Chris Pringle endorses Jerry Carl for Congress 43 mins ago / News
7 Things: Tuberville leads polling, Sanders questions Biden’s health after more stumbles, Alabama sheriff’s trial delayed over coronavirus concerns and more … 4 hours ago / Analysis
Ambassador Rick Barton wants to change the dynamics of how the U.S. approaches conflict 6 hours ago / News
Billionaires and the good society 20 hours ago / Guest Opinion
VIDEO: Tuberville vs. Sessions, Super Tuesday, Biden takes control and more on Alabama Politics This Week 20 hours ago / Analysis
Leaders recognized during Minority Business Awards 22 hours ago / News
Birmingham World Games 2021 starts 500-day countdown, adds two corporate sponsors 24 hours ago / Sports
Birmingham philanthropist receives 2020 A.G. Gaston Award for leading tomorrow’s business leaders 1 day ago / News
State Sen. Stutts: Medical marijuana commission ripe for corruption — Would be Scrushy, Siegelman CON board saga ‘on steroids’ 1 day ago / News
Borbet to invest $24 million in Auburn expansion, creating 25 jobs 1 day ago / News
History professor looks back on four Alabama suffrage leaders and their fight for the vote 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
State Rep. Sorrell: Concealed carry permit requirement not about public safety — ‘Always have been’ about money for sheriffs’ departments 1 day ago / News
Women’s History Month: 18th U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Regina Benjamin has roots in Alabama 2 days ago / News
Volunteers put muscle behind protecting the watercress darter 2 days ago / Outdoors
Community members train doctors on culturally appropriate palliative care 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Roy Wood Jr. wants to help grow the television and film industry in Alabama 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Roby: Combating the sale of counterfeit goods online 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Flowers: Chancellor Finis St. John and the University of Alabama System 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama singer Bailey Coats releases new single, ‘SNACK’ 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Conservation Advisory Board considers deer zones, turkey reporting 2 days ago / Outdoors
43 mins ago

Chris Pringle endorses Jerry Carl for Congress

State Representative Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) announced Monday he is endorsing Jerry Carl’s campaign for Congress.

Carl and former State Senator Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) are currently in a runoff for the Republican nomination for Alabama’s First Congressional District.

Pringle, a former competitor in the AL-01 congressional race, placed third in the March 3 primary, garnering 19.23% of the total vote.

Carl narrowly placed first on primary night, edging out Hightower by 1% (1,226 total votes).

Since neither campaign received over 50% of the vote, the two top finishers will now face each other in a runoff on March 31.

The Carl campaign is hoping endorsements from Pringle and fourth-place finisher Wes Lambert will be enough to get them past the 50% threshold.

“I am confident Jerry Carl will go to Congress and stand with President Trump. I know Jerry – he’s tough, he has a backbone, and he has what it takes to build the wall, defend the unborn, and fight for the interests of South Alabama,” said Pringle in a statement released by the Carl campaign.

Pringle also extensively criticized the Club for Growth.

Club for Growth’s Super-PAC is spending heavily to support Hightower.

Pringle said of Club for Growth, “It was clear to me that to receive their endorsement, I would need to make promises that would harm our area businesses and citizens. The Club for Growth’s lack of interest in South Alabama is troubling to me and I cannot in good conscience support a candidate backed by this outside DC money group.”

“[T]hey demanded a commitment from me to vote against critical legislation to our communities such as the Farm Bill and the National Flood Insurance Program,” Pringle explained with respect to his opposition to the Club’s policies.

