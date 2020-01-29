7 Things: Doug Jones will pay a price if he votes to remove Trump, Democrats resist calling the Bidens, Sessions worries about Trump’s safety and more …
7. The media can’t save Elizabeth Warren
- When U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) had a public spat about Sanders reportedly saying a woman couldn’t win the presidency, the media took her side but voters took his.
- Since then, Sanders has surged in the polls to lead both in Iowa and New Hampshire while Warren is losing ground. Now, a report from the Washington Examiner shows that voters blame her for the spat.
6. Trump has a plan to create peace in the Middle East
- President Donald Trump has unveiled his plan to help end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which he announced with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next to him. Trump said that his plan is “a win-win for both sides.”
- As described by Trump, the plan would increase the amount of land in Palestinian territory and set a capital “in eastern Jerusalem where the United States will happily open an embassy.” Also, Trump’s “vision will end the cycle of Palestinian dependence on charity and foreign aid,” but the Palestinians aren’t interested in peace.
5. Bolton’s book should be “inadmissible”
- During the impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, President Donald Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow defended Trump by saying that John Bolton’s book manuscript should be “inadmissible” in the trial.
- Sekulow also added, “You cannot impeach a president on an unsourced allegation,” referring to the manuscript. He also criticized the standards that are being held for the trial, saying, “The bar for impeachment cannot be set this low.”
4. Byrne is confident it’ll be him vs. Sessions
- While speaking at the River Region Republican Club meeting in Montgomery, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) discussed the recent poll numbers that showed former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in first with 43% and Byrne in second with 22%.
- Byrne discussed how he’s been “campaigning in all 67 counties and talking to people at the grassroots level and listening,” adding that the polls are “very clear, Jeff Sessions and I are going to be in a runoff.”
3. Sessions is concerned for Trump’s safety
- While discussing the “Deep State” and “The Swamp” in an interview, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that he’s concerned for what could happen to President Donald Trump if he’s reelected this year.
- Sessions said that if Trump’s reelected, “there’s no telling what people will do to get him out of office.” He added, “And I’m talking about physical harm.” Sessions said that it’s “scary” but “there’s so much hostility out there.”
2. Jones just wants witnesses he thinks hurt Trump
- In a video, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) discusses the impeachment trial in the Senate and claims that President Trump’s legal team “continue to push distractions.”
- Jones said in the video that he is “anxious to hear how House managers are going to respond to some of the issues that were raised by the president’s lawyers when it comes to article two, obstruction of justice.”
1. Alabama will remove Jones if he votes to remove Trump
- A poll conducted by WPA Intelligence shows that if U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) decides to vote to remove President Donald Trump from office after the impeachment trial, his odds of getting reelected in Alabama take a hit.
- Out of the respondents, only 45 percent said that voting to remove Trump made no difference in how they’ll vote, but 37 percent said they’ll be less likely to re-elect Jones, 14 percent said they’ll be more likely to re-elect, and 4 percent were undecided.