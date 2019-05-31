Group praises legislature for proposed state constitutional amendment restricting voting to U.S. citizens
Alabama Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia), State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) are receiving praise after the passage of a constitutional amendment that would clarify that only United States citizens have the right to vote in Alabama elections.
As reported by Yellowhammer News, “SB 313 was unanimously passed by the Senate previously and will now appear on Alabama’s March 2020 primary ballot.”
Excerpt as follows:
No articles of the U.S. Constitution limit voting rights to citizens. Multiple amendments spell out the voting rights of U.S. citizens, but none of them explicitly exclude non-citizens, as explained here. Courts, however, have long held voting to be a “privilege” of citizenship.
Citizen Voters, an organization which pushes for similar amendments in states around the country, applauded the Alabama legislature for passing the constitutional amendment that would clarify that only United States citizens have the right to vote in Alabama elections.
“Most people don’t realize cities around the country are already opening municipal elections to non-citizen voters. This constitutional amendment will ensure that trend never comes to Alabama,” said Joshua W. Jones, a grassroots leader of Citizen Voters.
“Hats off to Del Marsh, Chris Pringle, Arnold Mooney, and particularly to Speaker Mac McCutcheon. These guys are warriors for ballot security, the rule of law, and ensuring voting remains a sacred and solemn duty of citizens only,” Jones continued. “This proposed amendment got caught up in some procedural mechanisms in the last week of the legislative session, and it looked like it might fall through the cracks. But Speaker McCutcheon instantly recognized the importance of keeping non-citizens out of Alabama voting booths, and he assured this proposed amendment was going to get a full vote on the House floor. And it passed without any dissent.”
Jones added, “Our goal is to ensure every election in the United States is limited only to citizens of the United States.”
Last November, North Dakota passed a similar two-word amendment with 67% of the vote.
Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.