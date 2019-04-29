Doug Jones fundraising for national Dems, DNC

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is now raising money for Democrats across the nation in the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) efforts to retake the White House and hold both chambers in Congress.

Jones on Sunday morning sent out a fundraising email on behalf of the DNC with the subject line, “This is how the DNC helped me in 2017, and how it will help Dems in 2020.”

Referring to his special election victory over Republican nominee Roy Moore, Jones wrote, “DNC resources were critical to my election as the first Democratic senator from Alabama in 25 years. The DNC was there with the tools and capacity that we needed — building organizing infrastructure to take our message straight to voters’ doorsteps and inboxes. But it took a number of resources.”

He continued, “Our eventual presidential nominee and Democratic candidates up and down the ballot will rely on those same resources to win on November 3, 2020.”

“Which is why,” Jones explained, he is asking for donations to the DNC to support these national Democrats and ultimately defeat President Donald Trump, amongst other Jones priorities like ensuring Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) are each leading majorities come 2021.

Signing the email, “Thank you for standing with Democrats,” Jones also added an urgent postscript to his message.

“P.S. This might just be the most important election of our lifetimes. The White House and the Senate are up for grabs next year, and Democrats in deep-red states like mine are relying on supporters like you to help us win as many seats as possible,” he emphasized.

This comes after Jones has been criticized recently for raising only 12 percent of his campaign funds from Alabamians in the first quarter of 2019, along with his perhaps unprecedented feat of raising more money from overseas than the United States in the final quarter of 2018.

He has even run campaign ads excluding Alabamians from seeing them.

Jones is up for re-election in 2020. He announced his support for former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential bid almost immediately after he announced on Thursday.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn