in legal fees and the photo was splashed throughout the media. The silly story ended up leading to the original website that hosted it being seen over one million times.

If APTV just left this one episode alone no one would have noticed. People should be smart to pick their battles on issues that really matter, otherwise you get this kind of silliness.

Next time, wait until one of the kids gets an abortion.

If you think “The Streisand Effect” is not in play here, ask yourself this question: “When is the last time someone talked to you about ‘Arthur,’ APTV or gay marriage?”

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

4 hours ago

Report: Illegal alien arrested in NC with $400k worth of cocaine was headed to Alabama

A major drug bust in North Carolina stopped an alleged drug trafficker from reaching his ultimate destination: Alabama.

WBTV reported that a traffic stop on I-77 in Iredell County, NC, on Friday evening eventually revealed approximately nine pounds of cocaine in the vehicle of Eyian Valenti Robotham.

Robotham, 53, was arrested after deputies noticed discrepancies in the information he provided during the traffic. Reportedly living Atlanta, GA, the man told law enforcement officers that he was traveling from West Virginia to Alabama at the time of the stop.

The deputies later searched Robotham’s vehicle and found four kilogram-sized packages with 8.8 pounds of cocaine inside of them. The estimated value of the narcotics is approximately $400,000.

An ensuing investigation into the matter, according to WBTV, concluded that Robotham is currently in the United States illegally.

The man has reportedly been charged with multiple felony drug trafficking charges and is being held on a $750,000 secured bond.

The Department of Homeland Security has also obtained an immigration detainer on Robotham.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Byrne: We deserve the whole story — Investigate the investigators

It is fitting that last week, now-former special counsel Robert Mueller announced his resignation and return to private life and his shuttering the office of the special counsel.

Just the day before his announcement, I filed a bill to get some real transparency from those who undertook this costly, wasteful and pointless investigation and to ensure that something this unnecessary never happens again.

I have read the entire Mueller report cover to cover, and it’s clear to me there was no collusion and no obstruction. Even with access to the full resources of the Department of Justice, Mueller was unable to find evidence to bring criminal charges on these matters.

With no legal requirement to release the report, President Trump and Attorney General Barr did so anyway. They should be commended for their unprecedented transparency, but then again, why wouldn’t they choose to release the report? Most fair-minded folks would come to the same conclusion after reading it: no collusion, no obstruction, time to move on. Unfortunately, partisan grandstanding over imagined Russian collusion continues, although most of the public has accepted the report’s results.

Every American was given access to see the special counsel’s report upon its release. This was important to give American citizens the information they need to come to their own informed conclusions about the investigation. Unfortunately, many troubling questions surrounding the creation of this investigation remain unanswered.

We must determine what led in 2016 to the authorization of this partisan witch hunt against President Trump and find out why, at the same time, Secretary Clinton was given a pass after clearly violating multiple federal laws. And, we need to make sure something like this never happens again.

My bill, the Investigate the Investigators Act, would set in motion a formal Department of Justice investigation into all the actions taken during the 2016 presidential election relating to the federal investigations of President Trump and Secretary Clinton.

Like many of you, I have questions I want answered. Were warrants obtained against President Trump’s campaign staff legal? Were they obtained with partisan, fabricated evidence paid for by Hillary Clinton? What was the role of politics in taking a pass on prosecuting Hillary Clinton after she clearly violated federal law and State Department regulations? How did the anti-Trump bias of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page affect the Department of Justice? Most importantly, what did President Obama and his team know about this and when did they know it? My bill would require Attorney General Barr to get the answers to all these questions and release them in a public report within six months.

My bill would also help prevent us from ever again suffering through politically-motivated investigations to influence elections. If the Department of Justice ever opens an investigation into a president or a presidential candidate or an elected federal official, an independent oversight investigation would automatically be launched. Don’t get me wrong, the vast majority of the people at the Department of Justice are honest, hardworking, and good folks. But, having safeguards in place is critical to making sure a few bad apples don’t cause a repeat of 2016.

We must know what happened in 2016 and also ensure no high-placed government officials ever abuse their position again. The Investigate the Investigators Act will enable the Department of Justice to determine what President Obama and his administration knew and when they knew it and why numerous questionable decisions were made in 2016 and beyond.

The American people deserve the truth, and we as elected officials in Washington should hold ourselves to higher standards than political gamesmanship.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

