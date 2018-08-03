Subscription Preferences:

The debate on the debate — Since when have this state’s mainstream political media cared what Alabamians want?

If you follow the smarter-than-thou types than report on and opine about politics for Alabama’s “mainstream” news sources – you know, the AL(dot)com, Tuscaloosa News, Montgomery Advertiser, etc. – you would learn the most pressing issue facing the state is why incumbent Republican Gov. Kay Ivey won’t participate in a debate with her Democratic Party opponent Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

Gambling? Nah. Roads and bridges? Nah. Health care? Nah. The University of Alabama’s starting quarterback? Heh, if only.

No. We must have a debate before we can have any of those discussions.

“Voters deserve to know who’s really making the decisions at the top of our state government,” a petulant Kyle Whitmire, who is fighting a war on dumb, wrote earlier this week. “Alabama has a right to know whether its governor can think on her feet. And frankly, we have a right to know whether the person who holds the state’s highest office can stand on stage for an hour or more and speak coherently, without someone else’s canned lines.”

A right? Having gubernatorial debates are a right like right to free speech, right to bear arms? I must have missed that in high school civics classes. But I did go to Alabama public schools. Alabamification, amirite?

Whitmire isn’t alone. Although he is the most egregious, AL(dot)com’s John Archibald made a similar plea on Friday. Add to that Tuscaloosa News provocateur Mark Mayfield’s view and the meticulous attention the Montgomery Advertiser’s indefatigable Brian Lyman gave the issue in a dispatch last week, and the takeaway is clear: A gubernatorial debate should happen.

Let’s assume they are right. Let’s say the people of Alabama are clamoring for a gubernatorial debate. They want to see Maddox versus Ivey. They want it so much that ABC affiliates all over the state of Alabama are willing to preempt “The Bachelorette: Season 14.”

When have any of the media as mentioned earlier outlets cared what the people of Alabama want, or as some of them might say “think they want?”

It’s clear that AL(dot)com does not reflect the views of the people of Alabama, or it would not stack its opinion pages with liberal bomb-throwers and Never Trump-types as its alternative “conservative” voices. Like him or not, Donald Trump won the state of Alabama handily in the 2016 primary and general election.

It goes beyond the politics. If you give AL(dot)com’s front canvas a quick scan, once you get past the Alabama and Auburn football coverage, you see a mix of viral items getting their second life as news stories and other news items with an obvious Birmingham bias (as I write this viewing their site from Mobile.)

The same goes for other media outlets. In state races where the Democrat is thought to be a long-shot, the two are treated as if they have an equal shot – kind of like the way Maddox is viewed against Ivey.

The moral of this story: If we’re to believe that the call for a gubernatorial debate from Alabama’s political press is authentic, heartfelt and indeed done so in the best interest of Alabamians, maybe approach the news in Alabama in a way that reflects the mood of people in the state first. It’s just an idea.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Shelby touts Alabama rockets in next manned space mission

Senator Richard Shelby today continued to tout Alabama’s role in American spaceflight. Shelby took to Twitter to highlight the fact that United Launch Alliance (ULA) rockets made in Decatur, Alabama were going to help power American astronauts back into space.

According to NASA, it will be the first time since 2011 that it will launch “American astronauts on American rockets from American soil.”

The NASA announcement also named the nine astronauts on the mission flying commercial aircraft to and from the International Space Station.

Astronaut Josh Cassada has already gotten a first-hand glimpse at just how vital a role ULA and the workers at its Decatur facility have in the next chapter of American spaceflight.

“A few of us had a chance to fly up to Alabama and meet some of the most talented, hardworking men and women at ULA who are building our rocket, and I’ll tell you, we are in great hands,” said Cassada.

While ULA rockets have powered unmanned American missions to Mars, ULA President and CEO Tony Bruno testified recently before a U.S. Senate subcommittee about his company’s vision for expanding those missions.

“Acts of Congress and Presidential directives reflect the high priority for the United States Government has long placed on human space exploration,” said Bruno. “With this continuing commitment, Americans will surely land on Mars as they landed on the Moon.”

Non-profits may have to start paying taxes, and churches in Alabama are worried

A provision in the popular Republican tax bill has non-profits, particularly churches, concerned that they might have to begin filing income tax returns for the first time.

The provision imposes an unrelated business tax when an organization pays for the use of qualified transportation fringe benefits, parking facilities used in connection with qualified parking, and an on-premises athletic facilities by its members or employees.

Bruce Ely, a partner at Bradley in Birmingham and adjunct tax professor in the University of Alabama’s Graduate Accounting Program, said several churches have called him with concerns.

“If you’re parking downtown and the church or YMCA is covering your parking fee, that is probably what is taxable,” Ely told Yellowhammer News.

Ely said it could also mean that a church must pay taxes on the parking spots it offers its staff.

