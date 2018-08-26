Alabama leaders mourn the passing of Sen. John McCain

After a lifetime of service to his nation, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) passed away on Saturday “surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best.”

His office released the following statement:

“Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28pm on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years.”

Alabama leaders joined the nation in mourning the loss of the former presidential candidate, sharing moving memories of his relationship with the Yellowhammer State.

“John McCain was a brave American and a true hero – one who honorably served our country for 60 years,” Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) said in a statement.

He added, “His distinguished presence in the Senate will be missed, and his unwavering commitment to our country will live on in his legacy. The McCain family remain in our thoughts and prayers during this hard time.”

Last year, I had the opportunity to visit the “Hanoi Hilton” with Senator McCain. It was a remarkable experience that I will never forget. May his service to our country never be forgotten. His family, friends, and colleagues will be in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/oTFxx7LAc5 — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) August 26, 2018

Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-4) said, “I’m sorry to hear of the death of Senator John McCain. He and so many other American military personnel survived an existence as a POW in Vietnam that most of us could never imagine. My prayers to his family during this difficult time.”

“I would also be remiss not the mention his unwavering support for making sure we have the strongest military in the world. His life was dedicated to public service,” Aderholt concluded.

.@SenJohnMcCain fought for his country honorably in the Navy, the House, and the Senate for 60 years. He was an American patriot & his life is a testament to his deep love of country. John McCain will be sorely missed. — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) August 26, 2018

“Senator McCain was an American hero who led a remarkable life of service to this country,” Rep. Martha Roby (AL-2) said. “His bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Ann and I send our condolences to the McCain family. We are praying for them during this difficult time. — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) August 26, 2018

“As Speaker of the Alabama House, I would like to express the body’s deepest and most heartfelt condolences upon the passing of a great patriot, U.S. Senator John McCain,” Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon said.

He continued, “John McCain devoted a lifetime of service to his country as a naval aviator and prisoner of war and, later, as a member of the U.S. House and Senate. Just as when he turned down the early release offered to him by his North Vietnamese captors, Sen. McCain turned his back on the easy route of quiet military retirement and thrust himself into the combative and turbulent public arena because he felt his country’s call.”

“Even when he sometimes took positions in the U.S. Senate that disappointed conservatives, his sense of sacrifice, perseverance, and duty to nation was always recognized, admired, and celebrated,” McCutcheon added. “During the 2008 presidential campaign, he carried the Republican Party’s banner as its nominee, and he ran a strong and competitive race even when a historic economic downturn and the effects of an increasingly unpopular war conspired against him.”

McCutcheon concluded, “Our thoughts and prayers of contentment go out to the McCain family during this time of loss.”

In January 2007, I had the privilege to meet a true American hero, United States Senator John Sydney McCain, III from the great state of Arizona! There is no doubt that he left an indelible impression on our nation through his service in the US Navy, the Congress & in the Senate! pic.twitter.com/sRdAXoZHQw — John Merrill (@JohnHMerrill) August 26, 2018

“The members of the Alabama House Republican Caucus join the rest of the nation in mourning the death of U.S. Senator John McCain, a true American patriot,” Alabama House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter shared in a statement.

He continued, “John McCain was a fierce warrior in every sense of the word whether he was fighting the North Vietnamese who held him captive, promoting the issues in which he believed on the floor of the Senate, or battling the aggressive brain cancer that ultimately took him. His examples of bravery, resilience, and devotion to his country are legendary.”

“While a prisoner of war in Vietnam, he turned down an early release and, instead, organized resistance efforts against his captors while working to buoy the spirits of his fellow POWs,” Ledbetter outlined. “As a member of the U.S. Senate, he promoted a strong and well-funded military, sought to recover the remains of servicemen were were list as POW/MIA for decades, and helped heal the wounds of the Vietnam conflict by returning to visit the ‘Hanoi Hilton,’ where he was once held captive.”

In 2008 I was the Alabama Co-Chairman for John McCain for President. A true American hero who exemplified what we need more of in politics today. A great man who will be missed. Our country was better because of your service #RIPMcCain #ALGOP #gop pic.twitter.com/hIaf52cxQn — Cam Ward (@SenCamWard) August 26, 2018

Ledbetter concluded, “While some of us may have differed with him politically from time to time, no one can question his commitment to our nation and to charting what his heart believed was the right course. We pray that God will give comfort to Sen. McCain’s family as we celebrate the example of selfless public service that he leaves behind.”

We are very sad to hear of the passing of Sen John McCain. He served our nation for 64 years. As a veteran and POW, he is due our greatest respect and our nation’s deepest appreciation. He loved America and showed that with his service. #alpolitics #JohnMcCain — Terry Lathan (@ChairmanLathan) August 26, 2018

“Our prayers are with John McCain’s family. An American hero,” PSC Commissioner Jeremy Oden said.

The nation has lost a true hero and statesman. The Honorable John McCain treated people with respect, exemplified service above self, and put country over party. RIP, Senator. pic.twitter.com/RTfBbfkNwW — Jim Page (@jimpagejr) August 26, 2018



Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn