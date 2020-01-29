Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

7 Things: Doug Jones will pay a price if he votes to remove Trump, Democrats resist calling the Bidens, Sessions worries about Trump’s safety and more …

7. The media can’t save Elizabeth Warren

  • When U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) had a public spat about Sanders reportedly saying a woman couldn’t win the presidency, the media took her side but voters took his.
  • Since then, Sanders has surged in the polls to lead both in Iowa and New Hampshire while Warren is losing ground. Now, a report from the Washington Examiner shows that voters blame her for the spat.

6. Trump has a plan to create peace in the Middle East

  • President Donald Trump has unveiled his plan to help end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which he announced with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next to him. Trump said that his plan is “a win-win for both sides.”
  • As described by Trump, the plan would increase the amount of land in Palestinian territory and set a capital “in eastern Jerusalem where the United States will happily open an embassy.” Also, Trump’s “vision will end the cycle of Palestinian dependence on charity and foreign aid,” but the Palestinians aren’t interested in peace.

5. Bolton’s book should be “inadmissible”

  • During the impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, President Donald Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow defended Trump by saying that John Bolton’s book manuscript should be “inadmissible” in the trial.
  • Sekulow also added, “You cannot impeach a president on an unsourced allegation,” referring to the manuscript. He also criticized the standards that are being held for the trial, saying, “The bar for impeachment cannot be set this low.”

4. Byrne is confident it’ll be him vs. Sessions

  • While speaking at the River Region Republican Club meeting in Montgomery, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) discussed the recent poll numbers that showed former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in first with 43% and Byrne in second with 22%.
  • Byrne discussed how he’s been “campaigning in all 67 counties and talking to people at the grassroots level and listening,” adding that the polls are “very clear, Jeff Sessions and I are going to be in a runoff.”

3. Sessions is concerned for Trump’s safety

  • While discussing the “Deep State” and “The Swamp” in an interview, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that he’s concerned for what could happen to President Donald Trump if he’s reelected this year.
  • Sessions said that if Trump’s reelected, “there’s no telling what people will do to get him out of office.” He added, “And I’m talking about physical harm.” Sessions said that it’s “scary” but “there’s so much hostility out there.”

2. Jones just wants witnesses he thinks hurt Trump

  • In a video, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) discusses the impeachment trial in the Senate and claims that President Trump’s legal team “continue to push distractions.”
  • Jones said in the video that he is “anxious to hear how House managers are going to respond to some of the issues that were raised by the president’s lawyers when it comes to article two, obstruction of justice.”

1. Alabama will remove Jones if he votes to remove Trump

  • A poll conducted by WPA Intelligence shows that if U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) decides to vote to remove President Donald Trump from office after the impeachment trial, his odds of getting reelected in Alabama take a hit.
  • Out of the respondents, only 45 percent said that voting to remove Trump made no difference in how they’ll vote, but 37 percent said they’ll be less likely to re-elect Jones, 14 percent said they’ll be more likely to re-elect, and 4 percent were undecided.
HudsonAlpha Health Alliance, EAMC team up to launch pilot program to improve employee health

HudsonAlpha Health Alliance, LLC and East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) in Opelika have teamed up to launch a pilot program aimed to assist and improve the health of EAMC employees.

According to a press release, the new program “offers genomic health screening to select employees eligible to participate in the pilot program based on their current cholesterol levels” and “is designed to screen for how effective the employee’s current statin medication is working to control their cholesterol level based on their individual genetic profile, as well as other health factors.”

“We firmly believe that the field of genomics holds unlimited possibilities in improving our overall health and well-being,” said Susan Johnston, VP of Human Resources with East Alabama Medical Center.

“This employee program is strictly voluntary,” Johnston explained, “but we believe the benefits can be impactful to the overall health of our employees. Our intention is to help improve the overall long-term effectiveness of the healthcare of our employees, and provide them and their physicians with information to make the best possible health care decisions.”

The press release also noted that the program “may help health care providers optimize treatments for individuals participating in the screening program.”

“The future of medicine includes an integrated analysis of personal genetic data, combined with other patient health data, that will help guide care and therapy,” said Devin Absher, PhD, director of Genomic Health at HudsonAlpha.

“The Health Alliance provides opportunities for health systems and employers to access our genomics expertise to improve health care,” Absher added. “By working closely with physicians and health care providers, the HudsonAlpha Health Alliance works to develop customized genomic health screening programs for health systems, physician networks, and employers, and provides an integrated clinical solution that is often a challenge for these groups to build themselves.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Byrne: Walking the walk in the fight for life

Last week, tens of thousands of Americans took part in our nation’s most important rally for the unborn, the March for Life. I am so proud of the large number of Alabamians who traveled all the way to Washington to participate. Sadly, it is mostly ignored by the mainstream media. But, this year’s rally received unprecedented support, as President Trump became the first sitting president to attend and address the group!

President Trump’s pro-life record is truly unmatched among presidents. He has been front and center in the fight. He has blocked Planned Parenthood from receiving federal family planning money. Just last week, his administration challenged the state of California over a rule that violates federal law in mandating insurance plans cover elective abortions.

Perhaps the most significant contribution President Trump has made to the pro-life cause has been his judicial nominations. The Senate has confirmed 187 of President Trump’s judicial nominations, a staggering number that will leave a permanent legacy. Candidate Trump promised to appoint constitutional conservatives to the courts, and he has kept his word. After eight years of President Obama appointing judicial activists who want to legislate from the bench, we have made remarkable progress in short order restoring integrity to our courts.

