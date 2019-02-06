Fuel price lawsuit filed against Buc-ee’s in Mobile

 Left ACLR Right ACLR

A competitor is suing a newcomer in a gas price dispute in Alabama.

News outlets report that Oasis Travel Center LLC has sued Buc-ee’s in federal court in Mobile, saying the company is illegally selling gasoline for less than state law allows.Texas-based Buc-ee’s opened its first store along Interstate 10 in Baldwin County on Jan. 21.

The lawsuit claims that Buc-ee’s opening day price of about $1.80 per gallon violated the Alabama Motor Fuel Marketing Act, which says companies cannot sell gas for less than it costs to buy and transport to a retail outlet.

The lawsuit says Alabama’s current lowest price is $2 per gallon.

Buc-ee’s attorney Jeff Nadalo says the company promises to deliver high-quality fuel priced competitively and always strives to the customers’ choice.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato has now spoken about the conclusion of the state’s investigation into E.J. Bradford, Jr.’s officer-involved shooting death.

The City of Hoover hosted a press conference Wednesday morning reacting to Attorney General Steve Marshall’s announcement the day prior that the officer who fatally shot Bradford at the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night was “justified” in his actions.

Brocato explained that he and leaders in the police department were “relieved” to receive the report concluding the investigation.

He stated, “We respect the attorney general’s findings and urge everyone to take the time to review that report in full.”

“Certainly they are relieved,’’ Brocato said of police administrators. “It’s been a long process and it’s caused a lot of anxiety through the city, so we’re relieved to have this report in front of us.”

The mayor made it clear that the unnamed officer has the city’s full support.

Brocato further advised that this support would include funding for any legal defense should a civil suit be filed in connection with the shooting. Bradford’s family, with prominent national civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump involved, has previously indicated that they would pursue civil remedies.

“We will defend our city and we will defend our police officers,’’ Brocato said.

The attorney general’s report did not release the officer’s name, and the city is following suit.

“The officer has some rights as well and just as any other private citizen that is investigated and found not to have committed a crime, their name is not released and that is the same procedure we will follow with this officer,’’ Brocato explained.

The officer is expected to return to work in the near future. He has been on paid leave since the shooting and his return is ultimately up to Hoover PD Chief Nick Derzis.

“The officer will go through a process of returning to work,’’ Brocato said.

He later added that the department’s internal investigation still needs to be completed regarding whether the office followed city policies throughout the incident. Hoover PD’s internal investigation could not be concluded until the state concluded their own case, but with the report now released, it should be completed soon.

Brocato’s focus was not just on the newly released report, but all of the victims of the tragedy.

“We ask the Hoover community to continue to pray for everyone that has been affected by this tragic incident of late last year.” He outlined, “This includes the families of Emantic Fitzgerald – better known as ‘EJ’ – Bradford Jr., Molly Davis and Brian Wilson. It also includes the hundreds of people who were in the mall that evening and faced the trauma of witnessing that situation in person.”

“We also ask for continued prayers for the police officers involved in this situation and the Hoover citizens who have felt the tensions and the highly emotional moments that transpired in the time since them. We realize strong emotions exist and will continue to be expressed from many viewpoints. It’s our strong desire to have reconciliation and understanding as we approach the future,” Brocato added.

The mayor also spoke of his administration’s desire to see “ongoing” reconciliation efforts result in bringing “healing and unity” to the area.

Protesters burned two American flags outside of Hoover City Hall Tuesday evening and took to Marshall’s office in Montgomery Wednesday. They have vowed to continue demonstrations, possibly even traveling to the attorney general’s home in Marshall County soon. Regardless, Brocato said just as they will defend the city and its officers, they will likewise defend the protesters’ constitutional rights to peaceably assemble.

“As I said, we will vigorously defend our city and our police officers. We will vigorously defend individuals’ right to protest, their First Amendment right. I think we have a very good track record showing that,” Brocato told reporters.

“We certainly have a plan and we won’t be surprised by anything,’’ the mayor emphasized. “I think that we have shown good faith in making sure that when it comes to our city and protests that they are safe and we’ll continue to do that. As I said earlier, there’s a First Amendment right there, and it’s our job to protect that right.”

Brocato advised that protests “certainly” have had “some impact” on Hoover’s economy, but that in the end, the Riverchase Galleria shooting and aftermath led many Alabamians in the Birmingham-metro area and throughout the state to travel in to support the city.

“[T]alking to the Galleria manager, he told us that he had a very robust Christmas [season],” the mayor shared. “The numbers will bear all this out.”

Watch the press conference:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Attorney General Steve Marshall is launching an unprecedented effort to tackle white-collar crime in Alabama.

