6 hours ago

Dothan woman wins ‘Top Chef’ competition, $135k prize

Alabama’s Kelsey Barnard Clark has won one of America’s most prominent culinary contests.

The Dothan native and owner of KBC restaurant in the “Peanut Capital of the World” brought home the title in the season 16 finale of Bravo’s “Top Chef” that aired Thursday evening.

“It made me realize that I am stronger than I thought I was and just to keep paying it forward back to Dothan and stay true to my roots,” Clark told The Dothan Eagle of the incredible experience.

As the competition winner, Clark will receive the grand prize of $125,000, a feature in “Food & Wine” magazine and an appearance at the annual “Food & Wine Classic” culinary event held in Aspen, Colorado. Additionally, the Dothan chef won the vote for fan favorite, which comes with a $10,000 prize of its own.

Clark held a public viewing party for the show finale at her restaurant Thursday, with the downtown Dothan area reportedly “buzzing.”

For the final “Top Chef” episode this season, the chefs were asked to cook a four-course meal. Clark, whose restaurant is a Southern and French fusion café, used her Alabama roots to craft a Southern-inspired meal for the judges.

The Dothan Eagle outlined, “The first course was cornbread and buttermilk, followed by a vichyssoise (a soup) of French oysters, Chinese chives, pickled green tomato and topped with a cheese straw and caviar. She wrapped up the meal with a peach cobbler paired with honeysuckle ice cream. Only her third course, a soft-shelled crab, didn’t go over as well with judges.”

Clark’s biography on the KBC website reads as follows:

KBC’s chef and proprietor Kelsey Barnard Clark is a born and raised southerner from Dothan, Alabama. She got her start in the food industry as a mere middle schooler with a baking obsession and did her first catering gig at 16.

Kelsey left the deep south for a few years to learn from world-class chefs at the Culinary Institute of America in New York. She fine-tuned her skills working for Manhattan’s top restaurants Cafe Boulud and Dovetail before returning to her roots in Alabama to launch her business, now known as KBC. Kelsey’s passion is whole food, prepared classically and plated with big city flair.

Christy Keyton, who owns Naomi & Olive and Bird & Bean coffee house across the street from KBC in Dothan, told The Dothan Eagle that Clark’s accomplishment is really a win for the entire city.

“We’re so happy for Kelsey and we’re so happy for Dothan,” Keyton said. “It’s a big deal for Dothan, Alabama. It’s going to put us on the map. And it’s just fun. It’s just fun to have this here and be celebrating all of that.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Ivey, Ainsworth leading on technology’s role in education, jobs of tomorrow

Governor Kay Ivey and Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth are using their respective positions to put Alabama students in prime position to compete in the evolving modern workforce.

Friday, Ainsworth joined Google, State Sen. Jim McClendon (R-Springville) and leaders from the local school board at an event in Talladega County, celebrating the launch of Google’s Rolling Study Halls program – an upstart initiative that brings Wi-Fi to students with long commutes in 16 rural communities across America.

Through this revolutionary program, Google provides each school district with Wi-Fi, computers and onboard educators for the school buses. The initiative, which was launched at Talladega County’s Munford Middle School at the beginning of the fall 2018 semester, helps students nationwide reclaim more than 1.5 million hours of learning time that would otherwise be lost during long bus commutes.

“Innovative programs like the Google Wi-Fi school buses are allowing us to provide our public school students with the 21st Century educations that they will need to compete in the global economy,” Ainsworth said in a statement. “Preparing the students of today for the workforce of tomorrow will ensure that Alabama’s economy remains strong and our state’s employment rates continue to set records well into the future.”

According to American Enterprise Institute (AEI), one out of every four U.S. students today are educated in schools defined as rural, which means that more than 10 million students may not have reliable access to an internet connection at home for schoolwork. In partnership with the Consortium for School Networking (CoSN), Google is working closely with districts to start closing that homework gap for thousands of students across the country.

“Talladega County is proud to help lead the country in finding innovative ways to make sure students everywhere have the tools they need to succeed at the highest levels. Google’s Rolling Study Halls is something we know will benefit the students of Munford, and help them create the next big thing right here in Alabama,” McClendon added.

This comes after Ainsworth recently helped highlight another cutting-edge educational program that is set to take-off in the state: Curriculum Associates’ i-Ready.

‘Today’s students need an education and experiences that will prepare them for the jobs of the future’

On the same day as the Google event, Ivey encouraged young women in Alabama high schools to take advantage of an opportunity to explore their aptitude for cybersecurity and computer science by trying to solve the challenges of the 2019 “Girls Go CyberStart” program.

“Technology is transforming every sector of Alabama’s workforce, and today’s students need an education and experiences that will prepare them for the jobs of the future,” the governor said in a statement. “These CyberStart competitions are fun ways for young women and men to explore and learn about the high-tech, high-impact field of cybersecurity.”

Participating students – and their teachers – do not need knowledge or experience in information technology or cybersecurity to participate. All that is required is a computer and an Internet connection. The program is free for schools and students.

Students will also have the opportunity to win cash prizes for themselves and their schools. In Alabama, at least 10 high school girls will each get $500 scholarships to help them pay for college.

Participants use the CyberStart Game, an online series of challenges that allow students to act as cyber protection agents to solve cybersecurity-related puzzles and explore exciting, relevant topics such as cryptography and digital forensics. Yellowhammer State high schools where at least five girls in the Girls Go CyberStart Program master six or more of the challenges will win access to the full CyberStart Game for their entire school, extending the competition to both male and female students for the remainder of the school year.

Last year, the SANS Institute piloted Girls Go CyberStart, which was designed to inspire the next generation of cybersecurity professionals while identifying talented youth. The 2018 program provided the opportunity for 6,650 young women in 16 states to discover and demonstrate their aptitude for cybersecurity.

NBC News recently published an in-depth analysis of the 2018 Girls Go CyberStart program’s success. The analysis concluded with a quote from one of the young women who participated: “Right now, I’d say I’ve gone from pretty much zero interest in cybersecurity to really being pulled in that direction. And I’d love to play the game again if it happens again next year.”

One teacher wrote a particularly telling note that read, “Before I recruited girls to be a part of this wonderful program, I struggled to get girls to realize they could be computer scientists. I had girls actually saying they were too stupid to do this until I said, ‘Just try it.’ Some of my girls found out they were good at puzzles, some found out they liked programming. I now have girls asking our counselor about computer science degrees at our local community college.”

Another teacher wrote, “I would love to keep CyberStart in my classroom because it is presented in a fun, interactive environment that encourages students to problem-solve, code, and learn how computer science works. As the game progresses, students visibly develop the drive to solve that next challenge, and then the next. The motivation to research, collaborate, and ‘try-fail-try-fail-try and try and get it’ is a skill set that will serve them in whatever career they pursue. And won’t it be great if that career is cybersecurity?”

Both male and female college students also have the opportunity to play CyberStart this year. The college program, called Cyber FastTrack, is a pipeline to $2.5 million in scholarships for advanced cybersecurity education as well as internships and jobs in the field.

Ivey has made computer science education and workforce development cornerstones of her administration’s policy.

The governor’s 2019 State of the State Address special guest was Arrington Harper, a Jefferson County senior at the Alabama School of Fine Arts who plans to double major in computer science and linguistics.

Additionally, a large focus of Ivey’s signature education initiative, “Strong Start, Strong Finish,” is improving and expanding computer science in the state’s public middle and high schools.

Excerpt of Ivey’s State of the State as follows:

As we anticipate the rising demand of the computer science field, we are continuing our efforts to enhance computer science education in Alabama.

Last year, I signed legislation establishing the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering. We also secured additional funding to create the Alabama Math and Science Teacher Education Program, which provides a better pathway to certify future computer science teachers.

Today in Alabama, women and minorities make up well over half of the population. Yet, they are underrepresented in the STEM professions.

Tonight, I am pleased to have with us a young woman who is the face of changing this disparity, specifically in the area of computer science. Arrington Harper is currently a senior at the Alabama School of Fine Arts in Birmingham.

In her ninth-grade year, she had her very first computer science class.

Since then, Arrington has excelled. She is a recipient of the Aspirations in Computer Science Award for Alabama. She is an advocate for computer science education and girls in computer science. She wants to use her passion to help address the gender and race gaps that exist in computer science education. Arrington has spoken to numerous groups of parents and educators and was invited by the National Center for Women in IT to share her experiences at large. She plans to major in computer science in college.

Arrington represents my vision for education in our state. It was in a classroom where she discovered her niche, and through the guidance of her dedicated teachers and her own hard work, this young lady is headed into a very promising future. Arrington, could you please stand to be recognized?

Equipping our students with the proper skills and education to fill high-demand jobs is essential to ensure their strong finish.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Freshman state rep. on Rebuild Alabama ‘yes’ vote: ‘A show of cowardice would not have served my constituents’

First-term State Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville), a retired air ambulance helicopter pilot and Army aviator, is not shying away from voting for the Rebuild Alabama Act, emphasizing, “I used to be in a line of work where the result of making a mistake would be a fiery death, so I’m not intimidated by Facebook.”

In an in-depth interview with The Alexander City Outlook, Oliver advised that his vote was fully informed – being made after scrutinizing research – and he ultimately felt it was in the best interests of his constituents and the state of Alabama.

“I’ve gotten a lot of blowback from people who don’t understand the facts surrounding the situation,” he said. “It would have been easy to save my political skin, but a show of cowardice would not have served my constituents. It would have been easy to vote no and get a lot of hearts and likes on Facebook, but I wasn’t going to do that.”

He explained that the increased ALDOT accountability, oversight and transparency in the Rebuild Alabama package was absolutely critical to him voting “yes.”

“[State Rep.] Bill Poole [R-Tuscaloosa] gets an A-plus and (Sen.) Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) wrote the oversight piece of this in the Senate,” Oliver outlined. “I would have been very reluctant to support the bill without that. It will track the money from collection to the road and it can’t be co-mingled with any other money.”

In fact, Oliver was very cautious about supporting the legislation until he saw and studied the final product, but the facts and thoroughness of the bills ultimately bore out.

“Initially I was not committed to the governor,” he said. “I thought the counties, the rural areas, would not get a fair shake and I was holding out for that.”

However, Poole crafted the legislation to ensure rural areas like Oliver’s Tallapoosa County would get an equitable portion of the revenue.

“He did an excellent job of making sure of having the rural people all in,” Oliver explained. “To give it teeth and motivate you, we will get a 43-percent increase in Tallapoosa County. No more than 50 percent of it can go to a bond so it’s more like pay as you go.”

While he is proud of his vote and thinks the facts are straightforward, he emphasized that this was not an easy issue by any stretch.

“This is a tough legislative quadrennium and I am proud to be a part of a legislature that is moving the state forward,” Oliver said. “I’m 62 years old and all I’ve heard for years is, ‘They’re a bunch of crooks and they’re lining their pockets.’ I have four children and six cars — I’m the last person who wants to pay more for gas, and the state doesn’t reimburse me for driving around in my district.”

He added, “Business leaders in this state have been asking for a long time why they should be willing to invest in this state and expand their businesses when we weren’t willing to improve infrastructure. We should be willing to step up. For our children and grandchildren, this is huge. I’m asking people to look a little beyond their front porch.”

“Previous legislatures have kicked the can down the road but now we have a legislature and a governor willing to step up and do what has to be done. I’m sorry it’s going to cost money, but not doing anything would cost us more,” Oliver said.

The freshman lawmaker also advised that the Alabama legislature does want to help those citizens who will be impacted most by the slightly higher cost of gasoline, perhaps by eliminating the state sales tax on groceries.

“I can almost guarantee we will go back in the regular session and revisit people who would be the hardest hit by the gas tax and that includes looking at the grocery tax,” he told The Alexander City Outlook.

Additionally, Oliver reportedly wants to cut back earmarking in a big way.

“We earmark 93 percent of our monies [in the state budget]. Most folks who study state governments will tell you 25 percent for earmarks is optimal,” Oliver outlined. “The legislature meets annually and the department heads are supposed to come in and make their case for funding, and the legislature has to produce a budget. That’s the way it should be. For agencies to automatically get a certain percentage of the budget is not responsible and this is the legislature to tackle that.”

After being signed into law Tuesday by Governor Kay Ivey, the initial, six-cent phase-in of the fuel tax increase will take effect on September 1.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell urges Congress to ratify USMCA trade agreement

Farming feeds Alabama, but our state’s farmers also help feed the world.

That’s why the Alabama Farmers Federation is urging Congress to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement.

Canada and Mexico are our first and third largest export markets. This agreement not only preserves our partnership with these neighbors, but it also shows the United States can get a better deal for American farmers, businesses and families through strong negotiations.