President Trump’s two most important nominations have been to the Supreme Court. Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh are brilliant jurists who truly seek to uphold the Constitution. Each of them could serve another three decades or more on the court.

To appreciate the magnitude of the makeup of the Supreme Court, look no further than Roe v. Wade. Since the horrific ruling in this case, over 60 million unborn children have been aborted. That’s over twelve times the population of Alabama. But, for the first time in my adult life, I can see a path to overturning Roe, thanks to the President’s leadership.

I’m proud of my record of fighting for life and against radical extremists seeking unlimited access to abortions. As a member of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, I’ve sponsored and fought for legislation to end federal funding of Planned Parenthood, ban abortions after a heartbeat is detected, and define that human life begins at conception.

Unfortunately, Washington is no longer a safe place for pro-life Democrats. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said last year, “[A]s a party, we should be 100 percent pro-choice, and it should be non-negotiable.” It is astonishing to see how far the Democrat party has moved. As President Trump correctly stated when explaining his reasoning for attending the March for Life rally, “religious liberty is under siege.”

Look at Senator Gillibrand’s own state. Last year, New York passed a law essentially making abortion legal up until the moment of birth. In explaining a similar proposed law in Virginia, Democrat Governor Ralph Northam said their law would make it legal to abort a baby after birth, essentially permitting doctors to allow infants to die after a failed abortion. This is infanticide! It is unthinkable that such a barbaric act could take place, much less be tolerated, in a civilized nation like ours. I tried to force a vote on legislation making this practice illegal, but the Democrat majority blocked me on the House floor and even turned off my microphone.

Let me be clear. I unequivocally believe that God makes every person in his image. Every single life is precious. I am fully committed to fighting for the unborn. As President Trump said in his address, “every life brings love into this world. Every child brings joy to a family. Every person is worth protecting.” Thank God we have such an advocate in the White House! I’ll continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with President Trump in this fight.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Alabama softball preseason No. 1 in USA Softball Top 25, ranked No. 2 on NFCA and Softball America lists; Auburn rated No. 23 by NFCA, Softball America

As the 2020 season approaches, Alabama softball was highlighted in three separate preseason ranking polls as either number one or number two on the lists, while Auburn also made its way in the top 25 on two of the lists.

Alabama softball is the preseason No. 1 in USA Softball’s rankings and No. 2 in the NFCA and Softball America top 25 lists.

A press release from the Alabama Athletics Communications noted:

The Crimson Tide earned 12 first-place votes in the USA Softball poll and 11 in the NFCA poll, the most of any team. The preseason rankings are Alabama’s highest in those two polls since the 2013 season. The Tide finished last year ranked No. 4 in all three rankings. Last week, the Tide claimed the top spot in D1Softball’s preseason poll, the inaugural set of rankings for the site.

Defending SEC champion Alabama will receive a total of 13 players from last year’s team that won 60 games, claimed the program’s fifth SEC regular-season title and advanced to the final day of bracket play at the 2019 Women’s College World Series.

The Crimson Tide softball team will open its 2020 season, head coach Patrick Murphy’s 22nd season at the school, at the Joanne Graf Classic in Tallahassee, Florida, on February 7 and 8. They are slated to play two games each against North Carolina and host Florida State.

Auburn’s softball team was rated No. 23 by both NFCA and Softball America, but was left out of USA Softball’s top 25 list.

The Tigers open the season with Baylor in Clearwater, Florida, in the NFCA Leadoff Classic on February 7.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

‘Scary’: Jeff Sessions fears Trump in danger of physical harm from Deep State

In a radio interview on Tuesday, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions expressed his worry for President Donald J. Trump’s physical safety.

Featuring on “Alabama’s Morning News with JT” on 105.5 WERC, Sessions with just over two minutes left in the interview was prompted to talk about the subject after the host said he hoped that members of Trump’s Secret Service detail were not a part of the “Deep State” and “The Swamp.”

“[I]f he wins this election again, there’s no telling what people will do to get him out of that office. And I’m talking about physical harm,” Birmingham radio host JT Nysewander said to Sessions. “Do you fear that?”

“Absolutely, it’s a scary thing,” Sessions responded. “There’s so much hostility out there. It is scary, number one.”

He then referred to his ongoing Republican bid to return to the U.S. Senate in 2020.

“And number two, this is what I believe right now, one reason I feel like that I can contribute in this race if I’m elected to the Senate,” Sessions continued. “They fear Donald Trump. The Republicans, not just what he says and does in the short run, but he has brought together a coalition of over 50% of the American population that if he can solidify that — and the Republicans will get on board, which they haven’t sufficiently, in my opinion, enthusiastically understood the historic importance of the Trump coalition  — that should be the ‘Republican Workers Party.’ People who go to work every day. They need to be brought into this party. … and move this country against the ‘Socialist Left’ that’s radical, that’s for open borders, for [more] government, taxes, regulations of all kinds and try to run the whole world with military power and trade that doesn’t protect our interests. So those things, I think, the American people are behind [Trump]. The president historically is leading it. And I want to push the Republicans to get on board more enthusiastically with it.”

“I was there first, and I’m still there,” Sessions concluded.

Sessions’ campaign on Monday released internal polling showing him with a sizable lead in Alabama’s March 3 GOP Senate primary. The ultimate Republican nominee will face Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in November.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