If the provision were to be enforced as such, Ely said organizations and churches would have to start filing tax returns, and most churches have never had to do that.

“Most churches I know have never filed an income tax in their history,” Ely said. “Some of these churches are 150, 200 years old, and they’ve never had to file an income tax return.”

Ely said he doesn’t expect the IRS will enforce the provision as strictly as mentioned, but that remains unclear until guidance is issued.

Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham), the only member of Alabama’s delegation serving on the House tax-writing committee, derided Republicans for including the provision.

“The Republican Congress rushed through their tax bill with zero hearings, zero bipartisan amendments, and zero public input,” Sewell said in a statement to Yellowhammer News. “The unpopular tax on nonprofit employee benefits is a consequence of Republicans’ rejection of transparency and bipartisan deliberation during passage of the tax bill.”

Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) told Yellowhammer News that she hopes Congress will address problems that have arisen from the tax law.

“In under a year’s time, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has spurred economic growth in this country and allowed hardworking Americans to keep more of the money they earn in their own pockets,” Roby said in a statement. “I am hopeful that we will soon come back to the table to deliver additional tax relief and work out any of the issues in the current law.”

Two Republicans – Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina and Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas – have already introduced legislation to roll back the new taxes.

Others have argued in favor of the provision, suggesting it creates a level playing field for non-profits and for-profit companies.

“It has a fairly narrow impact in America, and it is about treating a nonprofit hospital the same way you treat a for-profit hospital, making sure the Gates Foundation or some other doesn’t have an advantage over a private sector business when competing for workers,” Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, recently told reporters.

Ely said that until the IRS or Congress addresses the provision, he is advising his clients to standby.

“My advice is just hang tight,” Ely said. “I think one or two things will happen: either the IRS will issue some kind of guidance, safe harbor or what-have-you to explain exactly how this applies that will at least give us some certainty, or maybe one of these two bills will pass Congress.”

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

Lynching memorial in Alabama draws 100,000 visitors in first three months

The nation’s first memorial to victims of lynching has drawn more than 100,000 visitors in its first three months — far exceeding some earlier estimates.

The National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery shares stories about some of the 4,400 black people slain in lynchings and other racial killings between 1877 and 1950.

The names of those killed, if they are known, are engraved on 800 steel columns, one for each U.S. county where lynchings occurred.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that some visitors have been part of large groups.

About 100 community leaders from Charlottesville, Virginia, visited in July.

Whites and blacks clashed during street fighting and a woman was killed by a car driven into a crowd during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville last summer.
Walt Maddox publishes public safety priorities to address trooper shortages, improve technology

Democrat candidate for governor Walt Maddox on Thursday published an outline of his goals for addressing public safety.

The plan discusses problems suffered by Alabama’s State Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), particularly its shortage of state troopers and the resulting reliance upon city and county law enforcement to fulfill various enforcement duties.

Fewer than 300 troopers currently patrol the state, according to the Alabama State Troopers Association.

Maddox’s plan does not offer a targeted number of troopers, but his campaign confirmed to Yellowhammer News that he wants to see the number reach at least what ALEA has expressed it needs, 750 troopers, and eventually what the University of Alabama’s Center for Advanced Public Safety has said the state needs, which is 1,000.

The plan also calls for reforming the Alabama Code’s definition of forcible compulsion, currently defined as “physical force that overcomes earnest resistance or a threat, express or implied, that places a person in fear of immediate death or serious physical injury to himself or another person.”

“If a person uses physical strength, or threats of death or serious physical injury, to force someone into sex, then that’s rape, and we should not adhere to the archaic and ridiculous thinking that the victim must fight back or else the perpetrator goes free,” Maddox’s plan says.

It also seeks to:

  • Increase funding for the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences
  • Enhance disaster preparedness
  • Establish closer ties between state agencies and academic institutions for the development of technologies
  • Further address distracted driving through mandated driver’s education curricula
  • Reform prisons and rehabilitation services

In an interview with WSFA, Maddox said he seeks to fund the additional troopers by reaching an agreement with the Poarch Creek Indians to tax gambling.

The plan does not offer details about funding the other priorities.

This year’s general fund budget provides $3.2 million for the at least 30 new troopers.

Former Alabama substitute teacher faces student sex charge

A former substitute teacher in Alabama has been indicted on charges of having sex with a student.

News outlets reported that 24-year-old Kayla Safford was booked in the Lauderdale County jail Wednesday.

Police Capt. Brad Holmes said in a news release that Safford is accused of having sex off-campus with an 18-year-old Florence High School student. Holmes says evidence shows the relationship happened because of her employment with the school system.

The investigation started in March.

Safford’s attorney Tim Case said he and Safford deny she did anything wrong.

Case said he will challenge the indictment and Alabama’s teacher-student sex law.

The law was ruled unconstitutional by one county judge but the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals reversed that decision.

That’s being appealed to the Alabama Supreme Court.