Alabama already exports about $2.5 billion in agriculture and forest products worldwide, and there’s potential to greatly expand these markets. With plans underway to deepen the shipping channel at the Port of Mobile, customers around the world will have greater access to Alabama-grown food and fiber.

Currently, Alabama exports about $1.3 billion in forest products, $315 million a year in chicken, $158 million in cotton and $92 million in soybeans. Our North American trading partners make up a large portion of these totals and are a big reason agriculture is a bright spot in America’s trade balance.

According to the Alabama Commerce Department, state exports totaled $21.3 billion in 2018, just shy of the $21.8 billion record in 2017. During the last decade, the value of Alabama exports increased 34 percent.

That means more jobs for Alabama families, more investment by businesses and more tax revenue for public services.

Alabama’s business-friendly climate and hardworking people have led to tremendous economic growth and job creation. To sustain that growth, Alabama farmers and manufacturers must have access to world markets.

The Trump administration’s tough negotiating style is paying dividends with better trade deals. Still, we must act to finalize the USMCA. Last year, Alabama exports were down three percent to Canada and 12 percent to Mexico. When the USMCA is ratified, we can turn those numbers around.

The USMCA will provide new market access for dairy and poultry products. Canada also agreed to grade imports of U.S. wheat in a manner no less favorable than their own, and Mexico agreed all grading standards for agricultural products will be non-discriminatory.

Simply put, the USMCA preserves all the zero tariffs on agricultural products in the North American Free Trade Agreement while leveling the playing field for other farm products.

Alabama farmers have proven time and again their ability to grow healthy, abundant supplies of food and fiber. With access to global markets, there’s no doubt Alabama agriculture and forestry will expand to meet world demand.

Jimmy Parnell is a native of Stanton in Chilton County and a graduate of Auburn University in agricultural business and economics. Parnell was elected president of the Alabama Farmers Federation in 2012.

5 hours ago

Leaders deliver results for a stronger Alabama

Thank you to the Alabama House of Representatives and the Alabama Senate for your bi-partisan support of the Rebuild Alabama Plan. Because of your leadership, this historical effort will result in safer roads, thousands of new jobs, and a stronger Alabama.  Finally, it’s time to #RebuildAL.

9 hours ago

State Sen. Andrew Jones sees ‘the funding to finish’ major I-759 project with Rebuild Alabama passage

With passage of the Rebuild Alabama legislation, State Sen. Andrew Jones (R-Centre) already has a list of projects in mind that are important to his district.

Jones, who represents a district that includes Etowah, Cherokee and DeKalb Counties, said one of those projects is the I-759 extension in east Gadsden, a project that has been in the works for decades.

From Interstate 59 in west Gadsden, it is easy to access Interstate 759. But on the eastern side, trucks, travelers, commuters and commercial traffic wanting to access major routes U.S. 431 heading to Anniston or U.S. 278 to Hokes Bluff and Piedmont must exit onto a city thoroughfare and travel through Gadsden’s streets and neighborhoods to get to those major routes.

“I’m hopeful with the passage of this bill that we will have the funding to finish this,” Jones said. “My hope is that it can be completed in the next 15 years.”

ALDOT has for decades identified the need to extend I-759 from where it ends at George Wallace Drive to the intersection of U.S. Highway 431/U.S. 278, about a two-mile-long stretch. In 2017, ALDOT announced it will resume work on the extension, which included engineering studies and traffic studies. While some updated studies have been done, it has not advanced because funding is unavailable at this time, said Seth Burkett, ALDOT’s north region public information officer.

ALDOT had recently invested $250,000 for route planning and other recent studies.

Gadsden officials remain hopeful that the extension will happen.

“We really need the 759 extension. It’s for the people in the entire area, not just Gadsden,” said Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton. “It keeps heavy trucks and through traffic off of surface roads and will be safer and faster for everyone. We’ve been waiting a long time in line, and from all of our conversations with ALDOT, we hear that we are at the top of the list.”

When funding is secure, right-of-way acquisition will begin and utilities relocated. Officials expect it to improve traffic flow, lead to safer travel in the downtown Gadsden area, improve public safety and support future economic development.

Lori Chandler Pruitt is a journalist whose contribution is made possible by a grant from the Alabama Alliance for Infrastructure

