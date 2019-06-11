Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing embraces Alabama hometown’s space roots

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama – Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA is taking a cue from its Alabama hometown’s leadership role in the nation’s space program by naming its two assembly lines “Apollo” and “Discovery.”

“Thanks to our team members’ creativity and innovative thinking, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is proud to name our two future assembly lines Apollo and Discovery in a nod to our city’s heritage as the birthplace of our nation’s space program,” said Mark Brazeal, vice president for administration at the joint venture.

“The scores of brilliant men and women who worked tirelessly to further mankind’s progress and exploration into the unknown gives our team motivation to add to the Rocket City’s history as a producer of world-class vehicles,” he added.

Apollo, of course, was NASA’s program that put American astronauts on the Moon. The Space Shuttle Discovery completed 39 missions, more than any of NASA’s orbiters. Discovery launched the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit and became the first U.S. spacecraft piloted by a female astronaut, Eileen Collins.

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville played a major role in both the Apollo and Space Shuttle programs.

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing said today that construction of its $1.6 billion auto assembly plant in Huntsville remains on schedule. Up to 4,000 jobs will created, and hiring is already under way. Production at the facility is scheduled to begin in 2021.

The partnership announced plans for the factory, which will produce up to 300,000 vehicles annually, in early 2018.

(Courtesy Made in Alabama)

4 hours ago

Ivey appoints Garner as communications director, promotes two comms staffers

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced the appointment of Leah Garner as her office’s communications director and the promotion of two members of her communications staff.

Garner comes to the governor’s office from the Business Council of Alabama (BCA), where she served as director of governmental affairs and advocacy and has recently been assisting with the organization’s media efforts.

This is not her first stint in communications leadership for the state, as Garner spent time working in communications at the Alabama Department of Homeland Security and for then-Governor Bob Riley’s office prior to her time at BCA.

Similar to Ivey, Garner’s career began in the classroom. She was a social studies teacher in Tuscaloosa before entering into governmental affairs and communications work.

Her appointment to Ivey’s staff is timely, coming a day after the start of the “Take the Lead, Alabama” initiative intended to raise support for SB 397’s referendum on the March 2020 primary ballot. In addition to her background in the classroom, Garner is well known for recently serving as the BCA’s liaison to the Business and Education Alliance of Alabama (BEA) and for her advocacy for education issues in the state.

Garner earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Alabama.

“Leah will be a strong addition to my Administration, and I am confident she will effectively lead the Communications Office,” Ivey said in a statement. “From her time as a teacher to her wide range of experience in state government, Leah has a unique perspective and a true heart for service.”

Ivey also announced two internal promotions within the governor’s communications office.

Gina Maiola will now serve as press secretary, having been deputy press secretary. Additionally, Lori Jhons will assume the position of director of digital media relations, having been deputy director of digital media relations.

“Gina and Lori are two outstanding young women who have demonstrated their talents and professionalism during their time in the Governor’s Office,” Ivey added. “I’m pleased to see both of them gain added responsibilities with these changes in our communications shop.”

All three staff changes are effective Monday, June 17.

The position of communications director for the governor has been vacant since the resignation of Joshua Pendergrass in late July 2018. The position of press secretary has been vacant since the resignation of Daniel Sparkman in April of this year.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Ivey signs equal pay act into law

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday held a signing ceremony for HB 225, entitled the “Clarke-Figures Equal Pay Act,” which was passed by the Alabama legislature near the end of the 2019 regular session.

The new law mandates that employees in Alabama cannot be paid less solely based on their sex or race than another employee of a different sex or race for performing the same job.

Objective reasons allowed under the law why pay could be different include when an employer uses a seniority system, a merit system or a “system that measures earnings by quantity or quality of production.”

“This bill is important to ensure equal pay is given for equal work,” Ivey said in a statement to Yellowhammer News on Tuesday.

HB 225 was sponsored by State Rep. Adline Clarke (D-Mobile). A Senate Republican amendment attached to the legislation named the law after Clarke and State Sen. Vivian Davis-Figures (D-Mobile).

Clarke has previously said that she believes most businesses in the Yellowhammer State are paying employees equitably.

However, she emphasized that it is important to have a state law for when problems arise. Clarke called it “a great day in Alabama” when HB 225 was approved by the legislature.

Mississippi is now the only state without a pay equity law.

HB 225 passed both chambers of the legislature unanimously. The bill becoming law came as many national media and some state media figures, along with Democratic politicians, accused Alabama’s leaders of being “anti-women.”

Lilly Ledbetter and legislators from both parties were on hand Tuesday for the ceremonial signing.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Congressional leader seeks to re-route Air Force national security space launch program

It has been a little more than a month since several members of Alabama’s congressional delegation received a commitment from the Air Force to proceed with the national security space launch program.

Now a high-ranking member of the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives may make an end run through the committee process to alter the program which the Air Force and other members of Congress have dubbed as critical to the nation’s national security.

Space News reported Monday that Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), who chairs the House Armed Services Committee, is proposing to alter the plan through revisions to the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

The changes contained in the chairman’s mark will be taken up by the committee and voted on Wednesday.

The type of changes sought by Smith would likely have a negative impact on Alabama’s aerospace industry, which has been heavily involved in the Air Force’s national security space launch program.

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, Redstone Arsenal and numerous manufacturers and suppliers located in the Yellowhammer State have taken on an elevated role in the effort.

An industry source has previously noted that maintaining the planned path helps solidify the state’s position even further because of the amount of investments that members of its own industry have already made in the program.

The program, called Launch Services Agreement (LSA), awarded three companies the opportunity to develop launch vehicles for use in national security space missions under public-private partnerships.

News of the award to carry national security payloads brought praise from Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and others.

The companies entered into LSA with the understanding that certain performance requirements were necessary to participate in a second phase of the program where the Air Force would only call on the top two providers.

As a result, companies became incentivized to make substantial investments for the opportunity to participate in the second phase.

Not proceeding as planned has some in the industry concerned that companies who fell behind, or were not willing to invest the necessary resources, could end up getting rewarded.

Yellowhammer News has received a copy of an Air Force memo outlining reasons why it opposes any changes to the process. Its chief concerns being that changes would not reward competition and would fail to meet national security needs.

Three members of Alabama’s congressional delegation sit on the House Armed Services Committee: Reps. Mike Rogers (R-Saks), Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope).

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

5 hours ago

Senate Leadership Fund thanks progressive group for highlighting ‘Doug Jones’ far-left record’

Tuesday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) received praise from the far-left, progressive group Democracy for America.

Speaking with the Huffington Post, Democracy for America spokesman Neil Sroka spoke highly of Jones, saying he has “more guts” than some of his other Democratic colleagues.

“On issues from choice to Trump’s racist border wall, he’s had more guts and shown a greater commitment to justice than Joe Manchin,” Sroka stated.

The Senate Leadership Fund issued an immediate response “in total agreement,” which highlighted the irony in Democracy for America’s perception of Jones.

“We are in total agreement with far-left groups like Democracy for America that Doug Jones is a hardcore liberal who supports abortion and opposes President Trump’s border wall,” said Senate Leadership Fund Communications Director Jack Pandol. “We thank our progressive friends on the other side of the aisle for their help, and look forward to working with them to highlight Doug Jones’ far-left record to his constituents in Alabama.”

Democracy for America, which supports the Green New Deal, Medicare for All and impeaching the president of the United States, was founded in 2004 by Howard Dean.

“When [Trump] does things that help Alabama, I’m right there. When he does things that don’t, I’m not there and I will be critical about it, and so I feel really good about where it is and that’s what people want,” Jones said. “I’m not going to have anybody lead me, whether it’s the president or someone from our own party.”

Jones has pledged to be an independent voice for Alabamians, but he has come under fire for falling in line with an increasingly “radical and out-of-touch” Democratic Party.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

5 hours ago

Don’t want to be chemically castrated? Stay in jail

The media narratives are almost always wrong, or maybe it just seems that way.

The latest attack on Alabama’s self-governance came while Governor Kay Ivey was mulling whether to sign a bill that would allow the chemical castration of individuals who have committed sex crimes against children under the age of 13.

Seems like a no-brainer for most people.

The media, fresh off their one-sided coverage of the Alabama abortion ban and not quite yet ready to get the Hugh Culverhouse, Jr./University of Alabama non-scandal completely wrong, were completely ready to squeal about the fact that Alabama was castrating bad guys.

The American Civil Liberty Union is ready to jump on the bill, while social media and the usual suspects declared Alabama was once again an embarrassment to the free world.

As usual, they are lying.

Multiple states have tried chemical castration. Iowa, California and Florida allow the process to be used for all serious sex offenders.

Is it a deterrent? Well, they are child molesters.

However, Alabama’s law doesn’t do that. What it does is require that paroled sex offenders of children be chemically castrated to lower their sexual urges.

If inmates want and receive parole, which will be rare given the seriousness of these crimes, they will have to be chemically castrated.

But what if the inmates don’t want to do that? They can stay in prison and think about how they shouldn’t have irreparably destroyed a young life.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

