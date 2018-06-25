Subscription Preferences:

Heat advisory for Alabama and two other states
How to think about 'human rights council' and elitist concept of abortion as 'human right'
Sen. Doug Jones 'progressive-splains' Alabama conservatism
Heartbroken Alabama: As AG Marshall mourns wife's death, bipartisan words of support pour in
Key Mobile and Baldwin counties public officials endorse Will Ainsworth for Lieutenant Governor
Alabama airman killed in WWII to be buried in Florida this week
Ex-NFL, Alabama player Keith McCants arrested on drug charge 5 hours ago / News
Former news production building in Birmingham sells for $1.5 million 6 hours ago / News
Bill ‘Bubba’ Bussey receives heart stent, shares special moment with nurse 6 hours ago / Feature
Alabama college ending aquaculture program after 27 years 7 hours ago / News
In new book, Alabama’s Victoria Hallman reminisces about time as Hee Haw Honey 21 hours ago / Feature
Alabama mom opens up about breastfeeding and her tearful first month of motherhood 23 hours ago / Guest Opinion
VIDEO: Trump caves to media pressure — ‘Moderate’ Doug Jones — Internet sales tax could mean more Alabama taxes, and more on Guerrilla Politics! 23 hours ago / Analysis
U.S. median age hits all-time high of 38; record 86,248 are 100 or older 1 day ago / News
TRAGEDY: Pause and pray for Alabama AG Steve Marshall — wife confirmed dead 1 day ago / Opinion
Explainer: How the refugee and asylum process works in the U.S. 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Bilateral lung transplant gives Montgomery teen chance to graduate, better future 1 day ago / Feature
Tired of Facebook censoring what you read? Here’s how to fix that 1 day ago / Newsletters
U.S. Rep. Rogers: IG report proves Mueller probe needs to be shut down 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
These are the services that are wasting Medicare dollars 2 days ago / News
39 mins ago

Heat advisory for Alabama and two other states

Forecasters say it’s going to be dangerously hot across parts of the South.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for about half of Alabama, much of central Georgia and the southern tip of South Carolina for Monday afternoon.High temperatures are forecast in the 90s, and the weather service says the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like it’s about 105 degrees across the region.

The extreme heat can lead to heat-related health problems including heat exhaustion.

Similar alerts are possible later in the week since forecasters say the heat will persist for at least a few days.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

How to think about ‘human rights council’ and elitist concept of abortion as ‘human right’


Read the transcript:

WHY DOESN’T THE U.S. WANT TO BE PART OF THE HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL?

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, today, I want to deal with human rights, touching upon what is going on in the U.N. and also touching upon the abortion issue. Let’s go first to the story that broke last week. The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it was withdrawing the U.S. from the United Nations Human Rights Council with U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley calling the 47-member council a “protector of human rights abusers and a cesspool of political bias.”  

DR. REEDER: I applaud this. And then the question will come out that, yeah, but in our analysis of the Singapore Agreement, we did make a critique that President Trump should have put front and center the human rights issue and now you applaud us pulling out of the Human Rights Council in the U.N.?

1399
The reason we put it front and center for Singapore is it needs to be front and center and the reason why I would applaud this tactic is the Human Rights Council has done very little, if anything, concerning human rights. It has done a lot to use itself as an instrument and bring the United Nations as a player concerning critique of the only Democratic nation in the Middle East and that’s Israel.

COUNCIL IS A REBRANDED FALSE POLITICAL TOOL

Secondly, the council is not only made up of some of the worst violators of human rights, but it has in the leadership the worst violators of human rights such as Russia and China and their embrace of North Korea. The Trump administration has warned, “If you do not make changes, then we are going to withdraw.” Ambassador Haley and her team have brought numerous remedial proposals to recalibrate the Human Rights Council. Not only have they been rejected but, actually, the council has plunged further into its political leverage game as opposed to dealing with human rights.

This Human Rights Council is a morphing of the previous organization — the Human Rights Commission of the U.N. was disbanded because of its political maneuvering. It was disbanded and then reformulated as the Human Rights Council. The very same reason it had to be abandoned has now corrupted the organization again. Hopefully, if it does get restructured, it will be restructured with integrity.

TWO PEOPLE LABEL ABORTION WITH DIAMETRICALLY DIFFERENT TERMS

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, let me take you to two other stories that I want to combine — one is rather disheartening and the other is rather inspirational. The Daily Wire is reporting Richard Dawkins is defending eugenics abortion. He said, “It’s all about human suffering.”

Let me take you to another story where Texas Governor Greg Abbott has promised a teenager that he will grant his dying wish to outlaw abortion altogether in the state of Texas. Teen cancer patient, Jeremiah Thomas, had one wish before he died and he offered that wish to the pro-life governor of Texas. His request? Treat abortion like an act of murder.

DR. REEDER: Well, I agree with him. I’m grateful for the unselfish and insightful and convicting wish that he made to Make-A-Wish Foundation. He did get his audience with the governor and the governor affirmed and quoted the fact that 68 percent of Texans believe this barbaric act ought to be stopped and it is an act of murder and is no different than and comparable to the Holocaust policies of the Third Reich of Nazi Germany.

