Study names Huntsville one of the best places to live in America

“This event is all about growing our economy, creating jobs and building a better Alabama for everyone,” he added.

“From state legislators, members of Congress, and academics, to business titans, site selection consultants and venture capitalists, the major decision-makers will all be in the room for this year’s Summit,” said Telegraph Creative president Cliff Sims.

Alabama Power is the title sponsor for the event, which is being organized by Birmingham-based Telegraph Creative.

Telegraph Creative on Thursday announced an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, panelists and moderators for the Alabama Economic Growth Summit , which is set to take place October 24-25 at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa.

The event will kick off Thursday evening, October 24, with a Summit-wide reception and celebration in the grand ballroom of the host hotel. The program will commence the following morning.

The current confirmed lineup is as follows:

Friday, October 25

Lt. Governor’s Breakfast, Hosted by Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth

Panel: Legislating for Growth on Goat Hill

Moderator Clay Ryan, vice chancellor for Governmental Affairs & Economic/Workforce Development, University of Alabama System

Panelists: Rep. Mac McCutcheon, speaker, Alabama House of Representatives Sen. Del Marsh, president pro tem, Alabama Senate Rep. Anthony Daniels, minority leader, Alabama House of Representatives Sen. Bobby Singleton, minority leader, Alabama Senate



Panel: Insights and Perspectives from Alabama Business Leaders

Moderator: Katie Britt, CEO, Business Council of Alabama

Panelists: Jimmy Parnell, chairman, president & CEO, Alfa Mike Kemp, CEO, Kemp Management Solutions Additional panelists to be announced soon



Keynote: Creating a Better Alabama for All, Starting at the Margins

Arthur C. Brooks, professor of the Practice of Public Leadership, Harvard Kennedy School, and Faculty Fellow, Harvard Business School

Panel: Engines of Opportunity: The Role of Universities in Economic Development

Moderator: Dr. Anthony C. Hood, director of Civic Innovation in the Office of the President, UAB

Panelists: Saksham Narang, UAB Dr. Delmonize “Del” Smith, dean of the College of Business & Public Affairs and Executive Director for Economic Development, Alabama A&M University Dr. LaKami Baker, managing director, Lowder Center for Family Business and Entrepreneurship; Russell Foundation Professorship in Entrepreneurial Studies, Auburn University Theresa Welbourne, professor of Entrepreneurship, University of Alabama; Executive Director, Alabama Entrepreneurship Institute



Panel: Site Selection Experts

Moderator:

Jeff Rabren, senior VP of State Government Affairs & Economic Development, Regions Financial Corporation

Panelists:

Greg Burkart, managing director, Site Selection and Incentives Advisory, Duff & Phelps

Betty McIntosh, senior managing Director, Business Incentives Practice, Cushman & Wakefield

Additional panelists to be announced soon

Conversation with a Legend

Dominique Wilkins, NBA legend, Entrepreneur, vice president of the Atlanta Hawks

Panel: Capitalizing on Tech and Innovation Momentum

Moderator: Britney Summerville, vice president of Community Engagement, Shipt

Panelists: Rep. Bill Poole, chairman, House Education Budget Committee Miller Girvin, CEO, Alabama Capital Network Matt Hottle, CEO, Redhawk Venture Group; manager, Alabama Futures Fund More panelists to be announced soon



Panel: Uniting for Economic Growth in Divided Times

Moderator: Elaina Plott, CNN political analyst; White House Correspondent, The Atlantic

Panelists: Congressman Gary Palmer Congressman Robert Aderholt Senator Doug Jones Additional panelists to be announced soon



Panel: Competing in a Global Economy

Moderator: Mike Allen, co-founder and executive editor, Axios

Panelists: Richard A. Grennell, United States ambassador to Germany Dan Brouillette, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy Additional panelists to be announced soon



Panel: Driving Growth & Opportunity in Alabama’s Rural Communities

Moderator: Mary Johns, director of News Services, Alabama Farmers Federation

Panelists: Brenda Tuck, Rural Development manager, Alabama Department of Commerce Brian Hilson, Rural Development specialist, Economic Development Association of Alabama Caleb Goodwin, Economic and Community Development representative, PowerSouth



More details on the event:

The summit will bring together a diverse group of powerful and influential leaders in pursuit of four overall objectives:

1. Celebrate Alabama’s economic development successes,

2. Rally the state’s major economic development stakeholders around our common goals of job creation and increased prosperity,

3. Facilitate dialogue on the most important issues facing our economy,

4. Drive massive media coverage around Alabama’s commitment to attracting companies and creating an overall environment that’s conducive to growth.

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard A. Grenell, Deputy U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette and numerous members of Alabama’s congressional delegation will be among the senior federal government officials participating in the program, along with numerous high-ranking state-level officials from both the legislative and executive branches.

From the private sector, CEOs, venture capitalists, site selectors and economic developers from around the state and nation will be among the speakers and panelists.

Arthur C. Brooks, former president of the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), has already been announced as a featured speaker.

A major highlight of the summit will be national media personalities in attendance covering the event and guiding panel discussions. This will include Axios executive editor Mike Allen and Tuscaloosa native Elaina Plott, now White House correspondent for The Atlantic.

The event was first held by Yellowhammer in 2016 when Sims was the company’s CEO. Now president of Telegraph Creative, Sims is bringing the summit back this year.

“When we launched this event in 2016 at Yellowhammer, our goal was to bring together the state’s leaders around our shared goals of more jobs and increased prosperity for all Alabamians,” he explained to Yellowhammer News recently. “We’re going to continue that mission this year.”

“Alabama’s had some big economic development wins in recent years. This Summit is all about building on that momentum, and we’re thrilled to have buy-in from the state’s key leaders in both the public and private sectors,” Sims added.

Sims will be on the event’s host committee, which also includes Yellowhammer Multimedia publisher Allison Ross and a host of public and private sector titans, such as:

Will Ainsworth

Lieutenant governor

State of Alabama Katie Britt

President

Business Council of Alabama Stephanie Bryan

Tribal chair and CEO

Poarch Band of Creek Indians Mark Crosswhite

Chairman, president and CEO

Alabama Power Deontée Gordon

President

TechBirmingham Johnny Johns

Executive chairman

Protective Life Corporation Mike Kemp

President and CEO

Kemp Management Solutions James K. Lyons

CEO

Alabama State Port Authority Del Marsh

President pro tem

Alabama Senate Mac McCutcheon

Speaker of the House

Alabama House of Representatives Jimmy Parnell

CEO

Alfa Liz Pharo

Managing partner

Featheringill Capital Jimmy Rane

President and CEO

Great Southern Wood Jeana Ross

Secretary

Department of Early Childhood Education Finis St. John

Chancellor

University of Alabama System Lee Sentell

Director

Alabama Department of Tourism Gary Smith

President and CEO

PowerSouth Fitzgerald Washington

Commissioner

Alabama Department of Labor

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn