Madison County to spend $3.3 million on land for new service center
North Alabama’s largest county is spending $3 million to buy land where a former supermarket stood with plans to build a county service center.
Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong tells WHNT-TV the decision was sparked by a lack of parking spaces around the current Madison County Courthouse in downtown Huntsville.Official plan for the 7.7-acre (3.1-hectare) site on the main Huntsville thoroughfare of Memorial Parkway to host the county tax assessor, tax collector, license commissioner, probate judge and possibly other departments.
Strong says the new center is centrally located and will offer easy parking “without having to circle the courthouse 50,000 times.”
The new service center is expected to open sometime in late 2020 or early 2021.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)