On Wednesday, Marshall and representatives from federal and state law enforcement entities announced the formation of the Economic Crime Alliance of Alabama (ECAA) to fight financial crime and corruption in the state. The group held its first meeting that morning at the attorney general’s office in downtown Montgomery.

The ECAA was originally convened in the early 2000s to provide a statewide support system for the prevention, investigation and prosecution of financial, economic and high-technology crime. However, due to changes in leadership and decreased interaction, the work of the alliance gradually tapered off.

Now, Marshall is bringing the ECAA back in a new-and-improved fashion.

In early January, he reached out to the leadership of each agency that participated in the original group and urged them to recommit to the effort. Plus, the ECAA will now feature federal partners – something the original alliance membership was lacking.

This federal–state partnership signifies a commitment to more information sharing, more communication between agencies and a more comprehensive approach to fighting corruption and financial crime in the Yellowhammer State. Each entity brings its own expertise and resources, which will be pooled together to bring about more efficient and effective investigations and prosecutions of financial crime, as well as greater protection of the public funds and financial resources of the citizens of Alabama.

This kind of collaboration is something Marshall has stressed in his relatively brief tenure in office, with the attorney general’s dedicated efforts routinely receiving praise from federal partners on both the investigative and prosecutorial sides of the law enforcement coin.

“Our existing partnerships with Alabama’s U.S. Attorneys and the Justice Department have been foundational to the progress we are already making in eradicating violent crime,” Marshall outlined in a press release. “If we can work together effectively to confront violent crime, we can and should do the same to confront corruption and financial crime.”

“From day one, Attorney General Marshall has endeavored to mend relationships and restore productive partnerships with his federal counterparts, and we are now seeing the fruits of those efforts,” U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama Louis V. Franklin Sr. said after the meeting. “This is another area of criminal law that requires everyone to work together as a team and we are excited about our increased capacity to prosecute white-collar cases.”

The effort is not just about renewing federal–state relationships, but intrastate working relationships as well.

“I am pleased that the Attorney General has revived the Economic Crime Alliance,” Rachel Riddle of the Alabama Department of Examiners commented. “As Chief Examiner, I have a unique perspective on the significant costs that come with entities from the various levels of government not utilizing each other’s resources and expertise. Unnecessary duplication of efforts and a lack of cohesiveness can lead to severe inefficiencies that in turn do not serve the best interest of the public. I appreciate the Attorney General taking the lead to get us all back on the same page.”

“In today’s highly technical environment, financial crimes can destroy the hopes of Alabamians for a secure retirement, the dreams of young families for a home of their own or education for their children. These crimes have no geographical boundaries and combining resources and working together as an alliance enhances our ability to track down, catch and prosecute criminals within or outside of Alabama,” Joseph Borg, director of the Alabama Securities Commission, added.

During the meeting, Marshall emphasized that he was committed to “tearing down the silos between law enforcement agencies” that hinder the core mission of pursuing justice.

“That’s easier to do when you aren’t worried about who gets the credit,” Marshall explained, “but are focused instead on accomplishing a shared goal. We all acknowledge that, over the years, our offices have missed out on some significant opportunities to work together. We are going to have to sort through how and why we got here, but we all agree that we want it to change. I believe the public will be able to see the difference.”

Members of the Economic Crime Alliance of Alabama include: the Attorney General’s Office, Alabama Department of Examiners, Alabama Department of Insurance, Alabama Department of Labor, Alabama Department of Revenue, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Securities Commission, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Office of Prosecution Services, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Wednesday, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) announced his reappointment to the important House Science, Space, and Technology Committee’s Space Subcommittee for the 116th Congress.

The reappointment also sees the congressman from north Alabama move up in influence. Brooks’ Republican seniority is now second on the full committee and number one on the space subcommittee, which has jurisdiction over NASA programs.

In a statement, Brooks said, “I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Space Subcommittee to advance America’s space interests and protect and promote Marshall Space Flight Center’s role in scientific advancements.”

Brooks’ full statement as follows:

As a result of the GOP moving from majority to minority status, the GOP Space Subcommittee membership was cut from 13 members last year to only five members in the 116th Congress. Competition for the Space Subcommittee was stiff and, as a result of the Democrats’ cut in allowable GOP members, a significant number of GOP members were unfortunately unable to obtain positions on the Space Subcommittee. In the context of these membership cuts and competition, I am pleased to be reappointed to the House Space Subcommittee in the 116th Congress. America is experiencing a renewed sense of excitement and pride in our space programs and human space flight. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Space Subcommittee to advance America’s space interests and protect and promote Marshall Space Flight Center’s role in scientific advancements.

Marshall Space Flight Center is NASA’s lead center for rocket propulsion and has capabilities not found at any other NASA center. Marshall’s committed engineers, scientists, and technology professionals play an essential role in the advancement of space exploration and discovery. Specifically, the Marshall team is leading development of the most powerful rocket ever, the Space Launch System, which will carry astronauts and payloads deeper into space than ever before.

The Tennessee Valley is proud of our historic role in the birth and growth of America’s space program. I will never forget hearing the roar and feeling the rumble of the Saturn V rocket engines tested at Redstone that eventually took America to the moon. I well-remember the pride I felt in America while watching Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon in 1969. America’s space program, and Marshall Space Flight Center in particular, are stellar examples of human potential and American exceptionalism. I look forward to supporting and protecting America’s space program during the 116th Congress in my capacity as a House Space Subcommittee member.

Brooks is also continuing his service on the influential House Armed Services Committee. He is a new member of its Strategic Forces and Readiness subcommittees.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

After calling President Donald Trump’s State of the Union the “best speech” Trump has ever given, Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile) praised the president for hammering Democrats over their support of late-term abortion by calling on Congress “to prohibit the late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in the mother’s womb” and move on the bill banning the barbaric practice.

Appearing on WVNN radio Wednesday, Byrne said he wasn’t sure if most Democrats were in favor of what he called “murder,” but he was clear that he knows where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stands.

“I don’t know about Nancy Pelosi because she represents San Francisco and it may be that over there it’s OK to kill babies,” Byrne explained. “I’m not going to try to guess about that.”

“I think the Democrats are in a bad spot here,” he added.

The real issue for Byrne, Trump and others in the House hoping to see a ban on this barbaric practice will be moderate Democrats who don’t feel comfortable expressing their true feelings. He cited fear of the Democratic base as a reason some stay silent, saying they are “worried that if they act in accordance with what they believe that they’re going to get attacked by the left and are going to be subject to a primary opponent.”

With an eye toward 2020, Byrne called out his potential opponent in the general election, questioning why Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) has not spoken up about his position on late-term abortion.

“Where does our Democratic senator from Alabama stand on this?” he asked. “I mean, he voted against the 20-week abortion bill. Does he approve of abortion at this point in time in delivery?”

My takeaway:

It’s not just Alabama where this is electoral poison. Late-term abortion polls terribly nationwide, while 60 percent of Americans are for abortion in the first trimester and only 13 percent favor third-trimester abortion.

With the Democratic Party moving on radical immigration issues and the president entering into this fight with a high-profile mention in a State of the Union speech, Democrats like Doug Jones who want to play the moderate type are going to be placed in a box where their silence will be seen as a tacit approval of partial-birth abortion.

Listen:

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Last week, as the Democratic governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, voiced his support of doctors being able to legally refuse to treat newborn babies depending on the circumstances and whether the mother wanted an abortion. As a result, Americans across the political spectrum rightly condemned infanticide. But our Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) was particularly vague on the topic, saying people needed to sit down and talk about the issue.

It was a dodge typical of the Washington establishment, and yet another indication that our senator does not share our values.

Last year, Doug Jones voted against the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act effectively stopping the bill in its tracks. The legislation is a thoughtful, sensible measure to protect innocent human life. It would have prohibited abortions after 20 weeks while providing exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother.

Two other Senate Democrats supported the measure, but our senator was clear in his opposition of the bill.

During his campaign, Doug Jones said, “[T]he law for decades has been that late-term procedures are generally restricted except in the case of medical necessity. That’s what I support. I don’t see any changes in that. It is a personal decision.”

That obviously was untrue. What could have changed? He could have lied to Alabamians to get elected. He could be finally showing us just how radically liberal he is. He could have sold us out to impress the Washington, DC abortion lobbyists. He could have made a political move in an attempt to be reelected. He could be showing that he just does not share our values.

Whatever his motives, one thing is abundantly clear in this vote: Doug Jones does not represent us, and he will not protect the right to life. Period.

We fought to get a Constitutional amendment on the ballot affirming that Alabama is a pro-life state. In November, Alabamians voted overwhelmingly in support of that amendment. The people of this state support the right to life, and they want to see that right safeguarded. They want to protect the most vulnerable among us. There should be no confusion.

If Doug Jones were serious about serving Alabamians, he would have supported this measure. Even further, he would stand up for every piece of pro-life legislation that comes before the Senate. Make no mistake — he is not standing up for us, and he certainly is not standing up for the unborn.

This is a horrific and morally reprehensible trend that is sweeping our country. It is clear that the precious right to life is under attack. We need to speak out and fight to protect this inalienable right from the Washington liberals who seek to impose their radical values on all of us.

Jones’ behavior is morally wrong and must be forcefully condemned. The Senate voted to condemn Jones’ support for late-term abortion. I am not afraid to stand up to the Washington establishment, and I will never shy away from calling out wrongs when I see them.

But more importantly, I will always stand up for the right to life – it’s the will of the people I serve and it’s the right thing to do. It’s that simple.

