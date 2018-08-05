Subscription Preferences:

Gov. Ivey sets sights on education policy while Maddox focuses on process

With Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox still drumming up the liberal media’s faux outrage about debates, Governor Kay Ivey launched her first television ad ahead of the November 6 general election.

The ad, which is now running statewide, seeks to highlight her success in preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow.

“As a former teacher, I know how vital education is to Alabama’s success,” Ivey says in the ad. “That’s why I launched a new initiative with record funding for Pre-K education.”

Why make education the first issue of the general election? A 2018 report by the Alabama Department of Education shows that Gov. Ivey’s Democratic opponent may have an “education problem.”
Released in January, Alabama’s annual list of failing schools showed that two-thirds of the City of Tuscaloosa’s public high schools are failing. Mayor Walt Maddox has governed the city since 2005.

Before being elected mayor, Maddox worked for the Alabama Education Association from 1996-2001 and served a term on Tuscaloosa’s City Council.

Gov. Ivey’s new ad, which can be viewed below, is titled “Strong Start, Strong Finish,” a nod to her trademark education initiative that was launched to integrate Alabama’s early childhood education, K-12 education and workforce development into a seamless educational experience for students across the state.

Under Gov. Ivey’s brief administration, investment in Alabama’s nationally recognized First Class Pre-K program received its largest single-year increase ever in program funding.  And, as part of the first half of “Strong Start, Strong Finish,” she is working hard to make this program available to all Alabama families who wish to participate.

“Here in Alabama, we are focused on workforce preparedness, because we are creating record jobs,” Ivey explains in the ad, referencing a tenet of the latter half of her initiative. “That means we have to teach students today to be ready for the jobs of tomorrow.”

Gov. Ivey has branded herself using job growth first and foremost, with her campaign’s tagline of “Alabama is working again” fresh on people’s minds. Now, she is building on this success, showing Alabamians that education, job training, and economic development are all intertwined.

As for Mayor Maddox, his latest campaign commercial is based on his propensity to run.

With Gov. Ivey’s job approval rating soaring, Maddox is firmly behind the eight-ball.

In political campaigns, the battle often is fought over competing answers to the questions of the time; e.g., “how do we create jobs?” However, in reality, campaigns are won and lost on the questions themselves.

This is playing out in front of our eyes in the governor’s race. Mayor Maddox cannot win the answers to key questions people have on their minds. After all, unemployment has been at record lows and jobs are being created left and right under Gov. Ivey’s leadership.

Maddox’s solution? Change the question. Generate process stories about debates. Jog. Because on the issues, he loses every time.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Good-paying jobs spur growth in Alabama’s Jefferson County

More than 3,500 jobs have been recruited to Jefferson County in the past 12 months and officials expect that number to increase by year’s end.

“I expect another 200-job announcement soon and we’re a finalist in another more-than-a-1,000-job project that could be announced later this year,” said Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington, chair of the Finance, Information Technology and Business Development Committee.

In the past 60 days, the county has taken part in three major announcements: Amazon’s $320 million advanced robotics fulfillment center that will employ a minimum of 1,500 full-time employees; DC BLOX’s data center campus that is projected to result in $785 million in capital investment over the next 10 years; and Shipt’s decision to keep its corporate headquarters in Birmingham, adding another 881 employees.

That’s in addition to recent announcements by Autocar, Evonik, Grupo Antolin, Iberia Bank, Pack Health and others.

“It’s important to note that these projects are spread throughout the county in both unincorporated and incorporated areas: from Birmingham to Hoover and from McCalla to Center Point,” Carrington said. “These are good-paying jobs in diverse industries: from banking to advanced manufacturing and from distribution to technology. Salaries will range from $30,000 to more than $100,000.”

Carrington pointed out that Shipt and Pack Health were started in Birmingham and are indicative of a budding technology ecosystem. Commission President Jimmie Stephens said he believes the county, after years of stagnation in some areas, has “turned the corner.”

One reason is the collaboration among area leaders.

“Teamwork is key to continued success,” he said. “We are stronger when we work together because our combined assets are greater than other competing areas.  We just need to continue to communicate with one another and coordinate our actions and success will follow.”

He added: “Communication with prospective prospects has been key along with matching vocational education opportunities to specific industry needs. Our workforce is diverse and is capable of meeting the needs of most industry needs. … We must market our area, tout our strengths and continue to demand excellence from our leaders.”

The benefits of job growth go beyond the Birmingham metro area.

“There is little down-side to more, better-paying jobs,” Carrington said. “They are the key to a healthier, growing community, more opportunities for our young people, fewer crimes, and higher government revenues without raising taxes.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Deno Posey: Banker by day, comedian by night

Denorrise “Deno” Posey may be one of the few comedians in Birmingham whose day job pays as much as, if not more than, his side hustle of making people laugh. Posey is a Regions Bank executive by day and comedian by night. And he’s good at both.

“It’s fun, because during the day I get to be this conservative banker and at night I get to have a whole new alter ego in terms of being a comedian,” Posey once told the Birmingham Times.

Posey’s name is often mentioned along with some of Birmingham’s renowned funnymen — actor and radio personality Rickey Smiley; actor and late-night TV correspondent Roy Wood Jr.; business owner and promoter Bennie “Bennie Mac” Holmes; and 95.7 JAMZ radio personality Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson.

