Alabama airports awarded total of $25.9 million in federal grants — ‘Driving development’
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded 20 local airports across Alabama over $25.9 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants, which are expected to boost the economic impact these facilities have in the Yellowhammer State.
In a statement, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) announced the grants, explaining the funding will directly support infrastructure construction, safety advances and equipment acquisition.
“The FAA grants awarded to these local airports across Alabama support key projects that aim to improve safety, security, and efficiency,” Shelby said. “Airport infrastructure impacts overall economic success, and as a result of this funding, twenty of Alabama’s airports will receive the upgrades and advances needed to continue serving communities and driving development.”
The FAA grants – which range from $10.4 million for the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport to $100,200 for the Camden Municipal Airport – are funded through the Airport and Airway Trust Fund and federal appropriations. Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport received two separate grants, making the total number of grants for Alabama 21.
Shelby is the powerful chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, which authors and advances the FAA funding legislation. The funding distribution is based on both entitlement and discretionary awards.
The 21 FAA grants, totaling $25,902,595, will support the following airport projects in Alabama:
- Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, Birmingham Airport Authority – $10,395,000 for attaining aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle, and construction of aircraft rescue & firefighting building
- Bessemer Airport, City of Bessemer – $2,277,393 for runway rehabilitation and runway lighting rehabilitation
- Mobile Regional Airport, Mobile Airport Authority – $2,361,754 for taxiway rehabilitation
- Merkel Field Sylacauga Municipal Airport, City of Sylacauga – $1,948,542 for runway rehabilitation and runway lighting rehabilitation
- Cullman Regional-Folsom Field Airport, City and County of Cullman – $1,543,500 for taxiway reconstruction
- Pryor Field Regional Airport, Counties of Morgan and Limestone – $1,150,000 for runway rehabilitation
- Walker County-Bevill Field Airport, Walker County – $1,108,500 for runway lighting rehabilitation
- Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, Birmingham Airport Authority – $1,080,000 to conduct an environmental study
- Northeast Alabama Regional Airport, City of Gadsden – $900,000 to improve airport drainage and taxiway rehabilitation
- Ashland/Lineville Airport, County of Clay – $497,488 for apron and taxiway construction
- Bibb County Airport, County of Bibb – $382,518 for apron and runway rehabilitation
- Shelby County Airport, County of Shelby – $348,814 for final reimbursement of construction of a 14,830-square-foot hangar building
- H.L. (Sonny) Callahan Airport, City of Fairhope – $325,000 for access road expansion
- Geneva Municipal Airport, Town of Geneva – $310,500 for runway rehabilitation
- Clayton Municipal Airport, Town of Clayton – $281,341 for runway rehabilitation
- Wetumpka Municipal Airport, City of Wetumpka, – $244,727 for taxiway construction and taxiway lighting installation
- Abbeville Municipal Airport, City of Abbeville – $197,053 for runway rehabilitation
- Centre-Piedmont-Cherokee County Regional Airport, Centre-Piedmont-Cherokee County Regional Airport Authority – $150,265 for taxiway construction
- Anniston Regional Airport, City of Anniston – $150,000 to conduct a miscellaneous study
- Talladega Municipal Airport, City of Talladega – $150,000 for taxiway rehabilitation
- Camden Municipal Airport, City of Camden – $100,200 for installation of a new runway vertical/visual guidance system and removal of hazardous obstructions
This came just weeks after five additional local Alabama airports received $20.8 million in FAA grants.