Tom, I applaud Pope Francis for declaring the same thing, that this is an act comparable to and actually more horrific than the practices of Nazi Germany. The response of the famed and I would say ill-famed pseudoscientist, Richard Dawkins, and his promotion of atheism — and, by the way, also inconsistency with atheism, if violence is actually how the human race came into existence in terms of species development with his atheistic evolutionary view of origins, he says that Pope Francis is nonsensical and that this is just a part of purifying the human race and reducing human suffering.

THIS IS NOTHING BUT EUGENICS

What he is saying is this: the eugenics movement is alive and well. The same eugenics movement that was propagated in the United States, that was quoted and used by Adolf Hitler and in the practices of Nazi Germany — that is embraced by Richard Dawkins that, “Actually, we’re doing these people a favor by killing them.”

He would point to Denmark and say, “What a wonderful success that, of the pregnancies that were diagnosed with children having Downs Syndrome, only four made it to birth and the rest of them were killed.” Iceland has “eradicated” Downs Syndrome and that’s a false statement. It hasn’t eradicated Downs Syndrome, but it has eradicated Downs Syndrome babies by killing them — that’s what it’s done. France, itself, is now outlawing commercials that present Downs Syndrome children in a favorable light because it might cause grief to those who decided to kill their Downs Syndrome babies.

Dawkins is a propagator and a perpetuator and a celebrator of the eugenics movement in that there are certain children that, if unwanted, inconvenient or imperfect, then we have the right to declare those lives unworthy of life. And by the way, we’re going to end your suffering. What we’re really doing is ending our suffering because we have determined them as inconvenient or as emotionally difficult if we have a child that is not “the perfect Gerber baby.”

And so here we see a human right that needs to be eradicated and that is the so-called right to kill the child in the womb. I agree with the teenager that it is a barbaric practice of murder and let’s eradicate it. I agree with Governor Abbot that the commitment to eradicate it needs to be a part of his political party’s platform, the Republican Party. Unfortunately, the Democratic Party has decided that the all-out assault on the child in the womb is the best way to get votes from the cultural elite so they have taken the opposite direction and that is not only to destroy life in the womb by this “barbaric practice,” but to insist on taxpayer funding for such acts.

STANDING FOR HUMAN RIGHTS

Tom, to sum up from a Christian world and life view, in order to promote true human rights, it is commendable that this administration, through the leadership of Ambassador Haley, has fired the shot across the bow of the U.N. by saying we will not participate in a Human Rights Council that actually uses the language of human rights for political purposes and political enmity against certain democratic countries and promotes the biggest violators of human rights to disconnect as a matter of integrity as well as, hopefully, an influential tactic to disband this one even as its predecessor was disbanded and, hopefully, a true human rights council can be developed out of the U.N. in the future.

Secondly, we at “Today in Perspective” would utterly decry any notion that the killing of the unborn in the womb is a human right or a civil right to be protected under any constitution of any civilized country and we would applaud not only the teenager who used his dying wish to highlight this, but the governor of Texas’ response that he would commit himself to this teenager’s wish that it would be a political objective, the eradication of the barbaric practice of abortion and the destruction of life in the womb — human life — that is deemed imperfect, inconvenient or unwanted. There is no such right.

We, of course, would decry the barbaric eugenics notion that there are some lives we determine as not worth living and, therefore, the notion that abortion ends human suffering — all it does is perpetuate the notion that my convenience in life is more important than another person’s life if their life would become an inconvenience to me.

DON’T LET FALSE LANGUAGE AND LIES FOOL YOU

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, our Savior said of Satan, “He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth for there is no truth in him.” Tomorrow on “Today in Perspective”, I want to look at another aspect of murder and that is the taking of one’s own life.

DR. REEDER: Now suicide outranks homicide in many of our locales. And, Tom, you’re right: Satan is a murderer from the beginning. He’s also a liar. One of the things he does is he uses the language of truth in order to promote the lie. That’s what’s happened in the Human Rights Council where they use the language of human rights in order to promote human oppression among the leadership countries. However, we have a Savior who speaks the truth truthfully and Who has given His life that we can have life and the fact that every life is sacred, made in the image of God, and everyone living can be saved if they put their trust in Christ as Lord and Savior.

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News, who has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and whose work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

2 hours ago

Sen. Doug Jones ‘progressive-splains’ Alabama conservatism

A recent lengthy and, at times, quite flattering profile of Sen. Doug Jones by FiveThirtyEight’s Clare Malone offers little breaking news – aside from the interesting revelation that Jones believes he would have beaten Roy Moore by a wider margin had sexual misconduct allegations not been raised against Moore.

The story is worth reading, though, because it offers Alabama conservatives an opportunity to look at how an Alabama progressive evaluates their political conservatism.

401
Jones tells Malone about Alabama conservatives, within the context of a constituent asking him about why the Affordable Care Act is a good thing: “They see the federal government as not being good and don’t really fully appreciate the fact that their public officials need those federal dollars to help their roads, to help their schools, to help save their hospital.”

Many conservatives certainly do think as Jones describes but a more proper conservative position, in my view, is seeing many of the current functions of the federal government as not being good.

Sen. Marco Rubio recently sat down with David Axelrod, who worked for President Obama, where he made that critical distinction when Axelrod asked him about running for the Senate as a Tea Party candidate in 2010.

“There was a feeling that government had overreached in the issues of healthcare, stimulus spending and the like, but… I’ve always said, including during that campaign, that I’m not an anarchist. There is a role for government to play.”

Rubio continues, “I think it’s over-regulation that you’re against but in terms of these transitions, there is a role for government to play.”

In both Jones’s and Axelrod’s framing, there is little distinction in these questions of public policy between the primary institution of government and the actions of government. Therefore, when a conservative criticizes something like Medicaid expansion, his criticism becomes framed by progressives as a criticism of government itself, that he’s anti-government, though he really may be opposed to government in that sense.

“True conservatism,” as Rubio frames it, fears the reaches of social democracy. A true conservative fears what Alexis de Toxqueville imagined – indeed prophesied – in 1840, that the modern welfare state would develop into:

“a society consumed with such a malaise, in which government, compassionate toward its subjects, provides for their security, foresees and supplies their necessities, facilitates their pleasures, manages their principal concerns, directs their industry, makes rules for their testaments, and divides their inheritances… it does not destroy anything, but prevents much being born.”

Some of these have become realities more so than others, but conservatives could certainly find that in some sense, they have all been born out, and to our detriment.

Jones, perhaps without meaning to, reminds us with his characterization that the whole of politics is a conversation about, and an effectuation of, government’s role in our lives. That’s what we’re ultimately fighting about.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

3 hours ago

Heartbroken Alabama: As AG Marshall mourns wife’s death, bipartisan words of support pour in

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s beautiful wife Bridgette Marshall passed away Sunday and a heartbroken Alabama is pausing politics to show bipartisan, and deeply human, support for Marshall and his family.

Below are a round-up of tweets from across the political spectrum:

768
3 hours ago

Key Mobile and Baldwin counties public officials endorse Will Ainsworth for Lieutenant Governor

Key public officials from Mobile and Baldwin counties joined with State Rep. Will Ainsworth (R – Guntersville) on Thursday evening as they endorsed his candidacy for lieutenant governor in the July 17 Republican runoff election.

Among those announcing their public support for Ainsworth during a news conference at the USS Alabama battleship were Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran; Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack; State Representative David Sessions of Grand Bay, who chairs the House Agriculture and Forestry Committee; and State Rep. Jack Williams of Wilmer, who is also the senator-elect for Senate District 34.

312
“I’m humbled by the confidence each of these public officials has placed in me by putting their names and reputations beside mine,” Ainsworth said. “During my time in the House, I supported the Gulf Coast 100% of the time, and I voted to keep the BP settlement funds where they rightly belonged. South Alabama will continue to have my support as lieutenant governor.”

The officials offered the following comments at the news conference, which may be viewed here.

“I look forward to Will being successful in his bid for lieutenant governor. It was a pleasure to serve with Will on the House Agriculture Committee. I know two things about Will Ainsworth – he is a good family man, and he believes in doing what is right.” – State Rep. David Sessions (R – Grand Bay)

“Will’s State House office is right next to mine, and I know he supported us all the way through with the BP funding and helped us get what we got.” State Rep. Jack Williams (R – Wilmer)

“I’m proud to stand here with my friend, Will Ainsworth. I’ve worked with him in the Legislature, and I know he is a strong supporter of law enforcement. He’s an honest man, and I know he will continue to support us in Mobile County and Baldwin County.” – Sheriff Sam Cochran

“When the Alabama Sheriffs’ Association met in January, Will walked in the room and said, ‘I’m here to not only ask for your vote but to offer my support to the sheriffs of Alabama,’ and that means a lot to the 67 sheriffs in our state. Since that time, I’ve come to know him as a committed Christian conservative, and I am excited he is in the runoff.” Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack

Paid for by Friends of Will Ainsworth, 7520 Browns Valley Road, Guntersville, AL 35976

4 hours ago

Alabama airman killed in WWII to be buried in Florida this week

An Alabama man who was killed during World War II is being buried in Florida after his remains were identified decades following his death.

The Pentagon says a funeral is scheduled for Thursday in Pensacola for Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Percy C. Mathews of Andalusia.

105
Mathew was 25 and serving on a B-17 bomber when it was struck by enemy fire while attacking a German submarine base in France on May 29, 1943. Mathews went down with the aircraft.

A statement from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says a set of unidentified remains were determined to be those of Mathews thanks to genetic testing and the work of a French researcher, Daniel Dahiot.

Mathews was a member of the 422nd Bombardment Squadron, 305th Bombardment Group, 8th U.S. Air Force.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