Posey, 54, made his first official comedy debut more than 14 years ago in a local competition and won the 2011 Open Mic Finale at The Stardome comedy club. He remains a draw at philanthropic engagements, banquets and corporate events throughout the Magic City.

‘How cool is this?’

Posey has also worked with actors Chris Tucker and Rob Schneider and been the opening act for blues legend Bobby “Blue” Bland and local R&B artist Ruben Studdard. One of his fondest memories, however, is when he went on the road with fellow comedian Sinbad.

“I’m driving one night, and Sinbad is following me because we’re going somewhere to get chicken wings,” Posey said. “The whole time I’m thinking, ‘I’ve got Sinbad following me to get chicken wings. How cool is this?’”

The Bush Hills native, who has been with Regions for more than three decades, also moonlights as a singer in the Living Dream Band, a talent that seems to run in his family. A relative, Dominique Posey, made it to the Top 25 during this season’s “American Idol” television show.

‘Life-relative’

Posey seamlessly blends music and comedy at Hoover’s Perfect Note live-entertainment venue, where he is a regular and sometimes serves as an emcee. He describes his comedy as “life-relative.” A lot of his material comes from his family — his wife, Sophia; three sons, Eddie, Tyler and Denorrise II; daughter Macy; and his grandchildren.

“It’s always clean,” he told the Birmingham Times. “Eighty percent of what’s funny is the truth. We all have things that we do, and we think we’re the only ones doing it. When I point out that I do it, too, it becomes funny.”

Follow Deno Posey on Instagram and Twitter for updates and more information.

This story is part of a series on Birmingham comedians. It originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

VIDEO: Alabama polling shows Republican strength, Maddox takes anti-gun rights endorsement, Trump vs. media/Sessions/Mueller, and more on Guerrilla Politics!

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Can recent polling give Democrats any hope?

— Democrat candidate for governor Walt Maddox’s position on the Second Amendment is contradictory and deceptive?

— Is there anyone Trump won’t pick a fight with?

Former State Senator Tom Butler joins Jackson and Burke to discuss campaigning for his old seat and Alabama’s potential for sports gaming.

Jackson closes the show with a “Parting Shot” directed at Gov. Kay Ivey, who should look at all those whining about not doing a debate and understand what frauds they are.

Birmingham Mayor Woodfin at left-wing confab Netroots Nation: ‘Proud to have shared the stage’ with socialist Dem Ocasio-Cortez

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin attended Netroots Nation in New Orleans over the weekend and met up with socialist Democrat candidate for Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

This gathering of progressives, sponsored by the likes of Planned Parenthood, MoveOn, NARAL Pro-Choice America, the Southern Poverty Law Center and Facebook, has been held annually for more than a decade.

According to the conference website, the “attendees are online organizers, grassroots activists and independent media makers. Some are professionals who work at advocacy organizations, progressive companies or labor unions.”

Mayor Woodfin tweeted that he was “honored to join thousands of progressive leaders and organizers from around the country,” before sharing a more controversial tweet.

Ocasio-Cortez, pictured above with Mayor Woodfin, has become the national darling of the socialist movement in America after winning the Democratic primary for Congress in New York’s Fourteenth Congressional District.

Ocasio-Cortez supports Medicare for all, everyone being guaranteed a job by the federal government, abolishing ICE, tuition-free public college, gun control, restriction-free abortions and a “Green New Deal” which would attempt to eliminate all fossil fuels by 2035.

She belongs to a new socialist movement calling themselves “Justice Democrats.” This appears to be what Mayor Woodfin was referencing in the above tweet when he said “#BuildingMovements.”

Mayor Woodfin won office with the backing of Bernie Sanders and his “Our Revolution” 501(c)(4) social welfare organization.

At Netroots, Mayor Woodfin also participated in a panel on net neutrality and delivered one of the closing key note addresses, in which he took a swipe at President Donald Trump.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Free range days coming to five ADCNR shooting ranges in August

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) invites recreational shooters to take aim at select public shooting ranges during Alabama’s Free Range Days on August 11, 18, and 25. During these events, license and shooting range permit requirements will be waived at the Barbour, Cahaba, Delta, Etowah, and Swan Creek public shooting ranges on the dates listed below.

The ADCNR’s Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) has partnered with the National Shooting Sports Foundation to provide the Free Range Days as part of National Shooting Sports Month, which runs August 1-31, 2018.

During the events, new shooters will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with firearms at no charge from certified instructors at five of the state’s top public shooting ranges. These ranges are primarily located in Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) throughout the state. Alabama’s Free Range Days will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., but shooters are welcome to stay and shoot the remainder of the day.

Equipment, ammunition, and hearing and eye protection will be provided free of charge at the five ranges listed below (during event hours only). Shooters are welcome to bring their own firearms.

2018 Free Range Days

August 11
• Swan Creek WMA Shooting Range

August 18
• Barbour WMA Shooting Range
• Cahaba River WMA Shooting Range

August 25
• Delta WMA Shooting Range
• Etowah Public Shooting Range

License and permit requirements will remain in effect for all other ADCNR public shooting ranges.

ADCNR’s public shooting ranges provide a comfortable, safe place to shoot firearms or practice archery. For more information including directions, visit here.

For more information about Free Range Days, contact WFF Hunter Education Coordinator Marisa Futral at 334-242-3620 or email Marisa.Futral@dcnr.alabama.gov.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, visit this link.

(Courtesy of Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)

