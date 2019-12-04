Sessions hits back at Kamala Harris after her presidential bid ends — ‘She’s 0 for 4’

It does not appear that former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) will be exchanging Christmas cards this year.

After Harris ended her presidential bid on Tuesday, Sessions — currently a Republican candidate in Alabama to reclaim his old Senate seat — appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream.”

Harris recently made headlines when she solicited donations for her presidential campaign and Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) reelection based on her dislike of Sessions.

“I fought Jeff Sessions every step of the way, voting against his nomination as Attorney General and calling for his resignation when it became clear he lied under oath to protect the President,” Harris wrote in an email, accusing him of “decades of systemic racism and bigotry.”

At the last Democratic presidential debate, she tried to make the case that she was the best candidate to go up against President Donald Trump in 2020 by again invoking Sessions’ name.

“I have taken on Jeff Sessions, I’ve taken on Bill Barr, I have taken on Brett Kavanaugh,” Harris said. “I know I have the ability to do that.”

Sessions turned that line against her in his Tuesday Fox News interview.

Asked by the host about his thoughts on Harris dropping out of the presidential race, Sessions responded, “Well, she said — she claimed — one of her great achievements was to stand up to Jeff Sessions, Brett Kavanaugh, Attorney General Barr and President Trump. Well, she’s 0 for 4. All four of them are still standing — and she’s out.”

Sessions also spoke about the ongoing Democratic impeachment inquiry into Trump during his appearance. Sessions commented on what he views as Democratic overreach, saying, “They’re not objective anymore.”

Watch:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn