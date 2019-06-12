Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

1 hour ago

Federal government awards Huntsville $8 million for infrastructure improvements to prepare for Mazda Toyota plant

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has granted the City of Huntsville $8,000,000 for rail infrastructure and safety improvements along Old Highway 20.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) announced the grant in a statement.

The funding will provide for an overpass initiative to eliminate congestion and improve traffic conditions in light of the under-construction Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant, which is located along the two-lane highway and will bring 4,000 new commuters to the highway daily when completed. The project also includes the repair of potholes and resurfacing of roads in order to improve motorists’ travel experience and boost drivers’ safety.

“I am pleased to hear that this funding will allow for improvements to Old Highway 20 in Huntsville,” Shelby said. “This project will preserve and enhance the city’s transportation system for years to come, as well as make necessary safety developments that are crucial to the success and reliability of North Alabama’s rail system.”

The Old Highway 20 project is being conducted in three phases. The first phase began in the fall of 2018 and the second and third phases are anticipated to be completed by late 2020. The project is funded through both local and federal funds.

“These investments in intercity passenger and freight rail will benefit surrounding communities, make grade crossings safer and improve service reliability,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao advised.

This comes on the heels of Shelby announcing two major DOT grant batches that will benefit 25 airports across Alabama. The total airport grant amount was over $46 million and was made possible by Shelby’s historic leadership as chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Gary Palmer on UA vs. Culverhouse: ‘I am proud of the university’s decision’

Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) is standing fully behind the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees’ decision to return Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr.’s record donation and strip his name from the UA law school.

The University of Alabama System on Sunday definitively proved that returning Culverhouse’s donation was never about abortion, providing emails that showed the recommendation was made four days prior to any public remarks he made about the subject.

However, Culverhouse has continued to try peddling his abortion-gate conspiracy even after the System’s irrefutable records release.

In a statement on Tuesday, Palmer emphasized that the facts of the matter are clear, despite the wishes of many media outlets in the state and across the country.

“I am proud of the university’s decision to return the funds,” Palmer said. “This is about academic integrity and institutional independence.”

“In returning the funds, The University of Alabama is setting an example that I hope other colleges and universities will follow,” he concluded. “While donors may designate the use of their donations, they do not have a right to dictate how our academic institutions conduct business related to admissions, scholarships, and hiring. To do so would undermine institutional independence and integrity.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

7 Things: Trump-Biden slap-fight, Doug Jones gets ‘help,’ asylum seekers disappear and more …

7. Carbon Hill’s mayor still hasn’t resigned

  • In 1979, John Wesley McCollum survived being shot in the face by KKK members in Carbon Hill, and now he’s calling for Mayor Mark Chambers to resign, saying, “The world don’t [sic] need people like him running a town, city or state. I would ask that the mayor step down peacefully.”
  • McCollum spoke at a press conference held to address Chambers’ social media comments where McCollum said people like Chambers don’t need to be running a town, city or state. Chambers previously denied making the comments, then said it was meant to be private, then claimed the comments were taken out of context and finally apologized for his comments.

6. Alabama still hashing out medical marijuana

  • Governor Kay Ivey has signed a bill into law that would create a medical marijuana study commission which will make recommendations for the Alabama legislators beginning next year. She also extended Carly’s Law to allow access to CBD oil.
  • This bill is merely a compromise to the original, which would’ve legalized medical marijuana for some patients. It couldn’t pass the House of Representatives, but the goal is to revisit that in the future.

5. Barr, McGahn in “contempt”

  • House Democrats voted and passed a civil enforcement resolution on Tuesday. The move is being made to make the far-left happy. Democrats say that this resolution effectively holds former White House counsel Don McGahn and Attorney General William Barr in contempt.
  • While the resolution doesn’t specifically say “contempt,” it does provide similar power and Democrats are hoping that it will support their legal case to get documents from the Mueller report. The DOJ is pushing back and a senior DOJ official called the terminology a “Democrat talking point.”

4. Pro-life views are unacceptable in the Democratic Party

  • Presidential candidate for 2020 Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY) has declared that pro-life opinions are “not acceptable” and compared them to the views held by bigots, arguing, “Imagine saying that it’s okay to appoint a judge who’s racist or anti-Semitic or homophobic.” Gillibrand has all kinds of interesting hot takes.
  • Declaring the debate over on abortion is an interesting tactic, especially because she followed that up with an embarrassing interpretation of the premise of “the separation of church and state,” adding she “respect[s] the rights of every American to hold their religious beliefs true to themselves, but our country and our Constitution has always demanded that we have a separation of church and state.”

3. Asylum seekers don’t show up for court

  • On Tuesday, acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan revealed just how few asylum seekers show up for their hearings after crossing the southern border.
  • McAleenan said it does depend on the demographic, but out of the 7,000 cases involved in the recently conducted DHS pilot program with family units, 90% didn’t show up for their hearings and they are prevented from getting effective immigration enforcement results since family units can’t be held longer than 21 days and they don’t receive a court ruling for years.

2. Doug Jones would like liberals to stop helping him

  • The spokesperson for progressive group Democracy for America, Neil Sroka, spoke very highly of U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on Tuesday to the Huffington Post, saying, “On issues from choice to Trump’s racist border wall, he’s had more guts and shown a greater commitment to justice than Joe Manchin.”
  • The Senate Leadership Fund was quick to issue a response to Sroka’s comments, saying that they are “in total agreement” and continued on to state that they wish to further highlight Jones’ far-left views to his Alabama constituents.

1. Trump and Biden have a slap-fight in Iowa

  • In what could be a preview of where America is heading in 2020, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden held a series of events where they took each other to task for their failures and personality flaws to the glee of cable news and talk radio hosts everywhere.
  • President Trump called Biden “weak mentally” and slammed his latest flip-flops while Biden called the president of the United States an “existential threat” and incorrectly stated he called white supremacists “very fine people.”

4 hours ago

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers: If Pelosi tries impeachment, it would be the ‘death of her majority’

Despite the report from Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller not showing the 2016 Trump campaign to have colluded with the Russian government to win the presidency, impeachment talk from Democrats has been on the uptick.

Various committees in the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives are taking on investigations into alleged wrongdoing, which could lead to a vote on articles of impeachment on the House floor.

However, U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) said in an interview with Huntsville radio’s WVNN if Democrats under House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) attempt impeachment, it would be the “death” of the Democratic majority in the House.

“The big problem that Nancy Pelosi has is that she has a large contingent of her conference that were elected from districts that are very, very liberal and they campaigned on coming up here to impeach Donald Trump,” Rogers said on Monday’s broadcast of “The Jeff Poor Show.” “They don’t want to face a primary electorate next year without at least getting a vote on impeaching him. They aren’t going to turn loose of it. Pelosi knows it’s a nothing-burger. It’s not going to happen, that even if they were to pass articles of impeachment, the Senate won’t even take them up. And even if they did, you would never get the vote, the three-fifths vote that you would have to have to impeach the president.”

“I mean, we’ve got 52 Republicans over there,” he continued. “She knows it’s not going to get him removed from office, and politically it would be the death of her majority. It happened to us, the Republican side when they tried to impeach and remove from office Bill Clinton. It was devastating in the next election. That’s what would happen to her. She knows that. Her problem is you can’t get her conference members to accept that fact because they’re worried about their own political viability of going back to a primary next year without trying to remove this president. She’s between a rock and a hard place. There’s nothing to this.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

4 hours ago

One anti-human trafficking bill signed, another pocket vetoed due to drafting error

Governor Kay Ivey has officially signed into law one anti-human trafficking bill that was passed by the Alabama legislature, but another bill had to be pocket vetoed due to a drafting error in a last-minute amendment.

HB 261 has been signed into law and could receive a ceremonial public signing in August.

This legislation requires all new commercial driver licensees to undergo industry-specific human trafficking training. Truckers Against Trafficking, a national organization that trains truckers on identifying human trafficking victims in their daily work life, will work with junior colleges and trade schools to facilitate the training.

However, HB 262 has not become law.

This bill would have clarified existing law to prohibit publishing photos of those charged with the act of prostitution, while allowing for publishing photos of those charged with soliciting or procuring prostitution. The bill was aimed at deterring “Johns” from purchasing sex and supporting human trafficking, while protecting potential victims of human trafficking from public identification.

Unfortunately, a last-minute amendment by State Sen. Tim Melson (R-Florence), intended to protect innocent people accused of being “Johns” from public exposure, contained a drafting error that, after careful legal review by the governor’s office, was discovered to have made HB 262 more ambiguous and potentially detrimental for victims. For that reason, Ivey’s staff advised her to pocket veto the bill, which she has done.

House Assistant Minority Leader Merika Coleman (D-Birmingham) sponsored both bills and Senate Judiciary Chairman Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) carried the bills through the Senate. State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) and State Sen. Linda Coleman- Madison (D-Birmingham) also provided integral leadership in the process.

With passage of HB 261, Alabama becomes the ninth state to partner with Truckers Against Trafficking and pass a law mandating human trafficking training for new CDL drivers.

A new version of HB 262 will be introduced during the legislature’s 2020 regular session, and Coleman’s team plans to work closely with the governor’s office and her Republican counterparts to ensure passage of a clean bill next time around.

“We are disappointed that HB262 was not signed, but are thankful for the diligence of the Governor’s staff in catching the drafting error,” Coleman said in a statement. “I look forward to working more closely with her office and my Republican colleagues on future human trafficking related legislation.”

Ivey has also signed two human trafficking resolutions: HJR 145 and HJR 244.

HJR 145 encourages ALEA to continue developing curriculum to ensure that every law enforcement officer and agent in the state is trained regarding human trafficking victim identification.

HJR 244 creates the Alabama Healthcare Human Trafficking Training Program Commission, which is tasked with developing a training module for all healthcare related employees to readily identify and provide trauma-centered care for human trafficking victims.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Alabama legislature, Ivey stand up for coal during 2019 session

The Alabama legislature and Governor Kay Ivey stood up for the Alabama coal industry in two major ways during the 2019 regular session.

First, the legislature passed and the governor signed a bill sponsored by State Rep. Connie Rowe (R-Jasper) and State Sen. Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) to update the state’s archaic, WWII-era mine foreman law. This updated law puts the state on equal footing with other coal states, increasing Alabama’s economic competitiveness, and also increases safety for hardworking Yellowhammer State coal miners.

Additionally, the legislature and the governor backed coal through the now-signed Education Trust Fund budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.

This education budget includes $950,000 in funding to expand Bevill State Community College’s groundbreaking mine training facility to include longwall mining training. Bevill State is the only college in Alabama that offers Mine Technology curriculum.

“Bevill State Community College strives to set the standard of excellence for education, workforce training, partnerships and economic development in our service area. The Legislature’s support to expand the training opportunities provided by our mine training program is exemplary of government, education, and private industry working together to facilitate economic strength and development,” Dr. Kim Ennis, president of Bevill State, said in a statement.

Longwall mining is a highly productive coal mining technique. The expansion of the mine training center will enable all Underground New Miner Trainees at Bevill State to have a greater understanding of the coal extraction process from not only a continuous miner section but longwall mining as well.

Miners will also be shown the safest way to handle all aspects of assigned tasks. The focus of the training center is to instruct on how to do the job right with safety at the forefront. Protecting the health and safety of miners is the absolute top priority.

Warrior Met Coal has been a leading private sector partner with Bevill State.

“Bevill State’s mine training center is a perfect example of how much can be accomplished when the private sector and colleges are working together. The coal industry is a driving force of our state’s economy—it’s an industry that employs thousands of Alabamians—and Bevill State’s program gives young people the skills they need to earn a good living and support their families,” Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) said.

Reed is known as a staunch supporter of Alabama’s coal industry, and his leadership in the Senate was integral during the 2019 regular session.

“I was honored to work with President Ennis to help secure these funds in the state education budget for Bevill State,” Reed added. “This was an extremely busy legislative session, and the budget chairmen had a lot to weigh as they wrote the budgets, but I made sure legislators knew how important Bevill State’s mine training center is to west Alabama and the entire state. I am very excited to see how this program expands in the coming years.”

Currently, the training center, located on Bevill State’s Sumiton Campus, has a mock continuous miner section where miners are trained on the safest way to build and maintain all of the necessary equipment. The expansion will give the training center a state-of-the-art mock longwall with all of the necessary equipment and processes, including a modern classroom inside the mine.

The additions to the facility will also make the center a world-class training venue for mine rescue team scenarios.

“This funding will expand one of our State’s most successful workforce development programs. We appreciate the leadership of our legislative delegation who worked with the budget chairs and Governor Ivey to secure the resources that will make our mine training center one of the most advanced in the country,” Patrick Cagle, president of the Alabama Coal Association, commented.

Met coal exports accounted for 80% of Alabama’s total coal production in 2018, while steam coal accounted for the rest. The state has large reserves of both steam and high-quality met coal, with underground coal miners in the state enjoying a starting salary of $85,000.

The expansion of this program at Bevill State will allow for more training in an industry that currently provides high demand, lucrative job opportunities.

“Met coal is a Made in Alabama product that is quietly helping fuel our state’s economic engine,” Cagle emphasized. “The industry’s impact is irreplaceable, from the thousands of high-paying jobs at underground met coal mines in the Tuscaloosa and Jefferson County area to generating almost half the revenue at Alabama’s Port.”

The funding for Bevill State’s training program was also celebrated from the perspective of coal miners themselves.

Larry Spencer, international vice president for United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) District 20, which includes the entire state of Alabama, said, “This is exciting news.”

“The United Mine Workers of America represents over 1,500 workers at four mines across Alabama, and our number one priority is the safety of each worker,” he explained. “Bevill State’s Mine Training Center plays an essential role in Alabama’s coal economy, from the annual training offered to veteran coal miners, to the intensive training programs offered for workers just entering the field.”

He also singled out Reed for his exemplary leadership.

“Senator Greg Reed has been a champion for Alabama’s coal miners. There isn’t a better friend in state government to the coal industry than Senator Reed, and I appreciate him working to secure these resources to expand Bevill State’s Mine Training Center,” Spencer outlined.

Bevill State is a member of the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). The ACCS is focused on being Alabama’s gateway to first-class, affordable education and technical training to compete in a constantly evolving workforce.

More than 168,000 Alabamians benefit from the various certification, credential, dual enrollment and degree programs ACCS offers alongside leading industry partners.

ACCS Chancellor Jimmy Baker applauded this new offering from Bevill State, made possible by the legislature and Ivey.

Baker advised, “The Alabama Community College System is grateful for the Alabama Legislature’s support of the education and workforce training programs our colleges provide across the state.”

“Bevill State’s Mine Technology Program is a key example of our successful efforts to work directly with industry to provide valuable, real-world training that prepares our students to be job ready on day one. This additional funding will ensure that Bevill’s students continue to train on state-of-the-art equipment that mirrors the industry standard and ensures a smooth transition from classroom to industry,” he concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