Carl responded to the endorsement, saying in part, “Chris is a friend, a strong conservative, and someone who is in office for the right reasons – to get things done for our community. I’m honored to have his endorsement.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

4 hours ago

7 Things: Tuberville leads polling, Sanders questions Biden’s health after more stumbles, Alabama sheriff’s trial delayed over coronavirus concerns and more …

7. Harris endorses Biden

  • U.S. Senator Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) presidential campaign ended in December, but she’s back in the spotlight for endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden, saying, “There is no one better prepared than Joe to steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office.” This endorsement comes after Harries implied earlier in the campaign that Biden’s failure to support busing was racist.
  • Harris also stated that the country “is at an inflection point.” She added, “And the decision voters make this November will shape the country and the world our children and grandchildren grow up in.” Harris is the latest former candidate to voice support for Biden, joining former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

6. Stutts thinks medical marijuana committee could be easily corrupted

  • State Senator Larry Stutts (R-Cherokee) has voiced his concerns about medical marijuana coming to Alabama, specifically discussing the potential for corruption on the committee.
  • Stutts mentioned how there are “11 people that control marijuana” based on what the bill states, adding, “The bill specifies they’re going to give out 34 licenses for dispensaries around the state.” He also said that the bill provides “potential for growing government, raising taxes, and the potential for abuse of that system is just astronomical.”

5. Time to separate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Robert E. Lee Day?

  • State Senator Vivian Figures (D-Mobile) is sponsoring a bill that would make Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Robert E. Lee Day separate holidays. Figures argued that State Representative Steve McMillan (R-Gulf Shores) has been working with her on the legislation.
  • Figures said that separating the holidays “is the right thing to do,” mentioning how they “were two men with totally different agendas, beliefs and goals.” The bill would propose putting Robert E. Lee Day on the second Monday in October, which is also Columbus Day.

4. Conceal carry permits are about funding, not safety

  • State Representative Andrew Sorrell (R-Muscle Shoals) discussed the idea of getting rid of the concealed carry permit in Alabama at the Shoals Republican Club meeting where he expressed his opposition to the current system.
  • Sorrell referenced a time when a list of those who had a concealed carry permit in New York was published by a media outlet, and said that there isn’t a need for a database of people who conceal carry, but argued what “law enforcement needs is a database of criminals.” He pointed out his distrust in the argument of public safety, saying, “This garbage you hear about how it is all about public safety — it’s not about public safety. Permits are and always have been about the money.”

3. No one thought Sheriff Blakely had the coronavirus

  • Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was hospitalized for respiratory issues and thus has had his trial delayed for one week by Circuit Judge N. Pride Tompkins, but jurors for the trial will still report to the courthouse Monday.
  • Blakely’s attorneys claimed that the sheriff was being tested for COVID-19, but Dr. Maria Acelajado Onoyo of Athens Limestone Hospital said that Blakely wasn’t tested for the coronavirus, stating, “He would not be a person suspected to have COVID-19.” Blakely was tested for other viruses like the flu and pneumonia.

2. Sanders thinks Biden wants a sit-down debate due to his health

  • According to U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, former Vice President Joe Biden wants the format of the March 15 debate to be a sit-down due to his declining cognitive ability and stamina. Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said, “We will participate in whatever debate CNN chooses to stage: standing sitting, at podiums or in a town hall.”
  • The media is rallying around Biden and declaring these concerns out of bounds, despite their own reporting and the obvious concerns that have somewhat been confirmed by Obama’s doctor, Dr. David Scheiner, who said that Biden isn’t “in bad shape for his age” but he isn’t exactly “in outstanding health.” He added Biden “has a lot of issues that are just sort of sitting there.”

1. Poll shows Tuberville leading in Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate race

  • In the first poll released after Super Tuesday, former Auburn football head coach Tommy Tuberville holds a lead over former Attorney General and U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions with 22 days to go in the race to see who gets to take on U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in November.
  • WT&S Consulting’s poll shows Tuberville has the lead but both candidates are under 50%. Tuberville is close with 49.4%, Sessions has 42.7% and 7.9% are currently undecided.

6 hours ago

Ambassador Rick Barton wants to change the dynamics of how the U.S. approaches conflict

Rick Barton knows what the U.S. can do to resolve conflict in the world, and he believes there is often a better way to do it.

The man who started USAID’s Office of Transition Initiatives and was America’s ambassador to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations in New York, the UN’s deputy high commissioner for refugees in Geneva and the first assistant secretary of state for Conflict and Stabilization Operations certainly has the credentials to express an informed opinion.

