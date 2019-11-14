Hillary Clinton running mate fundraising for ‘friend’ Doug Jones

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), who was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential running mate in 2016, has joined the ranks of powerful national Democrats rallying behind vulnerable Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

Kaine sent out a fundraising email this week with the subject line, “My friend Doug Jones needs our help.”

The Clinton VP nominee joined other Democratic senators in citing former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ entrance into Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate primary as the reason for the fundraising solicitation.

“Last week, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he’s running against Doug Jones for Alabama’s Senate seat,” the email decried. “At a time when Washington is already too partisan and polarized, we can’t afford to lose Doug’s voice. Will you chip in to Doug’s campaign to help him hold on to his place in the Senate?”

Kaine proceeded to state that Jones has “spent the last two years working hard on behalf of the people who sent him there.”

“I’m proud to work with him, and I need your help to keep him fighting next to me in the Senate,” Kaine concluded.

The landing page linked to the fundraising email disclosed that contributions would be split between Kaine and Jones. The email was paid for by Kaine’s campaign committee.

In the 2018 cycle, Jones campaigned for Kaine’s reelection to the Senate.

Louise and I were honored to host my friend and colleague @timkaine at our home last night. Tim is a true public servant and a strong, steady leader we need to keep in the Senate! pic.twitter.com/ctmQMcu8bx — Doug Jones (@DougJones) May 30, 2018

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn