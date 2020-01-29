HudsonAlpha Health Alliance, EAMC team up to launch pilot program to improve employee health
HudsonAlpha Health Alliance, LLC and East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) in Opelika have teamed up to launch a pilot program aimed to assist and improve the health of EAMC employees.
According to a press release, the new program “offers genomic health screening to select employees eligible to participate in the pilot program based on their current cholesterol levels” and “is designed to screen for how effective the employee’s current statin medication is working to control their cholesterol level based on their individual genetic profile, as well as other health factors.”
“We firmly believe that the field of genomics holds unlimited possibilities in improving our overall health and well-being,” said Susan Johnston, VP of Human Resources with East Alabama Medical Center.
“This employee program is strictly voluntary,” Johnston explained, “but we believe the benefits can be impactful to the overall health of our employees. Our intention is to help improve the overall long-term effectiveness of the healthcare of our employees, and provide them and their physicians with information to make the best possible health care decisions.”
The press release also noted that the program “may help health care providers optimize treatments for individuals participating in the screening program.”
“The future of medicine includes an integrated analysis of personal genetic data, combined with other patient health data, that will help guide care and therapy,” said Devin Absher, PhD, director of Genomic Health at HudsonAlpha.
“The Health Alliance provides opportunities for health systems and employers to access our genomics expertise to improve health care,” Absher added. “By working closely with physicians and health care providers, the HudsonAlpha Health Alliance works to develop customized genomic health screening programs for health systems, physician networks, and employers, and provides an integrated clinical solution that is often a challenge for these groups to build themselves.”
Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.