Barton has written a book, “Peace Works: America’s Unifying Role in a Turbulent World.”

“’Peace Works’ is an effort to show that we can be more successful both in preventing war and mitigating wars going on and then getting out of wars, which is really hard to do,” Barton told Alabama NewsCenter. “The United States can be among the creative leaders in the space. I try to do that through telling stories, setting up the history and giving people practical steps that we can take to be more effective.”

Ambassador Rick Barton shares solutions for America’s role in conflicts in his book ‘Peace Works’ from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Barton worked for 25 years leading conflict management initiatives in 40 places of conflict and developed a sense for what worked and what didn’t.

“In particular, these longer occupations really show that it can be problematic for democracies to remain or even occupy other countries for too long,” he said. “The military wants to get out of them. The civilians want to get out of them. But we have to do that in a thoughtful way and that’s really what I try to present.”

Barton was recently in Alabama, speaking to students at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery and the Birmingham Committee on Foreign Relations. It was a natural progression given that Barton started up the Department of State’s Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations, and was deputy high commissioner of the UN’s refugee agency. He has worked in most, if not all, of the hot spots around the world.

“I felt that if the American public really wanted to see improvement, they would have to know how to do it,” he said. “I thought the best way to get their attention was to start with ‘Once upon a time.’ As long as you tell a story, Americans want to hear the end, especially if you suggest that we can live happily ever after.”

Given that Barton spent time in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Bosnia, Haiti and Rwanda, he has a keen understanding in what works and what doesn’t. Much of the book shows ways it’s been done effectively using local media and other means without doing everything militarily to achieve goals.

“The United States is in an incredibly advantageous position,” Barton said. “We are the country that a lot of other countries invite into the room. But that doesn’t mean we can abuse that privilege, and we have to perform. A good way to do it is with American creativity, American ingenuity, bringing new ideas to old problems rather than thinking that just the same old way is going to serve this time.”

Barton said he found the Alabama audiences receptive to his ideas.

“I’ve enjoyed the meetings here in Alabama,” he said. “People find the book readable because they’re learning at the same time that they’re solving tough riddles and I think Americans like to be on the solution side of things.”

Barton teaches in the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton University, where he is co-director of Princeton’s Scholars in the Nation’s Service Initiative and Ullman Fellowships.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

20 hours ago

Billionaires and the good society

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders contends we should not allow billionaires. His view produced interesting debate exchanges with Michael Bloomberg, who has a net worth of $53 billion. Are billionaires good for America?

A first consideration is the source of the riches. Were they earned from a successful business, or by stealing from or swindling others? Bank robbers and con artists do not benefit our economy. For those who inherited their wealth, we should consider the original source of the fortune.

The voluntary nature of purchases means that wealth accumulated through business is earned. A customer buying financial information from Mr. Bloomberg’s company or a book from Amazon, whose founder Jeff Bezos tops the Forbes Richest Americans list (net worth: $116 billion), receives value equal at least to the purchase price. You should only buy a book on Amazon for $15 if it is worth at least $15 to you.

Mr. Bezos, of course, does not keep the $15. Amazon likely bought the book from a publisher, and must also pay its employees. Only part of the $15 is profit for Amazon, and only a portion of this goes to Mr. Bezos.

Companies sell goods and services at the prices they do because they also benefit. Market transactions make both buyers and sellers better off. Billionaire entrepreneurs become rich by taking a small slice of the value created by a large volume of economic activity.

Did Mr. Bezos and Mr. Bloomberg make their billions at the expense of their workers? No, although their businesses needed the efforts of many employees to succeed. In a market economy, not even the world’s richest person can force anyone to work for them. All employment is voluntary. Every Amazon and Bloomberg Business employee chose to work for the wage or salary offered. The employees presumably found these jobs attractive relative to their alternative options.

Economics shows that workers get paid based on their productivity. Competition between businesses bids up wages to this level. An employee paid less than their contribution can be hired away by other businesses.

Consumers typically value what they buy more than the price paid. For instance, that $15 book you bought from Amazon might be worth $25 to you. The extra $10 is called consumer surplus and is our share of economic prosperity. In a sense, billionaire entrepreneurs get rich by providing us consumer surplus.

Research shows that billionaire entrepreneurs get very little of the value they create. Nobel-prize winning economist William Nordhaus found that firms capture just over two percent of the total value of their inventions. The rest goes to consumers mostly, but also to employees and suppliers. The two percent is for the business, not just the founder. Amazon’s value created for society must be in the tens of trillions of dollars.

Billionaire entrepreneurs make our modern world enormously more prosperous and have done nothing legally or morally wrong. Still, a billion dollars is more than anyone could spend responsibly in a dozen lifetimes. Couldn’t we tax their wealth, as Mr. Sanders has proposed?

A wealth tax may not have the dire consequences some predict. Money cannot really be motivating the super-rich who continue to work hard. Mr. Bloomberg was already a multimillionaire when he was crawling under desks to hook up his information boxes for clients. Perhaps their motive is intrinsic, that they simply desire business success. Or they may care about relative standing, say moving up the Forbes list.

Both of these motives suggest that reasonably high taxes may not deter the rich from working hard. Does this make a wealth tax good policy? Not necessarily. America’s billionaires might move to nations with lower taxes. And billionaires’ wealth helps fund new innovations by their companies and risky startup ventures by others, as Forbes columnist John Tamny emphasizes.

Billionaire entrepreneurs benefit America. They become super-rich by making our lives better, not by taking from us. Mr. Bloomberg may not win the Democratic presidential nomination, but he need not apologize for the wealth he has helped create.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

20 hours ago

VIDEO: Tuberville vs. Sessions, Super Tuesday, Biden takes control and more on Alabama Politics This Week

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Alabama Democratic Executive Committee member Lisa Handback take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Who is the frontrunner in the Republican U.S. Senate primary?

— Why did Biden win by such a large margin in Alabama?

— Do pistol permits actually make police safer, or is it a revenue issue?

Jackson and Handback are joined by Amy Wasyluka, president of Alabama Democratic Women to discuss Super Tuesday, 2020 and the state of the Alabama Democratic Party.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” at those who claimed victory over Amendment One, even though there are no real plans to improve Alabama’s education system.

https://business.facebook.com/YHN/videos/491188538221133/

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

22 hours ago

Leaders recognized during Minority Business Awards

Some of Birmingham’s most successful and influential minority and female business leaders were recently recognized during the annual Minority Business Awards event, produced by Birmingham-based SummitMedia.

The event, in its 14th year, was hosted by radio personality and entrepreneur Tom Joyner. The awards and networking event “celebrate the spirit, creativity and resourcefulness of Birmingham’s brightest minority and female leadership,” organizers said.

Jonathan Porter, senior vice president of Customer Operations for Alabama Power, was honored as Executive of the Year, while Demetria Scott, manager in the Department of Small Business Inclusion at UAB, received the Diversity Leader award.

Other winners included talent acquisition expert Roosevelt Morgan as the Outstanding Young Professional; Kristal Bryant of K&J’s Elegant Pastries, who received the Small Business Owner award; Natasha Rembert, executive director of Dream Girls Academy, as the Faith/Non-Profit Leader of the year; and attorney Freddy Rubio as Justice/Attorney Professional of the year.

Dr. Faye Chambers of Chambers Family Dentistry was honored as Medical Professional of the year. Jeremy Norman of Norman & Associates Real Estate Solutions received the Entrepreneur award. Marcus King, owner of King Boyz Towing & Recovery, was named Automotive Professional of the year.

Formerly Fusion, the Minority Business Awards not only highlights recognized leaders, but is focused on motivating future minority and women business leaders, according to the event’s website.

In all, the event recognized 27 winners and finalists in nine categories. Here are the finalists who were honored during the event:

Learn more about the Minority Business Awards by clicking here. Alabama Power was among the event’s sponsors.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

