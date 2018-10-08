Eight-year-old Alabama girl gives up birthday party to feed the homeless

She might be a little girl, but Dothan’s Kayla Glover has a big heart for a person of any age.

As reported by WSFA, Kayla, at first look, is your typical eight-year-old. The Alabama girl loves watching her favorite show, Spongebob Squarepants, and spends the weekend working on her multiplication skills.

However, her caring nature and generosity display a unique personality that transcends her years.

“It’s all about giving and that’s what she’s about,” Kayla’s father, Roosevelt Glover, said.

This year, Kayla has decided to sacrifice a birthday party with friends and will instead spend her ninth birthday feeding the homeless in the Wiregrass area.

At first, Kayla’s parents were taken aback when their young daughter said she wanted to give up having a typical celebration for her birthday.

“This was a couple of months ago,” Roosevelt explained. “We gave it a little time to kind of smoke over and see if the answer would change. So, about two weeks ago, she said it again. We asked what she wanted to do for her birthday and she said that she wanted to feed the homeless.”

Her big heart has been on display countless times before this extraordinary gesture.

“Since the first grade, Kayla will always wanted me to bring extra snacks to the school for the kids I didn’t have a snack,” Kayla’s mother, Karon Glover, reminisced.

She continued, “When she actually brought this up, I was like, I know you have a big heart, but for you to sacrifice your friends coming over and having a big birthday party, it was very heartwarming.”

Kayla’s birthday is a few days after Thanksgiving, so she wants to do a Thanksgiving theme for the food she passes out. Now, her family is working hard to make sure this birthday wish turns into a tremendous success.

“It’s real big because she’s 8,” Roosevelt added. “You wouldn’t expect that, but we’re going to make it happen.”